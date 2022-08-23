Lowcountry Food Bank’s ﻿2022 Agency Conference Helps Empower its Partner Agencies and Food Pantries to Better Serve Food-Insecure Neighbors

Read full article on original website
Charleston Style Exchange Hosting an Upscale Consignment Sale for Women and Teens
The event is free to attend and parking is free too. There will be dressing rooms on-site and they’ll accept cash, Venmo, and major credit cards for payment. For more information, visit charlestonstyleexchange.com.
North Charleston POPS! Welcomes Gregory Schoonover as New Executive Director
The North Charleston POPS! announced today the appointment of a dynamic new Executive Director. Musician and businessman Gregory Schoonover (right) will take over the leadership of the POPS! on September 1st. POPS! Founder Tacy Edwards is happy to pass the executive baton to a person of great knowledge and experience...
Dorchester County Makes Road Closure Announcement
Beginning on September 1st, 2022, Campbell Thicket Road from SC 27 (Givhans Road) to S. Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville will be closed Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm – this according to Dorchester County. This road closure is due to safety issues as Edisto Electric Cooperative...
Charleston Named of the Best Minor League Sports Cities in the Country
Here’s what the site had to say about Charleston’s minor league sports scene:. “Charleston may only have a population of around 138,000, but the city is filled to the brim with arts, culture, tourist attractions — and a few favorite hometown teams to cheer for. One of their most successful franchises is the Charleston RiverDogs minor league baseball team. (The team) is known for one of their quirky and colorful co-owners, SNL alum and Lost in Translation star Bill Murray. (He) is often spotted at RiverDogs games and is easily considered one of their most passionate fans….In addition to the RiverDogs, Charleston sports fans can also catch a South Carolina Stingrays hockey game and the Charleston Battery professional soccer club game.”
RiverDogs Blast Way to 7-1 Victory
Fayetteville, NC – The Charleston RiverDogs hit four home runs, including three in the fifth inning, to take down the Fayetteville Woodpeckers by a 7-1 score on Friday night at Segra Stadium. Six of the team’s seven runs came courtesy of the long ball. The Columbia Fireflies earned a third straight walk-off win to remain 3.5 games behind the first place RiverDogs.
