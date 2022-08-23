HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WBFF) — Two teenagers are dead after a crash between a truck and a Lexus sedan in Hagerstown last night, according to Maryland State Police. Police say 17-year-old Tyler Josenhans of Hagerstown, who was driving the car, was killed in the crash. 16-year-old Clayton Knode of Clear Spring, Maryland, was also killed in the crash. Police say he was one of the passengers in the car.

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO