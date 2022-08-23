ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

syckbytch
5d ago

Oh plz, didn't you know they're good boys...they're god fearing, bible thumping, do anything for anybody, pillars of the fkg community so why are you picking on them!!!🤣🤣🤣

Jerome Strickland
5d ago

@ Stratocaster you need to read the 2nd amendment and truly understand .It doesn't say discharge a firearm at will other words any time you feel like it..Also don't complain when you go outside and your vehicle new or old has bullet holes in it for no reason .

Robert Richards
4d ago

This is what happens when a child is raised in an environment, where no positive male role model exist and no effort to cultivate a relationship with God is made.

fox29.com

SW Philadelphia double shooting critically injures 1 man, police say

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Police in Southwest Philadelphia are investigating a double shooting that left one victim in critical condition. Officials say the shooting happened on the 6200 block of Buist Avenue Sunday afternoon, around 3 p.m. Two men were shot multiple times. A 22-year-old man had three bullet wounds in...
CBS Philly

Teenager fatally shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old teenager was shot and killed in Kensington Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Orleans Street around 2 p.m.Police say the victim was shot in the chest. Medics transported him to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
CBS Philly

Police: Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street around 12:40 p.m.Police say he was shot in the head and body. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:09 p.m.No arrests were made. A weapon was recovered from the victim.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
phl17.com

Man critically injured, shot multiple times in Torresdale

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Torresdale section. The incident happened on the 91XX block of Frankford Avenue around 11:36 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body by an unknown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

