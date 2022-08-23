ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Laramie Live

Laramie's Weekly Recap [Aug 20-26]

Hey Laramie, in case you missed some of the news that was happening this week, here is a brief recap! Mostly news weather, so keep an eye out on them so you can stay safe, and prepare, if needed!. Wyoming's First Monkey Pox Case Identified. Oh no, the Wyoming Department...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

This Weekend in Laramie: LAST AUGUST WEEKEND

Last Friday of August, already? I hope everyone had a great first week back at school! If it was too overwhelming, here are some events happening around town that you can enjoy!. Friday, August 26. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

The 15+ WORST Things About Wyoming Fall

Fall is just around the corner. Technically, the first day of autumn isn't until September 22 this year, according to almanac.com. but around late August, everyone starts looking for signs that Fall has arrived. It's no wonder people in Wyoming love autumn. The heat of summer starts to fade, the...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Tackle Hunger Food Drive is Back!

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is once again partnering with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the University of Wyoming to tackle hunger. When you go to the football game this September 3rd in Laramie, it is encouraged for you to bring nonperishable food items to the game. There will be designated location sites at the indoor practice facility or tailgate parking lot near gate 6 for you to drop them off! You can also purchase a food bag from Ridley’s Family Markets at their booth in the indoor practice facility to donate. Last year, nearly 4,000 meals were donated at the University of Wyoming football home opener.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming Proposal Would Remove Election Oversight From SOS

The Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee voted Thursday to draft a bill that would remove oversight of Wyoming elections from the Secretary of State's office and create a new office to oversee voting in the state. The committee on Thursday approved a motion to draft the bill...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Wyoming This Week

Yesterday, a dazzling array of lightning bolts lit up Wyoming skies. Wildfire Today reports that thousands of strikes hit the Cowboy State. The report from Wildfire Today indicates that Wyoming was not the only Rocky Mountain state to see lightning storms. Colorado, South Dakota, and Nebraska also experienced massive lightning strikes.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants

A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
CORONA, CA
Laramie Live

Cheyenne NWS: Expect Stormy Friday, Nicer Saturday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect stormy weather today [August 26]. While so far the agency is not expecting any severe weather, some storms could feature brief heavy rain and some gusty winds. The agency posted this statement on...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

This September, the Higher Ground Fair Returns to Laramie

The Higher Ground Fair is returning to Laramie. The festival, presented by Action Resources International and Feeding Laramie Valley, celebrates all things Rocky Mountain Culture and draws visitors from across the region. This year, Laramie's Higher Ground Fair takes place September 17-18. Everything Happening at the 2022 Higher Ground Fair.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming Game & Fish stock fish by horseback!

It's true. The Wyoming Game and Fish occasionally give young trout a horseback ride into high alpine lakes. You can see for yourself by scrolling down. Wyoming Game and Fish Department stocks over 5 million fish annually, according to a recent news release. Fish are stocked by truck to most...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

