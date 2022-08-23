Read full article on original website
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Metro's July Unemployment Rate Drops 0.2% To A Low Of 3.7%
Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. The Chattanooga metro region, which includes the cities and surrounding areas of Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton, dropped 0.2% to a seasonal low of 3.7% in July.
chattanoogapulse.com
The Dollywood Foundation Encourages Tennesseans To “Drive With Dolly”
The Dollywood Foundation is reminding Tennessee drivers about Dolly Parton’s Tennessee license plates as the state is now requiring all drivers to get a new license plate. Dolly is giving 100% of the plate sales – over $15 per plate – to support local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library programs in her home state. One plate purchase fully funds one child’s enrollment in the program for a full year.
