Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Morning” game were:

5-0-0, Wild: 6

(five, zero, zero; Wild: six)

