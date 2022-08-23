ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Religion briefs: Annual community prayer breakfast

The Annual CommUNITY Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge will be held at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with the theme New Times, New Hope, New Balance. The event will be held at the Catholic Life Center Ballroom, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge....
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Expiration dates for retired teachers?

I know teaching is difficult, but I hadn't realized the toll it takes on you until I got this story:. Frank Jaster, of Covington, says this tale is "in the Mark Twain 'Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated' category:. "After many decades in the classroom, I retired a couple...
COVINGTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the Outdoors calendar

WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through “Classic” Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489. SATURDAY.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

James LeBlanc honored by East Ascension Rotary Club

St. Amant Fire Chief, constable and parish safety and security director James E. LeBlanc was recently honored by the East Ascension Rotary club for his service to the community. LeBlanc received a Paul Harris Award from Rotarian M.J. "Mert" Smiley. LeBlanc also serves a fire chief for the 5th Ward...
SAINT AMANT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cooking#Tacos#Taco Tuesday#Food Drink#The Baton Rouge#Society#Fete Rouge Food Wine#Houmas House#Jubans#Rouj Creole#Proverbial Wine Bistreaux#Maysara#Reservations#Old Elk Distillery
theadvocate.com

Brothers Empowered to Teach: 'Planting seeds for that next generation'

In his childhood New Orleans neighborhood, Larry Irvin figured out early that there were two, maybe three, paths to success – football, hip-hop and a life involving drugs and guns. Irvin tried all three routes before realizing there was a fourth. Football was first. Irvin was a standout defensive...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana Briefs for Aug. 28

North Lafayette shopping center sold for over $4 million. A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.1 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theadvocate.com

RoadRunnerApp to partner with local glass recycling company

A local recycling company is partnering with RoadRunnerApp delivery service to expand pickup routes for glass recyclables in Lafayette Parish. BackYard Sapphire, a grassroots effort at glass recycling and owned by Tina Crapsi and Dawn Vincent, will partner with the delivery service for customers looking to have glass items picked up from their home to be recycled. The service will start Thursday, Crapsi and Vincent announced.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Fishing results

STEPHENSVILLE—Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs August tournament held from Doiron’s Landing (Atchafalaya & Verret basins). Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:. 15-18 Age Group: 1, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 8.4...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight

South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Heritage Ranch officer speaks to Zachary Rotary

At its Aug. 18 meeting, Rotarians heard from Vicki Ellis, chief development officer of Heritage Ranch in Zachary. Heritage Ranch is a 52-acre ranch on Tucker Road. It serves families in crisis, housing at-risk boys age 10 to 18. They can have six boys at a time and are staffed by full time house parents and a resident adviser.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

QuikTrip, one of the nation's most popular convenience stores, buys land for Lafayette store

QuikTrip, often tabbed as one of the most popular convenience store chains in the country, has purchased land in Lafayette for its first south Louisiana store. The Oklahoma-based company finalized its purchase of property at the northwest corner of Louisiana Avenue and Interstate 10 from Castille Development at an undisclosed price, land records show.
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Aug. 17-23

TOWER: 3142 NE Evangeline Thruway, Unit AA, description, Dish to install equipment on tower; applicant, Shawn Royer; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $30,000. STORAGE: 2130 W. Willow St., description, new storage building and driveway; applicant, Basin LLC; contractor, Rosehill Construction; $2.385 million. OTHER: 603 Silverstone Road; description, title office for DSLD;...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy