As sea levels rise, saltwater intrusion threatens Maine wells
Looking out from the wharf in downtown Stonington. The town has been trucking in water in recent months to deal with an ongoing shortage, and officials are now worried about saltwater intrusion into wells and aquifers as sea levels rise. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first...
Heavy rains, strong thunderstorms continue to move through Maine
Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms are moving through parts of Maine this evening. A flood advisory has been issued for York and Cumberland County. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Old-school Maine Sayings That Should 100% Be Brought Back Immediately
I've always had a soft spot for the classics... Yesterday, I was describing something to a co-worker and actually found myself using the phrase, "wicked stove-up". And I 100% meant it. My computer was making me other-worldly angry, and it seemed the only true way to describe what a piece of crap it was being. There's a reason old sayings stand the test of time.
Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See
One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
A Tourist Visiting Maine Is Confused About Our Italian Sandwiches
It is always funny when someone from out of state comes to Maine, and is perplexed by the way we do certain things here. I think we have all done this. I remember when I was in Minnesota, and everyone there called a carbonated beverage “pop” which we of course know as "soda."
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires
Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and flooded streets after thunderstorms roll across Massachusetts Friday
Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and flooded streets as they made their way across Massachusetts Friday. In Boston, a tree was struck by lightening and fell down onto Saxton Street, damaging a minivan. At 3:51 p.m., the Leicester Police Department warned that multiple roads were closed due to...
Volunteers pitch in to finish modified home for disabled Maine veteran
KENNEBUNK (WGME) - A disabled Maine veteran is getting ready to move into his new house in Kennebunk. A national organization, Homes For Our Troops, heard the story of Air National Guard Staff Sergeant Kevin Campbell and built a house specifically for him. “While in Qatar, I ruptured some disks...
Severe drought conditions limit hay harvest
PORTLAND (WGME) -- From Kittery to Belfast, communities within 20 miles of the coast remain in severe drought conditions. "This year, it's definitely challenging,” Shane Normand of Normand Heritage Haying said. “The second crop's really not growing." Normand makes his living off hay. For the past two summers,...
Construction delays on Free Street are hurting Portland businesses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are expected to be back on Free Street in Portland on Friday after weeks of delays. The work at Congress Square has been stalled and it's costing businesses in the area. This is the third consecutive summer that business owners on Free Street have had to...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Storms knock out power, disrupt fair and Twins game, with more bad weather predicted
Heavy storms rumbled through the Twin Cities on Saturday night disrupting the state fair and Twins game, and more is expected on Sunday afternoon and night
Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- The body of a missing boater has been found. The 32-year-old Maine man fell into the Androscoggin River in Topsham Thursday night after the boat he was in overturned, according to the Maine Warden Service. Two of the three people in the boat were rescued. A search...
Mobility pathway installed at Popham Beach State Park
PHIPPSBURG (WGME) -- Maine took a step Thursday towards helping everyone get on the beach. The state installed a mobility pathway at Popham Beach State Park to improve accessibility for people in wheelchairs or pushing strollers. Governor Janet Mills was there to see how the ramp works firsthand. This project...
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
South Portland beachgoer fined based on surreptitious photos taken by local
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland has specificregulations on beachgoers with dogs. People who support the regulations say they ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach safely and comfortably. “It’s a public park and it really should be available and accessible to everyone," said South Portland resident John Pani....
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine
MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
Wildlife Expert Settles Score on Bizarre Mystery Cat Seen on Maine Trail Cam
Recently, a Maine resident caught some sort of moderately-big cat on a trail cam, and since sharing it, a debate has spurred over just what this mystery animal could be. On August 15, Franklin County locals Al and Joyce Brackley found the feline crossing a lit bridge on their trail cam and showed their son, Neil.
Who got the most? Rain totals for Tuesday's storms in Massachusetts
BOSTON - With much of Massachusetts in an extreme drought, there's been a welcome deluge of rain to start the week. Here are Tuesday's rain totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton.Rehoboth 7.01 inchesAttleboro 4.42Taunton 4.35Bridgewater 2.77Sandwich 2.50Westfield 2.39East Bridgewater 2.28Bourne 2.19North Dighton 1.97Southwick 1.85Plymouth 1.72Norton 1.69Duxbury 1.33Wareham 1.30East Taunton 1.25Wrentham 1.23Mansfield 1.16Northboro 1.11Belchertown 1.10
