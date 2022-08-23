Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Tiffany Haddish Grinds on Usher at Vegas Residency Show
Tiffany Haddish got up close and personal with Usher this weekend -- receiving the serenade treatment that also teetered into touchy-feely territory. The actress/comedian was in attendance for Usher's Vegas residency show Friday night, where she had a great seat toward the front ... but which got a whole lot better when he and his team actually invited her up onstage.
MTV VMAs 2022 winners: The full list
This year’s MTV VMAs are taking place tonight (28 August) at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.Below is a list of winners from the action-packed ceremony, including brand new award for Best Metaverse Performance. This story is being updated live with winner information added as the awards are announced. The first awards of the night were announced on the event’s pre-show red carpet, with Italian glam rock band MaÌneskin taking the prize for Best Alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and, with over 320 million fan votes cast, Blackpink won Best Metaverse Performance.Album of the Year was given to Harry...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez Performed at Wedding, First Video of New Song for Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez can't get enough of Ben Affleck ... that's exactly what she told him with a song and dance she performed for her husband during their wedding, and we have the video!!!. J Lo took over the dance floor at Ben's Georgia estate during their wedding celebration, grabbing the...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears and Elton John Have Music Video Coming for 'Hold Me Closer'
Britney Spears and Elton John have hit #1 on the streaming charts in more than 40 countries, but next, they'll have their sights set on smashing music video records too ... cuz they've got one in the works. Sources close to Britney and Elton tell TMZ ... a music video...
RELATED PEOPLE
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
TMZ.com
Kid 'n Play's Christopher Martin Says LeBron's 'Very Involved' In 'House Party' Reboot
Christopher Martin -- one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'n Play -- says the "House Party" reboot is in great hands with LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports the NBA superstar is working nonstop to make sure the movie is a success. As we previously reported, the modern...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
'Real Housewives' Star Diana Jenkins Gets Bodyguards After Death Threats Over Racist Posts
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Diana Jenkins is beefing up her security big-time ... this after she was deluged with death threats from Bravo fans furious over her alleged connection to racist online comments ... according to Page Six. Diana reportedly consulted with security experts who believe the threats...
Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as moonman at MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance on the MTV’s Video Music Awards stage Sunday night, about two months after winning a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, weddings, wakes — any old thing you need,” Depp said, his face appearing…
TMZ.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Seen Without Wedding Ring After Filing For Divorce
Ne-Yo and his estranged wife Crystal Renay are done for REAL this time... so says Crystal, who was seen with a naked ring finger shortly after filing for divorce. We got Crystal at LAX on Friday and she made a few things very clear -- including the status of her relationship with the R&B singer.
TMZ.com
Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge
Britney's back and topping the charts -- pretty amazing!!! And, how 'bout J Lo's wedding song TMZ got??!? So, we gotta ask ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Gavin Rossdale Brings Kids Zuma and Apollo On Stage During Show
Gavin Rossdale took his kids on stage during his latest show for some birthday celebrations ... making longtime fans wonder where the hell the time has gone?!?. The Bush frontman brought out 14-year-old Zuma and 8-year-old Apollo at Wednesday night's show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Chicago ... Zuma's birthday was over the weekend and Gavin wanted the entire crowd to join in the celebration.
TMZ.com
Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Give New Reason for Leaving U.S., Too Divided
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have already said they're leaving the U.S. to head back to their native England -- but their rationale has changed ... now citing political problems in America. The longtime rock-and-roll couple did an interview with The Observer -- where they talked about a lot, including OO's...
TMZ.com
Harry Styles Stops MSG Show to Address Thrown Chicken Nuggets Onstage
Harry Styles is the latest musician to fall victim to rowdy crowds who let it fly at concerts -- only this time, he handled it a little differently than how some have lately ... with humor. The singer was performing at Madison Square Garden Saturday night in NYC, and at...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This
Before this bubbly little witch turned into a soap actress and a 9-0-2-1-0 icon, she was just gearing up for Halloween, hangin' with her mom, Lois, and growing up in Medford, Oregon. Whether she's waltzing on "Dancing with the Stars" or rocking out to Harry Styles on her Instagram, this...
TMZ.com
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Don't let these two nearly synchronized images of "America's Got Talent" coach JoJo Siwa throw off your mojo. In order for the golden buzzer to go off, you must quickstep your way to nailing the changes in these two shots. The pro dancer recently grabbed some Starbucks to-go before heading...
TMZ.com
Kevin Bacon Does Guitar Cover of Beyonce's 'Heated,' Help from Goat
Kevin Bacon's musical farm just dove into the Beyhive, but he's not getting -- instead, the dude's getting mad props ... and one of his animals might be partially responsible. The actor posted a video Sunday showing him doing a cover of Beyoncé's 'Heated' -- from her new 'Renaissance' album -- on his Connecticut property ... which is chock-full of livestock, including a crap ton of goats.
PETS・
Comments / 0