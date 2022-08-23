Just over a month after Ivana Trump’s death, the owners of her and Donald’s old Greenwich estate have relisted the property — which has been on and off the market since 2009 — for $29.9 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. It’s a price that the mansion may actually have a chance of selling for. It’s also timed to take advantage of the current, likely short-lived, wave of Ivana nostalgia (Ivana, a fan of hawking items ending in 99 cents on the Home Shopping Network, would likely have admired the salesmanship).

