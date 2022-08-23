ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Evangeline Animal Shelter asking for donations

KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzXG6_0hRzmxjx00

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a dog food and blanket drive for the local animal rescue.

All donations will benefit the Evangeline Parish Animal Rescue. Right now there's a need for dog and puppy food, and blankets.

You can drop off donations at the Dispatch Office at 415 W Cotton St Ville Platte, LA 70586.

You can drop off donations 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Deputies will be collecting up until September 30, 2022.

The rescue also has an Amazon wish list, if you can't get to Ville Platte. Here's the link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/Q6GQQZU4P19Z/?fbclid=IwAR1eh8UL6M8qZQPrup3zXER4eUeFaMyTsLtJK_BJwcZ1sfKq9-AF6yAk1_o

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Evangeline, LA
County
Evangeline Parish, LA
City
Ville Platte, LA
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
theadvocate.com

'Dinner is ready' in Crowley: At the table

Looking for ways to entertain themselves during the pandemic doldrums, Claire Blanchard and her family rediscovered a Southern tradition. “We started having Sunday dinners, including a fully set table, a cocktail and dessert with coffee,” she said. The ritual stuck. The meal is often planned around a signature family...
CROWLEY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Charity#The Dispatch Office
eunice-la.com

Oct 1 we will have a new trash collection service

Bayou State Containers/Waste – (click on the name to go their website link) Starting October 1, 2022, Bayou State Waste, LLC is proud to be your new service provider for residential garbage collection. In order to provide excellent service throughout St. Landry Parish, collection days have been revamped. New...
EUNICE, LA
kalb.com

APD seeks help in finding missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Isiea Khan. Isiea is 17 years old and is described as 4′6″ and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you know...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
cenlanow.com

Missing Alexandria teen: Isiea Khan, 17

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 17. She is described as being approximately 4’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you have any information or know the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Alexandria Police Department Recovers Stolen Weapons

Alexandria, La - In a recent announcement made by the Alexandria Police Department, Chief Howard states that on April 28, 2022 Sr. Cpl. Mark Stroud received a call about a vehicle that had been parked in the parking garage of Cabrini Hospital for 3 to 4 months. Stroud located the vehicle and the registered owner was called and was able to confirm that the vehicle was stolen. A tow truck was called to recover the vehicle, and during recovery officers saw a gun sticking up inside the truck. After an investigation, a total of 62 firearms were found inside the vehicle and have been confirmed to be stolen from the Shreveport/Bossier area. Chief Howard and the Alexandria Police Department would like to commend the officers on recovering those stolen weapons from off the streets.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KATC News

KATC News

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy