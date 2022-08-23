Read full article on original website
Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Aug 20-26]
Hey Laramie, in case you missed some of the news that was happening this week, here is a brief recap! Mostly news weather, so keep an eye out on them so you can stay safe, and prepare, if needed!. Wyoming's First Monkey Pox Case Identified. Oh no, the Wyoming Department...
This Weekend in Laramie: LAST AUGUST WEEKEND
Last Friday of August, already? I hope everyone had a great first week back at school! If it was too overwhelming, here are some events happening around town that you can enjoy!. Friday, August 26. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie...
Summer Is Winding Down. Here Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
This is the last weekend of August. Wow. I feel like this summer has blown by. Don't be sad. You can still enjoy the last drops of August this weekend, there's a ton of stuff going on in town that will get you out of the house, enjoying the 80-degree plus weather and some sunshine. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
Um, What? Cheyenne Called The Most Boring City In The U.S.A.
Now, this can't be right. I know that there are, what we could call some slow times throughout the colder months where the wind is blowing 70 MPH every day, but if you're driving through Cheyenne this time of the year, I think I have some complaints to make. This...
Look At This Million Dollar Wyoming Ranch With A Saloon Style Bar
Ok, this place is REALLY cool. It's currently run as a Bed and Breakfast, and man, would this be an ideal place to kick back for a week? I can just imagine the fresh air and the relaxation just seeping through. I found this ranch on Zillow it is located around Fort Laramie.
The 15+ WORST Things About Wyoming Fall
Fall is just around the corner. Technically, the first day of autumn isn't until September 22 this year, according to almanac.com. but around late August, everyone starts looking for signs that Fall has arrived. It's no wonder people in Wyoming love autumn. The heat of summer starts to fade, the...
Tackle Hunger Food Drive is Back!
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is once again partnering with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the University of Wyoming to tackle hunger. When you go to the football game this September 3rd in Laramie, it is encouraged for you to bring nonperishable food items to the game. There will be designated location sites at the indoor practice facility or tailgate parking lot near gate 6 for you to drop them off! You can also purchase a food bag from Ridley’s Family Markets at their booth in the indoor practice facility to donate. Last year, nearly 4,000 meals were donated at the University of Wyoming football home opener.
Fore! Divots And Drivers Returns To Cheyenne For It’s 3rd Year
Dust off your clubs, get some stretching in, and grab your favorite golf pals, Divots and Drivers is returning for 2022! It's your chance to strut your stuff, drive around in a golf cart and show out, you know, what you normally do on the weekends during the summer. This time, though, it's for a good cause.
Oh My Goat! Goat Yoga THIS Saturday at Ranch Near Cheyenne
Are you familiar with the term "goga," a.k.a. goat yoga? It's been quite the trend on social media. I mean, adorable baby goats doing yoga with you? Sounds like an interesting (and adorable) time. Well, if you've ever been interested in a sesh of yoga with a goat partner, I...
Thousands packed the sidewalks to celebrate one of Colorado's biggest events.
This year's parade also honored Pueblo Community College's Scott Richards who passed away this year.
Wyoming Proposal Would Remove Election Oversight From SOS
The Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee voted Thursday to draft a bill that would remove oversight of Wyoming elections from the Secretary of State's office and create a new office to oversee voting in the state. The committee on Thursday approved a motion to draft the bill...
Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Wyoming This Week
Yesterday, a dazzling array of lightning bolts lit up Wyoming skies. Wildfire Today reports that thousands of strikes hit the Cowboy State. The report from Wildfire Today indicates that Wyoming was not the only Rocky Mountain state to see lightning storms. Colorado, South Dakota, and Nebraska also experienced massive lightning strikes.
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Stormy Friday, Nicer Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect stormy weather today [August 26]. While so far the agency is not expecting any severe weather, some storms could feature brief heavy rain and some gusty winds. The agency posted this statement on...
Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
Montana Brothers Plead Guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol Attack
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities say were among the first to break into the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the 2020 election have pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. Jerod and Joshua Hughes face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Joshua...
This September, the Higher Ground Fair Returns to Laramie
The Higher Ground Fair is returning to Laramie. The festival, presented by Action Resources International and Feeding Laramie Valley, celebrates all things Rocky Mountain Culture and draws visitors from across the region. This year, Laramie's Higher Ground Fair takes place September 17-18. Everything Happening at the 2022 Higher Ground Fair.
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
Wyoming Game & Fish stock fish by horseback!
It's true. The Wyoming Game and Fish occasionally give young trout a horseback ride into high alpine lakes. You can see for yourself by scrolling down. Wyoming Game and Fish Department stocks over 5 million fish annually, according to a recent news release. Fish are stocked by truck to most...
