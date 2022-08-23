ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

Tiffany Haddish Grinds on Usher at Vegas Residency Show

Tiffany Haddish got up close and personal with Usher this weekend -- receiving the serenade treatment that also teetered into touchy-feely territory. The actress/comedian was in attendance for Usher's Vegas residency show Friday night, where she had a great seat toward the front ... but which got a whole lot better when he and his team actually invited her up onstage.
The Independent

MTV VMAs 2022 winners: The full list

This year’s MTV VMAs are taking place tonight (28 August) at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.Below is a list of winners from the action-packed ceremony, including brand new award for Best Metaverse Performance. This story is being updated live with winner information added as the awards are announced. The first awards of the night were announced on the event’s pre-show red carpet, with Italian glam rock band MaÌneskin taking the prize for Best Alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and, with over 320 million fan votes cast, Blackpink won Best Metaverse Performance.Album of the Year was given to Harry...
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
The Hill

Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as moonman at MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance on the MTV’s Video Music Awards stage Sunday night, about two months after winning a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.   “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, weddings, wakes — any old thing you need,” Depp said, his face appearing…
TMZ.com

Gavin Rossdale Brings Kids Zuma and Apollo On Stage During Show

Gavin Rossdale took his kids on stage during his latest show for some birthday celebrations ... making longtime fans wonder where the hell the time has gone?!?. The Bush frontman brought out 14-year-old Zuma and 8-year-old Apollo at Wednesday night's show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Chicago ... Zuma's birthday was over the weekend and Gavin wanted the entire crowd to join in the celebration.
TMZ.com

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Give New Reason for Leaving U.S., Too Divided

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have already said they're leaving the U.S. to head back to their native England -- but their rationale has changed ... now citing political problems in America. The longtime rock-and-roll couple did an interview with The Observer -- where they talked about a lot, including OO's...
TMZ.com

Guess Who This

Before this bubbly little witch turned into a soap actress and a 9-0-2-1-0 icon, she was just gearing up for Halloween, hangin' with her mom, Lois, and growing up in Medford, Oregon. Whether she's waltzing on "Dancing with the Stars" or rocking out to Harry Styles on her Instagram, this...
TMZ.com

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Don't let these two nearly synchronized images of "America's Got Talent" coach JoJo Siwa throw off your mojo. In order for the golden buzzer to go off, you must quickstep your way to nailing the changes in these two shots. The pro dancer recently grabbed some Starbucks to-go before heading...
TMZ.com

Kevin Bacon Does Guitar Cover of Beyonce's 'Heated,' Help from Goat

Kevin Bacon's musical farm just dove into the Beyhive, but he's not getting -- instead, the dude's getting mad props ... and one of his animals might be partially responsible. The actor posted a video Sunday showing him doing a cover of Beyoncé's 'Heated' -- from her new 'Renaissance' album -- on his Connecticut property ... which is chock-full of livestock, including a crap ton of goats.
