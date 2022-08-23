ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

WGAL

2 injured in York County stabbing

Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. According to dispatchers, the stabbing was on on Walton Street in York Haven Borough, just before 4 p.m. Saturday. They said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time. Newberry Township Police are leading...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man wounded in Harrisburg shooting

Police in Harrisburg say a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital early Sunday morning. According to police, the man was suffering from a non-life threatening wound. The man told officers he was in the downtown area, by North Court and Cranberry streets, when the shooting occurred. An investigation into...
HARRISBURG, PA
foxbaltimore.com

60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian left critically injured after Anne Arundel County hit and run

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian with life threatening injuries. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash near Ritchie Highway Friday at about 9:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian wearing dark, non-reflective clothing was walking in a northbound direction in the southbound right travel lane when he was struck by an unknown pickup truck.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

1 person injured in Dauphin County shooting: police

One person was shot Wednesday evening in Steelton, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 8:21 p.m. on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard. Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday.
STEELTON, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Two teenagers die in Washington County crash between car and tractor-trailer, say police

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WBFF) — Two teenagers are dead after a crash between a truck and a Lexus sedan in Hagerstown last night, according to Maryland State Police. Police say 17-year-old Tyler Josenhans of Hagerstown, who was driving the car, was killed in the crash. 16-year-old Clayton Knode of Clear Spring, Maryland, was also killed in the crash. Police say he was one of the passengers in the car.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

2 teenagers killed in crash along I-81 in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Two teenagers were killed and another was injured Thursday night after a car they were in crashed into the passenger cabin of a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Hagerstown, police said. According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. when a Lexus sedan merged...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WGAL

1 person dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg. Police were called to South Cameron and Shanois streets around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims with numerous injuries and an adult who died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicles were traveling...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Fire damages home in York County

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in York County on Thursday. It started before noon at a home along the 9600 block of Ashwood Drive in Springfield Township, south of Loganville. People reported seeing the smoke as far away as Dallastown.
YORK COUNTY, PA

