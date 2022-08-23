Read full article on original website
syckbytch
5d ago
Oh plz, didn't you know they're good boys...they're god fearing, bible thumping, do anything for anybody, pillars of the fkg community so why are you picking on them!!!🤣🤣🤣
Reply(1)
12
Jerome Strickland
5d ago
@ Stratocaster you need to read the 2nd amendment and truly understand .It doesn't say discharge a firearm at will other words any time you feel like it..Also don't complain when you go outside and your vehicle new or old has bullet holes in it for no reason .
Reply
4
Robert Richards
4d ago
This is what happens when a child is raised in an environment, where no positive male role model exist and no effort to cultivate a relationship with God is made.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Related
fox29.com
4-year-old boy shot inside Olney barbershop, then in auto accident, police say
OLNEY - A 4-year-old boy was shot inside a barbershop in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood late Sunday afternoon. According to officials, the child was inside a barbershop on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue Sunday afternoon, around 5:15, when the shooting took place. Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace stated quite a...
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after assaulting woman, barricading with juveniles inside Kensington house
PHILADELPHIA - A barricade situation in Kensington ended with a man being taken into custody by authorities Sunday morning. Police say responded to reports of a man with gun assaulting a woman inside a house on the 3200 block of A Street around 5 a.m. He then reportedly barricaded himself...
Police arrest gunman after 3-hour barricade in North Philadelphia
Police have arrested a gunman who barricaded himself inside a building after shooting two people Saturday night in the Glenwood section of North Philadelphia.
fox29.com
North Philadelphia standoff: Man barricaded with woman, child after shooting 3 people, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 26-year-old man is in custody after chaotic and tense scenes unfolded in North Philadelphia late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Police say the incident began when they responded to the sounds of gunshots near Lehigh Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. A suspected gunman was reportedly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
SW Philadelphia double shooting critically injures 1 man, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Police in Southwest Philadelphia are investigating a double shooting that left one victim in critical condition. Officials say the shooting happened on the 6200 block of Buist Avenue Sunday afternoon, around 3 p.m. Two men were shot multiple times. A 22-year-old man had three bullet wounds in...
13-year-old injured after shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old on Sunday afternoon.
Police: Woman shot by boyfriend in Kensington
Philadelphia Police say a woman was shot and her boyfriend pulled the trigger in Kensington.
CBS News
Man shot 3 times and killed in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man was shot three times and killed in Kensington Friday night, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Ella Street at 9:30 p.m. Police say the victim was shot once in the chest, once in the armpit and once in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Delivery driver claims his electric bike stolen while making pickup at Philadelphia Wawa
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia food delivery driver says he is out of a job after his expensive bike was stolen while he was picking up orders. Dajon Murray told FOX 29 that he was making his last stop of the night at the Wawa on 37th and Spruce streets in University City early Friday morning.
Teenager fatally shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old teenager was shot and killed in Kensington Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Orleans Street around 2 p.m.Police say the victim was shot in the chest. Medics transported him to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
fox29.com
Police: 13-year-old hospitalized after he was shot in Strawberry Mansion
STRAWBERRY MANSION - A 13-year-old boy is recuperating after he was shot in the leg in Strawberry Mansion. According to officials, the shooting happened at North Natrona St and West Cumberland Streets Sunday afternoon, around 3:15. The boy was shot in the leg, outside in the street, by an unknown...
Car accident in University City causes vehicle to flip over, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person has been taken to the hospital following an accident where a car flipped over. It happened at South 40th and Chestnut Streets.The car was severely damaged but, fortunately, CBS3 was told that the person only has minor injuries.Officials say two vehicles were involved in the accident.An investigation is underway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia man recovering from carjacking, shooting hopes to heal community
Raheem Bell, 27, was shot during a carjacking last spring near his home on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue. Now, as gun violence surges, he is trying to help his community.
fox29.com
Philadelphia officer crashes into car while responding to house fire, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An officer's response was cut short Saturday morning when police say he struck a car on his way. The crash happened around 11 a.m. at Robbins & Hawthorne Streets in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood. Police say the officer was en route to a house fire with lights and sirens...
Philadelphia police department is short 1,300 officers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800...
fox29.com
City offering $20K reward for info on 3 suspects wanted in fatal South Philadelphia triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a fatal South Philadelphia triple shooting. Police say the shooting happened on the 3500 block of Warnock Street on August 5 at 10:30 p.m. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. Three people were shot, but a...
Police: Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street around 12:40 p.m.Police say he was shot in the head and body. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:09 p.m.No arrests were made. A weapon was recovered from the victim.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
fox29.com
Man shot by intruder who forced way into University City home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say an active investigation is underway after a man was shot by an intruder in University City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Friday at 2:11 a.m. on the 5200 block of Chestnut Street. Officials say a man entered the property forcibly and then shot the...
CBS News
Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they...
phl17.com
Man critically injured, shot multiple times in Torresdale
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Torresdale section. The incident happened on the 91XX block of Frankford Avenue around 11:36 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body by an unknown...
Comments / 24