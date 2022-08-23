ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

‘A’ lost cause; Alpharetta sculpture removed from downtown

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — If you drive on Milton Avenue in downtown and feel like something’s missing, don’t worry, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you, the Alpharetta “A” sculpture is gone. The painted plywood sculpture was removed on Aug. 17 after the Alpharetta City...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Electric car dealership eyes Roswell building

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council approved a rezoning request Aug. 22 to allow for the sale of electric vehicles at 950 Sun Valley Drive. The owner of the property, Buck Woodruff, said he cannot reveal the electric vehicle franchise that will be taking over the space, but that it is expected to lease the property for 35 years.
ROSWELL, GA
Ribbon cut on new Greater North Fulton Chamber offices

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — North Fulton County business leaders officially opened the new offices of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Avalon in Alpharetta Aug. 18. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Ga. 400, Avalon and Gwinnett Technical College, the new offices are a perfect reminder...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Dunwoody may ease alcohol sale restrictions

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody officials are considering changes to the city’s alcohol ordinance that would foster growth of a new sector of businesses that are springing up. Planning and Zoning Manager Paul Leonhardt told the City Council Aug. 22 that there has been large growth in the "personal service and entertainment providers" sector, and Dunwoody may want to land some of the business.
DUNWOODY, GA
Alpharetta Art in the Park at Brooke Street Park

Https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/event/alpharetta-art-in-the-park-at-brooke-street-park-5/all/. Creativity hits the park in charming Downtown Alpharetta. This outdoor artists market features handcrafted work by local artists who create masterpieces right before your eyes. Come enjoy the pottery, woodwork, metal work, jewelry creations, handmade children’s clothing, photography, watercolor, oil, mosaic art and much more.
ALPHARETTA, GA

