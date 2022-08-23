Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Paul Kenneth Harper
Paul Kenneth Harper, 77, of East Fultonham/Zanesville, passed away in the comfort of his son’s home with both sons present on August 26, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1945, in Zanesville, a son of the late Kenneth and Alice (Crawford) Harper. Paul was a member of Central...
WHIZ
Heat For Our Heroes Nominations Now Open
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Nominations for Able Incorporated’s Annual ‘Heat For Our Heroes,’ are now open!. The giveaway provides two veterans, active duty military members, or their surviving spouses with a new electric or gas furnace!. Nominees must be in need of a new furnace, and own...
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus Area
Are you looking for a delicious breakfast in Greater Columbus?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a classic diner feel, Stav's is a great option. Customer recommendations include the thick French toast (locals strongly recommend substituting the toast for challah bread and say it's worth the small upcharge), gyro omelet, and the BLTE sandwich (BLTE stands for bacon, lettuce, tomato, and egg).
WHIZ
Erin Renee Hollins
Erin Renee Hollins, 63, of Zanesville, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. She was born January 11, 1959 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Paul B. and Martha Jane Stuart Lapp. Erin loved football, Ohio State Buckeyes, Zanesville Blue Devils and Pittsburgh Steelers. But she loved her family and her grandkids especially. She worked at Healthy’s South.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
Christopher H. Baughman
Christopher Holt Baughman, 56, of Zanesville died Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Genesis ER. He was born January 25, 1966 in Flint, Michigan. Christopher enjoyed playing golf, riding four wheelers, going to the beach, fireworks and loved auto racing. He studied automotive service technologies at Columbus Para Professional Institute...
WHIZ
Ronald Martin Beaty
Ronald M. Beaty, 84, of Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of Crooksville went to be with the Lord at 12:05 AM, Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born Monday, January 31, 1938 in Galion, the son of the late Paul and Helen Beaty. Ron was...
WHIZ
James “Jim” Smith
James “Jim” Russel Smith, 77, of Zanesville passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Brookdale Memory Care. Jim was born Nov 29, 1944 in McConnelsville, Ohio to Rollie John Smith and Wava Naomi (Mendel) Smith. After graduating from M&M High School in 1962, he married the love of his life Lue Ann (Carrel) Smith April 9, 1965. Jim was a man of faith with a selfless devotion to serve others. In 1986, he attained his A.A. in Engineering from Muskingum Technical College. He worked at Taylor Woodcraft and upon completion of his education he was hired at Malta Windows as an Industrial Engineer where he worked for 14 years until making a career move to Miba Bearings where he remained employed until he retired in 2010. Early on, he volunteered with M&M Fire Department and after serving 30 years, he retired with the rank of Captain. Jim was also a long-standing member of Grace United Methodist church where he sung in the choir. He entertained members of the community for decades as a drummer in the Rube Band. He was admired for his work ethic, determination, and woodworking / handyman skills. He used his many talents around the house with his children’s homes as well.
WHIZ
Back To School Cyber Safety
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – School has started this week for students in Muskingum County, and plenty of parents and families are excited to show off their children and their triumphant return back to learning. “You want to celebrate your kiddo and their new school year, celebrate all the exciting moments...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
M. Darlene Jenkins
M. Darlene Jenkins age 85, of Cambridge, OH passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in Cambridge. She was born February 27, 1937 in Dayton, OH a daughter of the late James Harold and Jessie Cope Kirkendall. She will be remembered as a caretaker by her family and someone who enjoyed...
Farm and Dairy
Ranch home on 6+ acres, shop, mostly wooded, and misc.
Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 10037 FALLS SPRING RD. NW, DUNDEE, OH 44624. From I-77 in Strasburg take SR-250 west for 3.8 miles, then turn left at Y to stay on US-250, in approx. 1 mile turn left onto SR-93, and in half a mile turn left onto Falls Spring Rd. NW to auction location. Watch for KIKO signs.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
WHIZ
Keith J. Harper
Keith J. Harper, 35, of Roseville, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Ohio State James Cancer Center after enduring a 7-year battle with Sarcoma. After his diagnosis, it left him with many questions, personal health issues and eventually disabled. And yet, despite his struggles, he remained a dominant force in the journey to not only find a working treatment, but hopeful cure for others with the disease. Keith’s ongoing will to fight Sarcoma, experiment with clinical trials and travel across the country to meet with various doctors is something that would be difficult to go unnoticed in our communities, as friends and family always pledged to help do whatever they could along the way. His positive outlook, infectious smile, big heart and unconditional love for his family and friends is something that will be remembered for years to come. Keith was born on May 2, 1987, in Zanesville to Scott Harper and Beth Schooley Harper Mohler. He enjoyed the outdoors, coon and rabbit hunting, deer hunting, watching Ohio State Football and the Cleveland Indians. Above everything, Keith loved his family. He dedicated his time to coaching his children in sports, dirt bike racing and attending their games. Keith had an undying and never-ending love for his wife, Jami. Even through the toughest of times, their love, devotion, and admiration for each other grew stronger. He is survived by his wife of 12 years and best friend of 14, Jami Dunn Harper; children, Jadyn, Jinson, Koen and Bentley Harper; parents, Beth (Rusty) Mohler and Scott (Mona) Harper; sisters, Kim (Jadie) Harper-Wheeler, Katie (Ryan Inman) Harper, Alisha (Shane) Milner; brothers, Eric Wolfe, Brandon Wolfe, Alan Wolfe; paternal grandparents, Larry (Sandy) Harper; mother and father-in-law, Lori (Peppy) Dunn; brother-in-law, Jake Dunn; and very special red headed friend, Seth (Taylor) Mumford; special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was welcomed into Heaven by his maternal grandparents, Jim (Helen) Schooley; beloved high school best friend, Jimmy D, whom he was most excited to see and his faithful fur companion, Sammi Girl. Calling hours will be held from 3pm – 7pm Monday, August 29, 2022, at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will begin promptly at 7pm with Pastor (Grandpa) Larry Harper officiating. You may sign the online register book, send a note of support or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce held their second golf outing of the year today at The Jaycee’s Golf Course. Dana Matz, President of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce says they have had 36 teams sign up. Small and large businesses send their employees to...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
WHIZ
Bradley E. Dalrymple II
Bradley Eugene Dalrymple II, 64 of Crooksville, has been set free and went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 26th, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends up until his final breath. Bradley was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on February 26, 1958. He is the son of Bradley Eugene Dalrymple Sr and the late Shirley Viola Dalrymple. Bradley married the love of his life, Linda (Alfman) on April 25, 1981. Linda loved, supported, and cared for Bradley for 41 years. In his younger years, Bradley enjoyed golfing and fishing. He was a layman and loved sharing his love for the Lord with others. He could also carry a tune, play harmonica…he truly made a joyful noise everywhere he went. He had the gift of gab, never knew a stranger, and had great pride in his children and grandchildren. Bradley didn’t have a care in the world because he regularly expressed that God had met all his needs. His earthly mind and body failed him, but his heart was content. Bradley is survived by his loving wife, Linda, his children, Sherri (James) Stephenson, Sue Ann (Dusten) Clark and Robbie (Julia) Dalrymple. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Ethan, Cain (Kaytlin), Emma, Macey, Lawrence, and a granddaughter due in October. Also, 4 great grandchildren, Reece, Azlynn, Asher, Chael, and another on the way. He is also survived by his father, Brad, his three sisters Sharlene (Steve), Lori (Ronnie) and Carrie (Lynn) as well a special cousin, Tom and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley, and his in-laws Lawrence and Beulah, brother-in-laws Lawrence Jr., Dewey, and Earl, as well as a very special nephew and best friend, Rick Dennis. Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Shriver’s Hospice, Gracie, Kailyn, Melissa, and Joe. And a special thank you to Erica, Shane, and Heather. Visitations will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 4pm to 6:30PM AT Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will begin at 6:30pm with Pastor Joe Rowland officiating. Cremation will follow. You sign the online register book or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
WHIZ
Donna Jean Renner
Donna Jean Renner, 87, of Coshocton, formerly of Roseville, died at 6:50 p.m. Thur. Aug. 25, 2022 at Altercare of Coshocton. She was born on March 16, 1935 in Middleport, Ohio, a daughter of the late Herbert and Evelyn Riggs. Donna was a member of the Christian Women’s Society. She was an excellent homemaker and took pride in her home. She is survived by daughters Jannett (Jimmie) Strickler, Sandra Grubb, son Terry (Debbie) Renner, step-children Becky (Bill) Joseph, Jim (Sue) Renner. One sister Brenda (Jerry) Baughman. Special friend Martin Smith. Nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 34 years Edward Renner, brother Jim Riggs, son Garry Renner, infant great-granddaughter Cora Jean Strickler, son-in-law Gary Grubb. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Mon. Aug. 29, 2022 with services to follow at 1:00 p.m. at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage with Jim McFarland officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park.
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
WHIZ
Orthopaedic Associates Players of the Week
As we head into the second week of the high school football season we need to honor those that made big plays during week one. The radio players of the game are sponsored by Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville. “We’ve been on the sidelines for the teams we’ve had sports clinics...
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
Comments / 1