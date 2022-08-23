Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
Region 16 experiencing increase for it’s technology support services
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has seen a high increase since the start of the academic year for its technology support services. “We really augment that process and help them have a level of support that really helps them when they don’t have that technology presence or even if they only have one person. We’re a support system for that person because one person simply can’t do everything. And we have a team of nearly 30 people that are ready to help on a moment’s notice,” said Michael Keough, Chief Technology Officer at Region 16.
KFDA
Hot And Miss Storms
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and storms through the upcoming week. Rain chances rise and fall the next several day, highest on Monday afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours in spots, and brief gusty winds and some small hail are possible with some of the storms. Rain chances and temperatures drop a bit for the middle of the week and go back up again toward the weekend.
KFDA
Amarillo first responders awarded, Sheriff gets special recognition receiving ‘Sheriff with a Heart’ award
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This morning at the Welcome Pardner’s Networking Breakfast, some local law enforcement were recognized and awarded. Amarillo Police Department’s Chief Martin Birkenfeld’s son, Potter County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Trae Birkenfeld was honored as the First Responder of the Month. He was nominated...
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. The right northbound lane of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under I-40 through Tuesday, Aug. 30 for bridge work. Watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop for overlay work beginning Monday, Aug. 29, on FM...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
BSA Hospice of the Southwest hosting annual Garden Walk this Sunday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest will be hosting its annual Garden Walk this Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. This is the fourth year that BSA has hosted the Garden Walk for people grieving the death of a loved one.
KFDA
WTAMU receives $1 million from Engler Foundation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is receiving another $1 million check today, Aug. 26, from the Engler Foundation. The $1 million check, presented by Paul Engler, is a part of his $80 million gift to the University. “We continue to be extraordinarily grateful to Paul Engler and...
KFDA
Crews respond to early morning fire near Buffalo Trail
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened early this morning. According to officials, this morning around 5:20 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to structure fire near Buffalo Trail. Upon arrival, crews found the fire was coming from a house. According to reports,...
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Man dead after hit-and-run near I-40
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police were called to a deadly crash on Georgia and I-40. According to officials, a man was hit by a truck on the median of the intersection, and later died. The driver of the truck drove away, but was later stopped by Amarillo police. All...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
TxDOT crews adding traffic signal in Claude
CLAUDE, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation will be installing a traffic signal starting on Monday, Aug. 29, at the intersection of US 287 and SH 207. The project will also include adding turn lanes on SH 207. While work is not expected to effect the traveling public,...
Comments / 0