Tribeca Festival Sets Key 2023 Dates, Submission Deadlines

It’s already time to start preparing for Tribeca 2023.

Next year’s festival will take place in New York City from June 7 through 18, marking the 22nd year of the festival founded in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, will continue to explore creative innovation across film, TV, immersive, games, audio storytelling, talks, and more with next year’s lineup.

“Tribeca is a tentpole of entertainment and culture in New York City, and we’re looking forward to welcoming back artists of all backgrounds and mediums to celebrate the power of storytelling,” Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said. “The 2023 Tribeca Festival will be an unforgettable event featuring blockbuster world premieres, live performances by award-winning musicians, exclusive conversations with creative visionaries, and much more.”

Filmmakers can begin submitting works to the festival starting September 19. Features, NOW, immersive, and games submissions open on September 19 and will close on October 26 (early), December 7 (official), and January 18, 2023 (extended).

Shorts and audio storytelling submissions open on October 26 and close on November 30 (early), January 11, 2023 (official), and February 22, 2023 (extended). Additional information about deadlines, submission rules, regulations, and eligibility is available at tribecafilm.com/festival/submissions .

The 2022 Tribeca Festival featured over 600 events across New York City and was attended in person by more than 150,000 participants. Highlights included the world premiere of Netflix documentary “Halftime” centered on Jennifer Lopez’s legacy, the world premiere of FX on Hulu series “The Bear,” and the world premiere of BJ Novak’s feature directorial debut “Vengeance.” Live appearances and performances by Taylor Swift, Lil Baby, Cynthia Erivo, Common, and Pharrell also marked special moments for the festival.

Films “Good Girl Jane,” “January,” “Hueseara,” and the documentary “Katrina Babies” won top awards for the 2022 festival.

The Tribeca Festival is curated by Festival Director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano, Artistic Director Frédéric Boyer; VP of Filmmaker Relations & Shorts Programming Sharon Badal, and Head Shorts Programmer Ben Thompson; Senior Programmer Liza Domnitz; Programmers José F. Rodriguez; VP of Games and Immersive Casey Baltes and Immersive Curator Ana Brzezinska; Curator of Audio Storytelling Davy Gardner; Music Programmer Vincent Cassous; and program advisor Paula Weinstein, along with a team of associate programmers.

For more information on Tribeca 2023, click here .