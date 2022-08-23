Read full article on original website
WGAL
2 injured in York County stabbing
Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. According to dispatchers, the stabbing was on on Walton Street in York Haven Borough, just before 4 p.m. Saturday. They said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time. Newberry Township Police are leading...
foxbaltimore.com
Pennsylvania officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
WGAL
Man wounded in Harrisburg shooting
Police in Harrisburg say a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital early Sunday morning. According to police, the man was suffering from a non-life threatening wound. The man told officers he was in the downtown area, by North Court and Cranberry streets, when the shooting occurred. An investigation into...
foxbaltimore.com
60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian left critically injured after Anne Arundel County hit and run
The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian with life threatening injuries. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash near Ritchie Highway Friday at about 9:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian wearing dark, non-reflective clothing was walking in a northbound direction in the southbound right travel lane when he was struck by an unknown pickup truck.
foxbaltimore.com
Living on edge, community head says many in fear after Park Heights mass shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — They’re the frightening images of people fleeing for their lives as video shows killers who exit a vehicle and open fire leaving six shot and a 24-year-old man dead. It also marks another jaw-dropping reality, it's the second mass shooting to unfold in a Park...
1 person injured in Dauphin County shooting: police
One person was shot Wednesday evening in Steelton, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 8:21 p.m. on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard. Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday.
foxbaltimore.com
Man forgets to put car in park, it rolls away & crunches Montgomery Co. mailboxes: police
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — A man's vehicle rolled away after he forgot to put it in park, striking several mailboxes in Silver Spring on Friday, Montgomery County Police said. Police added that that the man driving the vehicle struck another vehicle, and when he got out of his...
foxbaltimore.com
Two teenagers die in Washington County crash between car and tractor-trailer, say police
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WBFF) — Two teenagers are dead after a crash between a truck and a Lexus sedan in Hagerstown last night, according to Maryland State Police. Police say 17-year-old Tyler Josenhans of Hagerstown, who was driving the car, was killed in the crash. 16-year-old Clayton Knode of Clear Spring, Maryland, was also killed in the crash. Police say he was one of the passengers in the car.
foxbaltimore.com
One woman killed and two men injured separate in shootings across Baltimore Friday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A continuance of violence plagues the city of Baltimore as one woman was killed and two men were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore City on Friday night. At about 9:46 p.m., officers received a call for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue....
UPDATE: Shippensburg Schools Dismiss Students As State Police Search For 'Possibly Armed' Man
A shelter-in-place order was put in place in the Shippensburg Area School District as Pennsylvania state police searched for a "possibly armed" man on Friday, August 26. William Lewis, 32, is described as 5 foot 7 inches and was last seen wearing black clothing in Shippensburg Borough near the Roxbury Treatment Center.
fox5dc.com
2 teenagers killed in crash along I-81 in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Two teenagers were killed and another was injured Thursday night after a car they were in crashed into the passenger cabin of a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Hagerstown, police said. According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. when a Lexus sedan merged...
Father and Stepmother Charged in Connection with 5-Year-Old Child's Death In Capitol Heights
The parents of a 5-year-old child killed in Capitol Heights have been arrested for her murder, authorities say. Pradel Delinois, 44, and Ornelie Charles, 42, are accused of causing the blunt force trauma that killed 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street, according to Prince George’s County Police.
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: Baltimore Police ask for help identifying Park Heights Ave. mass shooting suspects
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help identifying the people who shot into a crowd at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue on Wednesday. One person was killed, and six other people were injured in the shooting just after midday. Investigators Tweeted...
WGAL
1 person dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg. Police were called to South Cameron and Shanois streets around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims with numerous injuries and an adult who died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicles were traveling...
WGAL
Fire damages home in York County
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in York County on Thursday. It started before noon at a home along the 9600 block of Ashwood Drive in Springfield Township, south of Loganville. People reported seeing the smoke as far away as Dallastown.
Video Of Potential Victims Fleeing Mass Shooting In Baltimore Released By Police
Police have released video connected to a mass shooting in Baltimore that killed one person and injured several others, authorities say. Detectives released the footage in an effort to identify the suspects involved in the horrific crime, according to Baltimore police. As previously reported by Daily Voice, the shooting occurred...
foxbaltimore.com
TRIPLE SHOOTING| 2 men, 1 woman injured East Baltimore shooting overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say two people were injured in an East Baltimore shooting on Thursday night. Baltimore police responded to reports of multiple people shot in the area of Ashland Avenue and N. Belnord Avenue. On Friday morning released more info about the incident that is now confirmed...
foxbaltimore.com
Family of man who died in altercation with squeegee kids to sue Baltimore City
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The family of Timothy Reynolds, the man who was shot and killed during an encounter with squeegee kids in the Inner Harbor last month, intends to sue the city of Baltimore for millions of dollars, according to attorneys representing the family. The lawsuit claims that Baltimore...
