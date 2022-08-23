Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream A Merry Friggin' Christmas Free Online
Cast: Joel McHale Robin Williams Lauren Graham Wendi McLendon-Covey Candice Bergen. Boyd Mitchler and his family must spend Christmas with his estranged family of misfits. Upon realizing that he left all his son's gifts at home, he hits the road with his dad in an attempt to make the 8-hour round trip before sunrise.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Feast II: Sloppy Seconds Free Online
Cast: Diane Ayala Goldner Jenny Wade Clu Gulager Carl Anthony Payne II Hanna Putnam. The monsters have made it into a small neighboring town in the middle of nowhere and the locals have to band with the survivors of the bar' slaughter to figure out how to survive. Is Feast...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten Free Online
Cast: Sonja Gerhardt Tim Oliver Schultz Lisa-Marie Koroll Timmi Trinks Emilio Sakraya. Group of Youtubers enter an abandoned surgery ward for 24-hour challenge, hoping to go viral. They will soon learn that they're not welcome. Is Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten in its...
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Beats Out The Joe Rogan Experience, Game Of Thrones Podcasts On Spotify Two Days After Archetypes Release
Meghan Markle just broke a record on Spotify. Her podcast, Archetypes, became number one on the platform just two days after she released her first episode on motherhood and ambition. Meghan Markle Beats The Joe Rogan Experience, Game of Thrones Podcasts With Archetypes. click to enlarge. + 3. Credit: New...
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Return to Horror High Free Online
Cast: Lori Lethin Brendan Hughes Alex Rocco Scott Jacoby Andy Romano. A few years ago, a mysterious serial-killer caused panic on Crippen High School. The killer was never caught. A movie company, Cosmic Pictures, has decided to make a feature movie about these events - on location, at the now abandoned school. Since members of cast and crew disappear without a trace, it seems as if history is repeating itself...
House of the Dragon Episode 2 Introduces Another Disturbing Pairing Featuring 12-Year-Old Laena Velaryon
The young Laena Velaryon was meant to marry a much older man in House of the Dragon Episode 2
epicstream.com
The Best Sci-Fi Anime with a Female Lead
What are some of the best sci-fi anime with a female lead? There are more and more options to look out for, and we're here to help you with a few of our favorites!. For a long time, science fiction had been a male-dominated genre that focused primarily on solid technological advancements and action - what is now mostly known as "hard" sci-fi.
‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Belly-Flops in Summer’s Worst Box Office Weekend
Left scrabbling for peanuts at the domestic box office this weekend were not one, not two, but three new films, all of which failed to make much of an impression with moviegoers. Sony’s The Invitation came out on top with $7 million—not much to write home about, as the poorly-reviewed horror-thriller constitutes the weakest first-place finish since last May. Bottoming out even further down the chart was Three Thousand Years of Longing, director George Miller’s first outing since 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, which pulled in $2.9 million (on a $60 million budget) on its opening weekend to finish in seventh place. Also opening—and promptly cratering—was the John Boyega bank-heist vehicle Breaking, which ended up at 13th place, with a grim box office result of just over $1 million. This weekend’s flotsam generated just $52.7 million in total, according to data platform Comscore—not just the worst numbers this summer, but the worst since February, according to Variety. Guess we’ll all just have to hang in there until everyone goes to see what all the fuss has been about when Don’t Worry Darling debuts next month.Read it at Variety
IN THIS ARTICLE
Surprise! Taylor Swift reveals new album Midnights will be released on Oct. 21 as she unveils the artwork on her Instagram
Taylor Swift is releasing a brand new album on October 21st, she informed fans on Sunday night at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey. As promised, the singer - who teased there would be 'more details at midnight' - revealed the title and artwork, with the album called 'Midnights.'
Comments / 0