Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A homicide investigation has been launched after the body of a man who was reported missing was found in a rural area of Darke County on Saturday.

Corey Fleming, age 30, was reported missing by family to the Union City, Ohio Police Department on August 18, 2022, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The Greenville Police Department also began an investigation in the City of Greenville as a result of suspicious circumstances connected to Fleming’s disappearance, the sheriff’s office said. The joint investigation led out in to rural areas of Darke County.

On Saturday afternoon, investigators from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Police Department discovered a shallow grave during a search on the property of a commercial poultry operation in Brown Township, the sheriff’s office said.

The Darke County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Fleming’s body was discovered in the grave.

The sheriff’s office says the case is being treated as a homicide and is still under investigation at this time.

Dean M. Baker, age 35, of Greenville and Ashlee Fletcher, age 37, of Greenville are wanted in connection to this case, the sheriff’s office said.

A warrant has been issued for Baker on charges of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree. A warrant has been issued for Fletcher on charges of having weapons while under disability, a felony of the fourth degree.

Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker said that the warrants for Baker and Fletcher are in connection to the death investigation.

Whittaker said that they believe that Baker and Fletcher are traveling together and could be out of state at this point. He said they have recieved information from outside the state of Ohio that they were sighted by law enforcement prior to the warrants being entered.

A “be on the lookout” has been issued for the pair between Ohio and Florida, Whittaker said. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of the Baker and Fletcher is asked to contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020 or the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103.

