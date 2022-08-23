ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 3 best ways to bring autumn into your wedding day, according to WeTV star David Tutera

By Angelica Cheyenne
 5 days ago

A couple getting married in autumn in Yosemite.

George Rose/Getty Images

  • WeTV star David Tutera told Insider that fall wedding decor should be "unexpected."
  • Tutera recommended removing all lavender and pastel pinks from a fall wedding's color scheme.
  • He also said that a "pure white" wedding dress is a no-no.

Some couples dream of having their wedding during the fall, and as Insider has previously reported, many wedding planners picked fall as the ideal wedding season.

WeTV star and celebrity wedding planner David Tutera shared his tips with Insider on how to make the most out of an autumn wedding, including color schemes, dresses, and flowers.

"Go in a direction that's unexpected," Tutera said. "I would probably put coral in there, coral with some green would be beautiful."

Excluding pastel colors from your wedding design, and incorporating various shades of green alongside hints of gold can unexpectedly enhance the autumn theme, he continued.

"I wouldn't bring any soft colors like lavenders and pinks," Tutera said. "All that I would remove. I love different shades of green. Bring roses and touches of golden amaranth so it gives it sort of a glisten. That ... is a sophisticated way of bringing in the autumn colors."

Moss and plants can be a good way to cut costs and keep fall in mind.

Westend61/Getty Images

In terms of flowers, Tutera suggested a way to be both seasonally on-trend and to cut costs.

"The highest costs of items are typically flowers and food," Tutera said. He told Insider that a financially conscious couple can forgo flowers altogether and just "do plants and mosses, things that feel like they are more in nature than prepared by a floral designer."

A bride dressed in a strapless cream colored wedding gown.

Victor Dyomin/Getty Images

Tutera recommended forgoing a traditional white dress and adding some sparkle for brides who want their wedding dresses to be appropriately autumnal.

"I think that if you're getting married in the fall, you can add in a taupe," Tutera said. "You can add in any crystal work on your bodice or on your dress. I would not do pure white during that time of year. I think more of an ivory or an off-white would be beautiful."

According to Tutera, any style of wedding dress can be made perfect for fall, as long as the colors match your decor. "I am a firm believer that there is no silhouette that can't be worn at any time of the year," he said.

Read the original article on Insider

