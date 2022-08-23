Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon Unite Mew Abilities: Pink Legendary Power
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is what is known about the Pokemon Unite Mew Abilities.
Is Dota 2’s Black King Bar a Problem?
These days, it would be hard to deny the influence of Black King Bar. The item has always been a core part of Dota, but things have started to change recently. While certain items will usually see more play than others, Black King Bar seems overrepresented in recent patches. In professional play, almost every player will always buy one, in fact, it’s rare to not see the Bar. It has become arguably the most important item in the game. With Dota’s history of unconventional strategies, fans are starting to wonder: is Black King Bar a problem?
TFT Set 7.5 Champions Confirmed and Rumored
After what has been one of the more complex Sets, TFT Set 7.5 is on its way. Not much is known about TFT Set 7.5 other than it will still be connected to Dragons. Here will be a full list of all the new confirmed and rumored champions coming to TFT Set 7.5 which should be released at the start of September. They will be sorted in alphabetical order with their traits and costs listed below.
When is the TFT Set 7.5 PBE Release Date?
With TFT Set 7 Dragonlands in full swing, fans are already looking towards TFT Set 7.5. Not much has been officially revealed yet about Set 7.5 but many expect for news to come soon. Now fans may start to wonder, what is the TFT Set 7.5 PBE release date? Here is a look at when it could release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pokemon Unite Dodrio Release Date
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is the exact Pokemon Unite Dodrio Release Date. The...
League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes: Prepping for Worlds
The new League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes start getting things ready for Worlds in the competitive scene. There’s a good amount in these League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes. Udyr’s Rework Comes Out. Check...
League of Legends Zenith Games Skins Are Fighting in the Future
Just like that, it is the middle of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are adding an interesting new line, Zenith Games. The champions getting new Blitzcrank, Jayce and Lee Sin . Here is a look at the new League of Legends Zenith Games Skins.
King Viego Skin Revealed
Just like that, it is 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are starting the year by bringing out new skins for previous lines. This time though, they revealed a stand-alone skin for Viego. Here is a look at the new King Viego skin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Pokemon Move Shed Tail will Change Competitive Play in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Competitive play in pokemon has always punished switching out, but the new Pokemon Move Shed Tail directly addresses this gameplay element — thereby forever changing the realm of competitive play for the franchise. Cyclizar is the newest revealed Pokemon in the Paldea dex. Lizards are not only today’s power...
MultiVersus Morty Build Season 1
MultiVersus Season 1 is home to various Warner Brothers icons. Each character has its designated role. Morty is a Bruiser who is effective at dealing heavy damage. Here is the best MultiVersus Morty build in Season 1 for any players interested in playing him. What makes Morty different from all...
VALORANT Crosshair Site: What the Pros Use
VALORANT has become one of the most played and watched FPS in the world. The first Riot Games shooter has found a lot of success due to its great gameplay. This has moved over to the pro scene being strong along with the streaming scene. Most fans want to find a bit of a leg up or see what their favorite player is using and want to do the same. Crosshairs are a great way for someone to play at their best. Here is a VALORANT Crosshair Site along with alternatives for players to use like the pros.
How to Download the PBE and Play TFT Set 7.5
TFT Set 7.5 will be available to be played but only on the PBE before hitting the main servers. This is leading many to wonder how they are able to play TFT Set 7.5 ahead of time? Well here is a quick guide on how to download the PBE test server and then play.
VALORANT 5.04 Patch Notes: A Smaller Patch
Like the other big Riot Games franchises, VALORANT is consistently coming out with patches. The reason for this is to keep the game as balanced as it can be along with adding more content to keep the fans engaged. While VALORANT is not on as consistent of a schedule as League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, it is still patching regularly. Here is the latest patch, the VALORANT 5.04 Patch Notes.
MultiVersus Season 1.01 Iron Giant Nerfs
With the update patch of MultiVersus Season 1.01, Iron Giant mains will be saddened to hear that a majority of the character’s adjustments are nerfs. Here is all the MultiVersus Season 1.01 Iron Giant nerfs. Legend:. + Buff. – Nerf. ~ Change. Iron Giant. Iron giant has been currently...
How To Get Multiversus MVP Pack
With the kickoff of MultiVersus Season, 1 Xbox Game Pass members receive a special surprise via Xbox Game Pass Perks. Until October 23, Xbox Game Pass subscription members can receive the MultiVersus MVP Pack. Here’s how to claim the DLC pack. There are 2 different ways the players can...
Does Splatoon 3 Demo Progress Carry Over to The Full Game?
With the Splatoon 3 release right around the corner, players will get to experience Splatoon 3’s official demo before launch. The Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere. Players will get to choose a team, create their own inkling or octoling and go head to head in all-out turf war. The question players are wondering though, is does this Splatoon 3 Demo progress carry over to the full game?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: New Held Items Announced
The Pokemon 2022 Championships have been a splendid time for fans of the franchise and competitive players who have worked their tails off to get to this point. On top of that, fans were treated today with a new competitive play trailer. This trailer unveiled two important new competitive items that will surely reinvent the meta. This article will go over the reveal of the two new Pokemon SV Held Items: Mirror Herb and Loaded Dice.
Best MultiVersus Season 1 Offensive Perks
MultiVersus in season 1 offers a variety of different offensive perks for players to use. Here are the best MultiVersus offensive perks in season 1. It’s important to understand regardless of which perks are included in the tier list, any character can be utilized in MultiVersus. This means you can play a character with the best perks and still lose or play a character with the worst perks and still win.
Pokemon Unite Anniversary Event Vol 3
Pokemon UNITE is going strong in celebrating its first anniversary. The third volume of the anniversary event announces the arrival of the legendary pokemon Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor. In addition to these three pokemon are a new map and much more. Here’s everything to know about the Pokemon Unite Anniversary Event Vol 3.
TFT 12.16 Patch Notes: A Last Hurrah
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.16 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.16 Notes.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0