Man Shot In Stomach In Late Night Baltimore Attack
A man is reportedly recovering after being shot in the stomach in Baltimore, authorities say.
The 52-year-old victim was struck in the 5600 block of Woodmount Avenue around 10:37 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, according to Baltimore police.
Medics rushed the victim to the hospital for treatment of what they say appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.
Northeast District shooting detectives responded and are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
