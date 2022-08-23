The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 23, indicates increasing expansion of severe drought. Nothing more needs to be said. Currently the outlook for establishing and maintaining the 2023 wheat crop is sketchy at best for many parts of Kansas, with exceptions scattered about. The six to ten-day outlook (August 30 to September 3) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to a 33 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation (our area is right on the line). The eight to fourteen-day outlook (September 1 to7) indicates our area is right on the line between normal and a 33 to 40% chance of above temperatures and normal precipitation (the long-term average monthly precipitation is only about two or so inches). Today, with the summer we have had and the outlook through the winter, why soil testing matters now than ever.

KANSAS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO