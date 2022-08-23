ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man Shot In Stomach In Late Night Baltimore Attack

By Annie DeVoe
 5 days ago
Baltimore Police

A man is reportedly recovering after being shot in the stomach in Baltimore, authorities say.

The 52-year-old victim was struck in the 5600 block of Woodmount Avenue around 10:37 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, according to Baltimore police.

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital for treatment of what they say appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Northeast District shooting detectives responded and are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

