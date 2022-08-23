ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Sports betting closing the gap in Louisiana gambling revenue for July

By Greg LaRose
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymfri_0hRzmNP900

Nearly $185 million in sports wagers were placed in July in Louisiana compared with $204 million in gross gaming revenue at riverboats, race track slots casinos and Harrah's Casino in New Orleans. (Photo illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Gamblers placing bets on sports – in person and on mobile devices – are catching up to their counterparts at Louisiana’s legacy casinos in terms of money spent. According to figures from State Police, nearly $185 million in sports wagers were placed in July compared with $204 million in gross gaming revenue at riverboats, race track slots casinos and Harrah’s Casino in New Orleans.

These figures were shared Monday with members of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board during their meeting at the State Capitol. Trends show increases in revenue for most forms of gambling from June to July but decreases when compared with July 2021 figures.

Mobile sports betting wagers totaled $103 million last month. That’s still far from the $177.8 million the  riverboats and Harrah’s grossed, but comparisons with July 2021 show a decrease in what gamblers are spending. Gross revenue was down 7% at the riverboats compared with a year ago, while Harrah’s reported a 12% drop.

July results were mixed within the riverboat sector. Lake Charles, where two boats are in business, actually outperformed the five casinos in Bossier City-Shreveport by nearly $15 million. Gaming Control Board chairman Ronnie Johns said the effects of competition for Texas gamblers in northwest Louisiana are evident now that a new tribal casino has opened in Oklahoma.

Two riverboat casinos — one in Lake Charles and another in Bossier City – are currently closed.

Mobile sports wagers were down $10 million from June to July, but Johns said a significant increase in the rate of winning bets to 18.6% led to a $1 million jump in state tax revenue. Seven licensees are allowed to accept mobile sports wagers in Louisiana.

At the state’s 17 sportsbooks, betters wagered nearly $15 million last month, with the operations netting a combined $1.4 million and paying $134,000 in state taxes. The numbers include partial month figures from the Bally’s sportsbook in Shreveport that opened July 20.

Daily fantasy sports mobile betting drew $558 million in wagers in July, producing $58,000 in net revenue for the platforms and $4,669 in state taxes.

Video gaming was the second largest tax revenue generator for the state. The more than 12,000 machines at 1,419 locations around Louisiana produced $20.2 million in tax revenue for July and $66.7 million in combined net income for their operators.

Slots casinos at four horse tracks in Louisiana reported $29.3 million in net revenue, yielding $4.5 million in state taxes.

Riverboats yielded the most taxes, with $32.7 million among the 13 casinos in July, and Harrah’s Casino paid $5.5 million in fees to the state last month.

In related news, Hollywood Casino in Baton Rouge received the Gaming Control Board’s approval to continue with its plans to move and expand its riverboat operation on land . The project includes a sportsbook and several restaurants. Construction is expected to be completed by mid-2023.

Starting in September, river cruise ships will dock at the Hollywood berth, the casino’s general manager told the board. The ships are expected to bring some 500 to 600 visitors to downtown Baton Rouge.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX



The post Sports betting closing the gap in Louisiana gambling revenue for July appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

‘Starvation diet’ creates low interest in Louisiana teaching profession

Louisiana, like much of the country, is struggling through what is perhaps the worst teacher shortage in history. The situation is exacerbated by low wages, high inflation and school safety concerns, but also rooted in how society views public education and the teaching profession. Numbers don’t lie. State Education Superintendent Cade Brumley sounded the alarm […] The post ‘Starvation diet’ creates low interest in Louisiana teaching profession appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Slavery is on the ballot in Louisiana and 4 other states

The following story is from Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts. More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont […] The post Slavery is on the ballot in Louisiana and 4 other states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Edwards: Bond Commission will move past abortion dispute, approve New Orleans power plant project

NEW ORLEANS – Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects the Louisiana Bond Commission to work through an impasse that’s holding up nearly $40 million in financing for a critical infrastructure project here.  At issue is the city’s decision not to enforce the state’s abortion law, and Attorney General Jeff Landry and other conservative members […] The post Edwards: Bond Commission will move past abortion dispute, approve New Orleans power plant project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election

Republican candidates who claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump have been nominated for governor in four critical swing states, raising concerns that if elected they could try to sway election results in 2024 and beyond.  In Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Republican primary voters elected a candidate who has denied the […] The post How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Bossier City, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana delays transfer of juveniles to Angola prison campus to Sept. 15

Following a lawsuit filed last week, the state of Louisiana will wait until at least Sept. 15 to transfer 25 incarcerated juveniles from a Jefferson Parish detention center to a building on the campus of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, an adult prison.  Attorneys for some of the juvenile plaintiffs, alongside the ACLU of […] The post Louisiana delays transfer of juveniles to Angola prison campus to Sept. 15 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions

WASHINGTON — A federal district judge has granted the Texas attorney general’s request to temporarily block guidance from the federal government that says federal law protects health care providers who perform abortions to save the life or health of pregnant patients in emergency situations.  Judge James Wesley Hendrix wrote the U.S. Department of Health and […] The post Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks

The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial properties with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that opposes corporate tax exemptions, submitted proposed rules that would require all industrial manufacturing property […] The post Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Casino#Mobile Device#Business Industry#Linus Business#State Police#Riverboats
Louisiana Illuminator

Over a dozen nursing homes could evacuate to facilities that failed state inspections

Ahead of hurricane season this year, Ferncrest Manor Living Center in New Orleans submitted a summary of its evacuation plan to the Louisiana Department of Health – just like the 93 other nursing homes in Louisiana’s most storm-prone parishes.  Ferncrest Manor’s plan garnered special attention from state health officials. The nursing home listed a campground […] The post Over a dozen nursing homes could evacuate to facilities that failed state inspections appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

​​Louisiana lawmakers react to Biden’s student debt cancellation

President Joe Biden’s action of canceling student loan debt is drawing praise from Democrats and ire from Republicans, including Louisiana’s delegation in Congress. Biden announced Wednesday a plan to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for most low- and middle-income borrowers and $20,000 in debt for those who received Pell grants. The […] The post ​​Louisiana lawmakers react to Biden’s student debt cancellation appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Family attorneys, ACLU file lawsuit to halt transfer of youths to Angola

Attorneys for youth incarcerated in Jefferson Parish and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed a lawsuit to prevent the transfer of the juveniles to Louisiana State Penitentiary, an adult prison at Angola. In July, Gov. John Bel Edwards approved a Office of Juvenile Justice plan to move half of the approximately 50 residents at […] The post Family attorneys, ACLU file lawsuit to halt transfer of youths to Angola appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ANGOLA, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount

With less than three months until the midterm election, many election officials across the United States say a continuing onslaught of violent threats makes them worried about their safety and that of their colleagues. The post Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Louisiana Illuminator

Oil spill recovery cash finances Louisiana’s coastal projects but will disappear by 2032

Louisiana’s largest sources of money to pay for coastal restoration and protection work will run dry within the next decade, leaving the state far short of the cash needed to fulfill its master plan, respond to climate change and safeguard its residents and businesses. The state’s Coastal Master Plan currently relies heavily on dollars stemming […] The post Oil spill recovery cash finances Louisiana’s coastal projects but will disappear by 2032 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Pay for Louisiana Capitol security director will rival police chief compensation

Leaders in the Louisiana Legislature are expected to set a salary range by week’s end for the director of a new capitol security force. The compensation will be on par with what many police chiefs around the state make.  The director, who lawmakers hope to have hired before year’s end, will oversee as many as […] The post Pay for Louisiana Capitol security director will rival police chief compensation appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Former VP Mike Pence talks about FBI, Jan. 6 panel at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — There weren’t many Iowans on the concourse as former Vice President Mike Pence made his way around the Iowa State Fair Friday. Most visitors were staying indoors during an afternoon downpour that hit Des Moines, but Pence and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley braved the weather. They stopped at favorite fair locations […] The post Former VP Mike Pence talks about FBI, Jan. 6 panel at Iowa State Fair appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Illuminator

Officials find problems with several more Louisiana nursing home evacuation sites

Hundreds of nursing home residents in southeast Louisiana may be still at risk for evacuating to inadequate or unsafe shelters through the end of this hurricane season, according to limited data the health department provided.  The post Officials find problems with several more Louisiana nursing home evacuation sites appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

BR-NOLA commuter train gets first round of federal infrastructure funding

Louisiana is set to receive its first round of federal infrastructure dollars for five transportation projects across the state, including the proposed commuter rail service connecting Baton Rouge to New Orleans. Gov. John Bel Edwards and state Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shaun Wilson announced in a joint press release Thursday that the federal […] The post BR-NOLA commuter train gets first round of federal infrastructure funding appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Probe finds cheating in GED program at Arkansas’ youth lockups

Arkansas officials last year noticed a suspicious increase in incarcerated juveniles earning GEDs. A review of classroom surveillance footage during a preliminary GED test at Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center confirmed their fears. An educator for the contractor that runs Arkansas’ youth lockups provided answers to students, state records show. Sarah Gober, a then-teacher for Rite […] The post Probe finds cheating in GED program at Arkansas’ youth lockups appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ARKANSAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy