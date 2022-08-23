Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. The Chattanooga metro region, which includes the cities and surrounding areas of Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton, dropped 0.2% to a seasonal low of 3.7% in July.

