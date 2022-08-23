ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6kLL_0hRzhpV600

DARKE COUNTY — A homicide investigation has been launched after the body of a man who was reported missing was found in a rural area of Darke County on Saturday.

Corey Fleming, age 30, was reported missing by family to the Union City, Ohio Police Department on August 18, 2022, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The Greenville Police Department also began an investigation in the City of Greenville as a result of suspicious circumstances connected to Fleming’s disappearance, the sheriff’s office said. The joint investigation led out in to rural areas of Darke County.

On Saturday afternoon, investigators from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Police Department discovered a shallow grave during a search on the property of a commercial poultry operation in Brown Township, the sheriff’s office said.

The Darke County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Fleming’s body was discovered in the grave.

The sheriff’s office says the case is being treated as a homicide and is still under investigation at this time.

Dean M. Baker, age 35, of Greenville and Ashlee Fletcher, age 37, of Greenville are wanted in connection to this case, the sheriff’s office said.

A warrant has been issued for Baker on charges of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree. A warrant has been issued for Fletcher on charges of having weapons while under disability, a felony of the fourth degree.

Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker said that the warrants for Baker and Fletcher are in connection to the death investigation.

Whittaker said that they believe that Baker and Fletcher are traveling together and could be out of state at this point. He said they have recieved information from outside the state of Ohio that they were sighted by law enforcement prior to the warrants being entered.

A “be on the lookout” has been issued for the pair between Ohio and Florida, Whittaker said. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of the Baker and Fletcher is asked to contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020 or the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Advocate

Driver of historic vehicle flown to hospital after crash

PALESTINE — On Aug. 27, at 12:57 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Union City Rescue, Liberty Township Fire Department and Careflight responded to the intersections of Wildcat Road and Palestine Union City Road on an injury accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Maroon Buick driven by,...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WTHR

Deadly crash and fire shuts down I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A deadly motorcycle crash in a construction zone shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 in Hancock County early Sunday morning. According to State Police investigating the crash, the motorcycle hit a trailer that a pickup was pulling east of Mt. Comfort Road just before midnight. Police said the truck and trailer were broken down in the construction zone, where there are no emergency shoulders.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Huber Heights man killed in crash

TIPP CITY — A 20-year-old Huber Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash on Ginghamsburg-Fredrick Road Friday night. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dulceak was pronounced dead on the scene by Tipp City medics when they responded to the crash that occurred Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 p.m.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Greenville, OH
State
Florida State
City
Union City, OH
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Greenville, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Darke County, OH
Darke County, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several emergency crews responded to a house fire in Dayton Sunday evening. Reports of a fire were called out around 6:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Arlene Avenue near Forsythe Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic. Video and images from the scene shows significant damage to...
DAYTON, OH
FOX59

Two deadly motorcycle accidents; one in construction zone on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) – Indiana State Police responded to two deadly crashes Saturday night involving motorcycles. The first crash happened on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis around 7:15 p.m. Indiana State Police said someone called 911 to report a motorcycle that had gone off the left side of the road. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Fatal Crash and Fire on I-70

GREENFIELD, Ind.--Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis is clear after a fatal crash had the eastbound and westbound lanes closed for about seven hours because of a fatal crash and fire Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say a pickup pulling a car trailer broke down in the right lane of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Franklin County motorcyclist flown from three-vehicle wreck near Seymour

Seymour, IN — Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County on Thursday where a Franklin County motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the ISP-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicates that, shortly...
SEYMOUR, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Whittaker
WHIO Dayton

At least 5 taken to hospital after crash in Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Multiple people were hurt after a crash in Brookville Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of State Route 49 and National Road around 12:30 p.m., according to initial reports. Englewood dispatch, who dispatches for Brookville, said that five people...
BROOKVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Area#Disability#Violent Crime#Ohio Police Department#Darke County Sheriff
wfft.com

Adams County Deputies: Decatur man stabbed uncle more than 30 times

DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- Investigators in Adams County say a man charged with attempted murder stabbed his uncle more than 30 times. Patrick M. Scott of Decatur was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the stabbing, which happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. A probable cause affidavit says deputies responded to...
DECATUR, IN
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Sidney woman killed in house fire identified

SIDNEY — A Sidney woman is dead after a house fire overnight. Kimberly Fogt, 61, of Sidney, was identified as the woman killed in the fire, Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services announced Friday afternoon. She was the only person in the house at the time of the fire.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Task force releases results from OVI checkpoint in Dayton

DAYTON — The Combine Agency OVI Task force operated sobriety checkpoints in Dayton Saturday night, according to a news release. The checkpoints were held along North Gettysburg near Kings Highway, OSHP said in a media release. The first checkpoint was conducted at 2150 N. Gettysburg Ave. According to the...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

HAMILTON — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Hamilton. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Cincinnati. Crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
93K+
Followers
122K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy