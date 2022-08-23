ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee linebacker William Mohan arrested, suspended indefinitely

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
 5 days ago

Tennessee linebacker William Mohan was suspended indefinitely following an arrest over the weekend, a university spokesperson confirmed to Knox News, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Mohan was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday morning in South Knoxville. He is facing a charge of felony aggravated domestic assault after allegedly assaulting a woman, online court records say.

"We are aware of the recent arrest of football student-athlete William Mohan," a Tennessee spokesperson said in a statement. "He was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities."

The Brooklyn native played in 12 games last season for the Vols mostly on special teams. Mohan, 20, made nine tackles. Mohan transferred to Tennessee from Michigan prior to the 2021 season.

Tennessee linebacker William Mohan (18) warms up before a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

Police responded to a call around 6 a.m. Sunday in South Knoxville. A woman, identified as Mohan's girlfriend, said Mohan was aggressive verbally and physically during the encounter, including grabbing her by the throat multiple times, according to online court records.

The woman had invited Mohan to her apartment, but realized he was intoxicated when he arrived at her apartment with a "large alcohol bottle that was almost empty," court records say.

Mohan attempted to initiate sex, but the woman denied his advances and he became angry, she told officers.

The report says Mohan called the woman derogatory names and grabbed her face and began choking her. She said she demanded Mohan leave, but he stood on the bed and refused to go.

The woman told police she grabbed a knife from the kitchen and returned to the room to tell Mohan to leave. Instead, she said, he grabbed her by the throat again and took the knife, cutting his hand in the process.

Mohan left the woman's residence, but returned, knocking on the door and calling repeatedly until she let him back in, the woman told police. Mohan eventually passed out in the living room and the woman called numbers in Mohan's phone to find him a ride home, according to court records.

Mohan was not on the scene when police arrived and the officers issued a warrant for Mohan's arrest.

Knox News journalists Liz Kellar, Sarah Riley and Tyler Whetstone contributed to this report.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee linebacker William Mohan arrested, suspended indefinitely

