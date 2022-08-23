Bradley Eugene Dalrymple II, 64 of Crooksville, has been set free and went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 26th, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends up until his final breath. Bradley was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on February 26, 1958. He is the son of Bradley Eugene Dalrymple Sr and the late Shirley Viola Dalrymple. Bradley married the love of his life, Linda (Alfman) on April 25, 1981. Linda loved, supported, and cared for Bradley for 41 years. In his younger years, Bradley enjoyed golfing and fishing. He was a layman and loved sharing his love for the Lord with others. He could also carry a tune, play harmonica…he truly made a joyful noise everywhere he went. He had the gift of gab, never knew a stranger, and had great pride in his children and grandchildren. Bradley didn’t have a care in the world because he regularly expressed that God had met all his needs. His earthly mind and body failed him, but his heart was content. Bradley is survived by his loving wife, Linda, his children, Sherri (James) Stephenson, Sue Ann (Dusten) Clark and Robbie (Julia) Dalrymple. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Ethan, Cain (Kaytlin), Emma, Macey, Lawrence, and a granddaughter due in October. Also, 4 great grandchildren, Reece, Azlynn, Asher, Chael, and another on the way. He is also survived by his father, Brad, his three sisters Sharlene (Steve), Lori (Ronnie) and Carrie (Lynn) as well a special cousin, Tom and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley, and his in-laws Lawrence and Beulah, brother-in-laws Lawrence Jr., Dewey, and Earl, as well as a very special nephew and best friend, Rick Dennis. Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Shriver’s Hospice, Gracie, Kailyn, Melissa, and Joe. And a special thank you to Erica, Shane, and Heather. Visitations will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 4pm to 6:30PM AT Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will begin at 6:30pm with Pastor Joe Rowland officiating. Cremation will follow. You sign the online register book or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.

