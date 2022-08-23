This year’s MTV VMAs are taking place tonight (28 August) at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.Below is a list of winners from the action-packed ceremony, including brand new award for Best Metaverse Performance. This story is being updated live with winner information added as the awards are announced. The first awards of the night were announced on the event’s pre-show red carpet, with Italian glam rock band MaÌneskin taking the prize for Best Alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and, with over 320 million fan votes cast, Blackpink won Best Metaverse Performance.Album of the Year was given to Harry...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 23 MINUTES AGO