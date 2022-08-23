Read full article on original website
Pay increases have helped Barton Community College with hiring
Padding the salaries makes a big difference when trying to fill open vacancies, just ask Barton Community College. In June, the college in Great Bend reported 65 job openings, and some of those positions were open for over three years. In July, the Barton Board of Trustees voted to give all regular staff an 8% pay increase and make sure all open positions offer market value income. The number of regular positions open, as of Wednesday, was 18.
Properties listed for Pawnee County tax sale
Pawnee County announced properties that are currently on the tax sale scheduled for Sept. 27, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Parcels will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The auction will take place at the Pawnee County Courthouse, 715 Broadway in Larned. Burdett. 303 Broadway Ave. Larned. 512 E. 3rd...
Russell Co. included in federal grant to plug abandoned wells
The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has been awarded a $25 million initial federal grant to help plug abandoned wells in the state. The initial grant is part of $1.15 billion earmarked under the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help states remediate abandoned oil and gas wells. A total of $4.7 billion has been allocated over the next eight years to plug abandoned wells in the U.S. The KCC is eligible to receive another $33.6 million in future formula grant funding.
Heartland Farm receives grant for new teleconference technology
Now the folks at Heartland Farm, 13 miles west of Great Bend, will know exactly "hoo" is talking during video conferences. A $750 grant awarded by the Golden Belt Community Foundation paid for most of a new Owl Labs 360-degree conference camera the farm can now use to simplify virtual meetings.
Russell woman appointed to FHSU Foundation board
The Fort Hays State University Foundation recently appointed four new members to its Board of Trustees: Shelley Hunt, Denis Miller, Kathy Mitchell, and Jeff Peier. Shelley Hunt, senior director of risk optimization for Koch Industries Inc. in Wichita, joins the board with many years of experience and philanthropic service. Hunt, a 1985 Fort Hays State alumna, and 1995 Wichita State University graduate has served Koch Industries or its subsidiaries for more than 35 years. Among her numerous areas of expertise in accounting, management, and leadership, her main emphasis is risk assessment.
Make the party bus a 'full house' for Hoisington Labor Day Poker Run
The usual poker run includes several stops over a sizable geographic region. Hoisington's Labor Day Poker Run on Saturday, Sept. 3, will feature seven stops within the city limits, but the ride gets a little sweeter this year as GTR Limousine & Party Services is offering up its party bus at a low cost to players.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Why Soil Testing Matters Now More Than Ever
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 23, indicates increasing expansion of severe drought. Nothing more needs to be said. Currently the outlook for establishing and maintaining the 2023 wheat crop is sketchy at best for many parts of Kansas, with exceptions scattered about. The six to ten-day outlook (August 30 to September 3) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to a 33 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation (our area is right on the line). The eight to fourteen-day outlook (September 1 to7) indicates our area is right on the line between normal and a 33 to 40% chance of above temperatures and normal precipitation (the long-term average monthly precipitation is only about two or so inches). Today, with the summer we have had and the outlook through the winter, why soil testing matters now than ever.
Limited spots for 'Pass It On Outdoor Mentors' dove hunt in Great Bend
Hunting season is just around the corner, and the sport is a tradition for many around the state. A relatively new organization in Kansas is looking to carry on the tradition. Pass it On Outdoor Mentors, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, started in Wichita in 2002. Now expanding, Pass it On is hosting several outdoors activities around the state, including a dove hunt near Great Bend on Sept. 1.
Ground breaking ceremony for new Great Bend police station Sept. 12
The City of Great Bend will conduct a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the new police station on Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the 12th Street and Baker Avenue intersection. Construction on the 20,100 square-foot building is scheduled to be finished by next August. The total expense...
Eagle's Althouse named Kan. broadcasting 'Rising Star'
The newly-formed KAB Rising Star Award seeks to recognize young broadcasters (under the age of 40) who have made a significant impact on their stations and communities. Winners are selected based on their contributions to the industry, spirit of innovation, and community involvement. The KAB will present the Rising Star Awards at the Station Awards Dinner on Oct. 24 in Manhattan.
CKCA to host cornhole tournament Sept. 1
Central Kansas Christian Academy, a nonprofit Christian school in Great Bend, announced a new cornhole tournament fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 1 that is open to the public. Teams and sponsors are still being accepted for this new event. The evening will begin with a special Family Fun Night at 5:15...
Cop Shop (8/25)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/25) At 9:01 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 130 Road in Claflin. At 9:24 a.m. an accident was reported at 300 Pawnee Avenue in Pawnee Rock. Controlled Burn. At 9:29 a.m. a controlled burn was reported...
Barton’s Dancing for Mobility class to host 'Love Letters in Motion' event
Creativity can happen at any age and members of Barton’s Dancing for Mobility class will showcase that during a performance titled “Love Letters in Motion,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Shafer Gallery, which will include uplifting music, live artwork and an interactive portion for the audience. Admission is free and the event is sponsored by the Shafer Gallery.
🎤Focus on Stafford County show
Hear this month's Focus on Stafford County show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Stafford County Economic Development Director Kathleen Norman that aired Aug. 25, 2022. The Focus on Stafford County program airs the fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
'Clear the Shelter' at Golden Belt Humane Society Saturday
Cats and dogs are always adorable. Maybe a little more so when they are free and need a home. This Saturday, Golden Belt Humane Society will be one of many shelters around the nation hosting "Clear the Shelter" events. Adoption fees for animals will be waived at the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Golden Belt Humane Society Director Heather Acheson explains how.
Althouse’s star shining brightly as Eagle Radio’s GM in Great Bend
In 2009, Matt Althouse joined Eagle Communications in Great Bend where he dealt with programming, traffic logs and engineering for the radio station. Now, as General Manager for Eagle, Althouse was named a Rising Star Radio Award recipient by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters, recognizing young broadcasters under the age of 40 who have made a significant impact on their stations and communities.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity 8/25
BOOKED: Ashley Barrera-Balino, on hold for Campbell County, Wyo. BOOKED: Roberto Honeycutt on Barton County District Court warrant for Violation of a Protective Order, bond set at $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: Kade Delavergne on Russell County Municipal warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $50 cash only. BOOKED: Lisa Crain...
Living history event at Fort Larned National Historic Site
Labor Day Weekend traditionally signals the end of summer. Bring your summer fun to a historic close with a weekend of fun and learning at Fort Larned’s Labor Day Weekend Living History Event. Volunteers and staff will once again bring Fort Larned to life during the Labor Day Weekend...
Barton Soccer splits weekend results in Iowa
Hitting the road for the first time on the young season, the Barton Community College men's soccer team earned split results over the weekend in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Striking for four opening stanza goals would be all Barton needed Friday afternoon defeating Indian Hills Community College 4-2. On Saturday, the...
Monday on Sports Day
- Weekend Sports Headlines and all the sounds of the past 24 hours.
