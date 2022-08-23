Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. John Patrick Pino, 58 –...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Skateboarder struck by motorcyclist Thursday morning on Lincolnway, police say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Both a skateboarder and a motorcyclist were issued citations following a collision involving the two Thursday morning on East Lincolnway in Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a news release. Officers reported at around 8 a.m. to the 3700 block of East Lincolnway, where the...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Stolen Flatbed, ATV
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down a stolen flatbed trailer and ATV and whoever took them. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred in the 10,000 block of Hynds Boulevard. "Just before 4 a.m. on July 20, an aluminum flatbed...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cheyenne Police officers carry ‘Flame of Hope’ to bring awareness to Special Olympics
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department teamed up with Air Force cadets and community members in carrying the Special Olympics Wyoming “Flame of Hope” through Cheyenne. This is part of an effort throughout the state to have local, county, state, and federal agencies carry the “Flame...
KGAB AM 650
UPDATE: Man Taken to Hospital After Colliding With Semi in Cheyenne
A pickup driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after he collided with a semi in Cheyenne late Thursday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nationway and Hot Springs Avenue. "(The) GMC Sierra was traveling east on Nationway and used the median to turn...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/20/22–8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle on East Lincolnway
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Monday, August 22 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle incident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of East Lincolnway and Pinion Drive. The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when the driver of a Lincoln MKZ traveling...
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
capcity.news
Red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Fire danger is elevated Saturday in the Cheyenne area as hot, dry temperatures and breezy winds are impacting southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of southeastern Wyoming — including nearly all of Laramie County — until 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert area includes the entirety of the bordering counties of Platte and Goshen as well, along with other nearby areas across the state.
capcity.news
Economic report: Cheyenne jobs continue to increase, home prices continue to rise
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A new Cheyenne Economic Indicators report from the State of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division shows jobs are up from summer 2021, home prices are continuing to climb and sales tax collections in Laramie County are up. The new August 2022 issue of the Cheyenne Economic Indicators...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Breezy Sunday With Frontal Passage
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - There was a fair amount of cumulus clouds across a windy Wyoming Sunday. In the early afternoon, isolated storms and showers developed over the northwest and southcentral regions. Over the afternoon, the weather started to dissipate and turned to clouds as radar reflectivity decreased in returns. Winds gusted to 55 mph in Big Piney and Buffalo. Greybull, Rock Springs, Riverton, Rawlins, Casper and Douglas saw wind gusts above 40 mph. No wonder there were several Fire Weather Watches and Warnings issued by the NWS in the southeast quadrant of the state that expired at 8pm. It won’t be a surprise to see a reissuance of Fire Weather Watches and Warnings Sunday as low relative humidity and breezy winds will be the dominant weather as the feature. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 60s in the Cheyenne region and 50s throughout the rest of Wyoming.
KGAB AM 650
Summer Is Winding Down. Here Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
This is the last weekend of August. Wow. I feel like this summer has blown by. Don't be sad. You can still enjoy the last drops of August this weekend, there's a ton of stuff going on in town that will get you out of the house, enjoying the 80-degree plus weather and some sunshine. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/26/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Before I tell you about my exciting week, I have to give you an up-to-date grandpa report. Our first grandchild finally came home after spending more than a week in the NICU. It was great to finally meet him! His mom, on the other hand, is still recovering, but we’re so happy she finally came home. Everyone is happy, safe, and complete. Throughout the years, I have heard many stories about the special bond you feel and develop as a grandparent. I can confirm it is true. I’m loving this new job!
Authorities Looking for Poacher Who Shot a Bull Elk Near the Highway, Removed Head and Antlers
A 6×6 bull elk was shot and killed in Sybille Canyon between Wheatland and Laramie, WY in early August. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is now asking for the public’s help in finding the poacher. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of...
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Edge Fest rocks on for another year in West Edge District with free event, concert
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s biggest free concert was unleashed for another year this weekend. Edge Fest, held annually at Civic Commons Park in the West Edge District of downtown Cheyenne, returned Saturday evening with a trio of performers in alt-rock musician Joe P, pop artist Claire Rosinkranz and headliner Tones and I, best known for her uber-popular single “Dance Monkey” that has over 2.6 billion streams on Spotify.
‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
capcity.news
Edge Fest organizers hoping that yearly festival is continued spark for growth in West Edge
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Just what kind of shape was the West Edge District of downtown Cheyenne in about a decade ago?. Take it from Dave Teubner, the CEO and owner of Warehouse Twenty One, a marketing agency based in that very area. “It was real rough and there was...
Sheridan Media
Cheyenne Central at Sheridan Football Highlights – 8/26/22
Cheyenne Central at Sheridan Football Highlights – 8/26/22. 1st Quarter: 0:05 Colson Coon 67 yard TD run (Called back for holding) 0:53 Bartlett 30 yard run from Sheridan 45 to Sheridan 15. 1:07 Aiden O’Leary intercepts Bartlett. 1:17 Ethan Reisdorfer 34 yard run from Central 34 to Sheridan...
