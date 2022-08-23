ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Q 96.1

Old-school Maine Sayings That Should 100% Be Brought Back Immediately

I've always had a soft spot for the classics... Yesterday, I was describing something to a co-worker and actually found myself using the phrase, "wicked stove-up". And I 100% meant it. My computer was making me other-worldly angry, and it seemed the only true way to describe what a piece of crap it was being. There's a reason old sayings stand the test of time.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See

One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
PORTLAND, ME
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires

Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Volunteers pitch in to finish modified home for disabled Maine veteran

KENNEBUNK (WGME) - A disabled Maine veteran is getting ready to move into his new house in Kennebunk. A national organization, Homes For Our Troops, heard the story of Air National Guard Staff Sergeant Kevin Campbell and built a house specifically for him. “While in Qatar, I ruptured some disks...
KENNEBUNK, ME
WPFO

Severe drought conditions limit hay harvest

PORTLAND (WGME) -- From Kittery to Belfast, communities within 20 miles of the coast remain in severe drought conditions. "This year, it's definitely challenging,” Shane Normand of Normand Heritage Haying said. “The second crop's really not growing." Normand makes his living off hay. For the past two summers,...
KITTERY, ME
Big Country 96.9

Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River

TOPSHAM (WGME) -- The body of a missing boater has been found. The 32-year-old Maine man fell into the Androscoggin River in Topsham Thursday night after the boat he was in overturned, according to the Maine Warden Service. Two of the three people in the boat were rescued. A search...
TOPSHAM, ME
WPFO

Mobility pathway installed at Popham Beach State Park

PHIPPSBURG (WGME) -- Maine took a step Thursday towards helping everyone get on the beach. The state installed a mobility pathway at Popham Beach State Park to improve accessibility for people in wheelchairs or pushing strollers. Governor Janet Mills was there to see how the ramp works firsthand. This project...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man

It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
HAMPTON, NH
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine

MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Who got the most? Rain totals for Tuesday's storms in Massachusetts

BOSTON - With much of Massachusetts in an extreme drought, there's been a welcome deluge of rain to start the week. Here are Tuesday's rain totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton.Rehoboth 7.01 inchesAttleboro 4.42Taunton 4.35Bridgewater 2.77Sandwich 2.50Westfield 2.39East Bridgewater 2.28Bourne 2.19North Dighton 1.97Southwick 1.85Plymouth 1.72Norton 1.69Duxbury 1.33Wareham 1.30East Taunton 1.25Wrentham 1.23Mansfield 1.16Northboro 1.11Belchertown 1.10

