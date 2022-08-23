Read full article on original website
Les Jeunes Amies debutantes honored at fall luncheon at Baton Rouge Country Club
Twenty senior members of Les Jeunes Amies de la Symphonie will be honored at the fall luncheon Sunday at the Baton Rouge Country Club. They will be presented during the Baton Rouge Symphony League’s Bal de la Symphonie on Nov. 26 at the Crowne Plaza. Les Jeunes Amies is...
Just in time for Halloween, Lafayette's funhouse-style costume shop sells off inventory
The new Old Vogue is the kind of place you go to become Queen Victoria, a belly dancer or a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. The sprawling downtown Lafayette costume shop, which feels a bit like a carnival funhouse, is delightful by day and creepy by night. "It's just a playground,"...
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
Religion briefs: Annual community prayer breakfast
The Annual CommUNITY Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge will be held at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with the theme New Times, New Hope, New Balance. The event will be held at the Catholic Life Center Ballroom, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge....
Smiley: Expiration dates for retired teachers?
I know teaching is difficult, but I hadn't realized the toll it takes on you until I got this story:. Frank Jaster, of Covington, says this tale is "in the Mark Twain 'Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated' category:. "After many decades in the classroom, I retired a couple...
Lafayette author Gayle Webre and her 'curious Cajun kid' are headed to the National Book Festival
Lafayette author Gayle Webre is using her debut children’s book, “When I Was an Alligator,” and its “curious Cajun kid” to bring a taste of Louisiana’s wetlands to a national audience at the National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. Webre was one of two...
Check out the Outdoors calendar
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through “Classic” Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489. SATURDAY.
James LeBlanc honored by East Ascension Rotary Club
St. Amant Fire Chief, constable and parish safety and security director James E. LeBlanc was recently honored by the East Ascension Rotary club for his service to the community. LeBlanc received a Paul Harris Award from Rotarian M.J. "Mert" Smiley. LeBlanc also serves a fire chief for the 5th Ward...
Brothers Empowered to Teach: 'Planting seeds for that next generation'
In his childhood New Orleans neighborhood, Larry Irvin figured out early that there were two, maybe three, paths to success – football, hip-hop and a life involving drugs and guns. Irvin tried all three routes before realizing there was a fourth. Football was first. Irvin was a standout defensive...
New hires at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health, Investar Bank, Pennington
-- Todd Ezell has been hired by Investar Bank as consumer banking director and senior vice president. Ezell comes from First Horizon, formerly IberiaBank, where he was a consumer credit manager. Over his 26-year career, he has held various titles in lending, credit and consumer banking. He earned a bachelor's...
Acadiana Briefs for Aug. 28
North Lafayette shopping center sold for over $4 million. A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.1 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803...
Louisiana Certified Habitat increases ecological value of small corners of the earth
When Diane Baker looks out over her Lafayette yard, she sees not just an abundance of native plants but a vast, and varied, array of wildlife. From different kinds of butterflies and birds to caterpillars and little bugs, it’s more than just a yard. It’s an ecosystem. Baker...
Dive into voting rights history at Old State Capitol's book club discussion series
Louisiana’s Old State Capitol will host a series of book club discussions this fall. "Who Gets to Vote?" is a thoughtful reading and discussion series exploring how voting rights history intersects with the present. First up is "Bending Toward Justice: The Voting Rights Acts and the Transformation of American...
RoadRunnerApp to partner with local glass recycling company
A local recycling company is partnering with RoadRunnerApp delivery service to expand pickup routes for glass recyclables in Lafayette Parish. BackYard Sapphire, a grassroots effort at glass recycling and owned by Tina Crapsi and Dawn Vincent, will partner with the delivery service for customers looking to have glass items picked up from their home to be recycled. The service will start Thursday, Crapsi and Vincent announced.
Fishing results
STEPHENSVILLE—Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs August tournament held from Doiron’s Landing (Atchafalaya & Verret basins). Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:. 15-18 Age Group: 1, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 8.4...
Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight
South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
Heritage Ranch officer speaks to Zachary Rotary
At its Aug. 18 meeting, Rotarians heard from Vicki Ellis, chief development officer of Heritage Ranch in Zachary. Heritage Ranch is a 52-acre ranch on Tucker Road. It serves families in crisis, housing at-risk boys age 10 to 18. They can have six boys at a time and are staffed by full time house parents and a resident adviser.
‘Proud of him’: Offenders get second chance through SLCC-Lafayette sheriff’s welding program
On Thursday, Scott resident Mary Olivia Simon clutched a green and black disposable camera in her hands as she snapped photos of her son’s graduation from South Louisiana Community College. Her son, 46-year old Derrick Guidry, was awarded a technical diploma in welding alongside six other men — Kolby...
QuikTrip, one of the nation's most popular convenience stores, buys land for Lafayette store
QuikTrip, often tabbed as one of the most popular convenience store chains in the country, has purchased land in Lafayette for its first south Louisiana store. The Oklahoma-based company finalized its purchase of property at the northwest corner of Louisiana Avenue and Interstate 10 from Castille Development at an undisclosed price, land records show.
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Aug. 17-23
TOWER: 3142 NE Evangeline Thruway, Unit AA, description, Dish to install equipment on tower; applicant, Shawn Royer; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $30,000. STORAGE: 2130 W. Willow St., description, new storage building and driveway; applicant, Basin LLC; contractor, Rosehill Construction; $2.385 million. OTHER: 603 Silverstone Road; description, title office for DSLD;...
