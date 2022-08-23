Sheriff’s office looking for information on rifle, trailer theft in Alto area

UPDATE – The suspect has been identified, and is currently in custody.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Officials with the sheriff’s office said they responded to a burglary in the Alto area where numerous items including rifles, scopes, a welding trailer and more were stolen.

Surveillance video courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Among the items stolen were:

Rifles

Thermal scopes

BobCat ZT7000 Zero Turn Mower

Polaris 2021 Range Crew, stealth gray and black

Polaris 2016 Razer, red and blue

BIG TEX trailer 2015

Welding trailer with a miller bobcat welder

Hypertherm Powermax 30 XP miller welder

Millermatic 211 mig-welder

Polaris 2016 Razer, red and blue. Photo courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Rifle. Photo courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Welding trailer. Photo courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The burglary is believed to have happened between Saturday and Monday, and anyone who recognizes the person in the video or saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.