Marshall running back Rasheen Ali out

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football head coach Charles Huff announced Tuesday morning that running back Rasheen Ali will be out temporarily.

In his statement, he said in part “Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically, and emotionally ready to return, he will be back.”

Adding “We do not have an anticipated return date at this time.”

Below is the full statement:

Rasheen led the nation last year in total touchdowns, at 25, rushing touchdowns, at 23, points scored, at 150, and points per game, at 11.5.

We will keep you updated on air and online as soon as more information becomes available.

