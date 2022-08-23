ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

McDonald’s bathroom attack: Michigan man charged with allegedly sexually assaulting 6-year-old boy, security guard quickly thwarted assault

By Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas, Jake Sheridan, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDoAV_0hRzhMLN00
The McDonald's restaurant at Ontario and Clark streets in Chicago on Aug. 8, 2018. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A 62-year-old Michigan man is expected in court Tuesday to answer charges of criminal sexual abuse and aggravated kidnapping in connection with an alleged attack in the bathroom of a River North McDonald’s , formerly known as the Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s.

A security guard working at the McDonald’s restaurant, 600 N. Clark St. , has been credited with stopping the alleged abuse shortly after it began, according to a report from Chicago police. The security guard, 61, suffered his own injuries as he tried to free the child and stop the man. Police said the suspect “also battered a 61-year-old male security guard who attempted to detain him,” although no charges had been filed in connection with the attack on the security guard.

Bryan Sutton of Flint, Michigan, was arrested Sunday, shortly after he allegedly pushed his way into a bathroom stall occupied by a 6-year-old boy and began sexually abusing him around 6 p.m., according to Chicago police. He later was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13 and aggravated kidnapping, for allegedly restraining the child in the bathroom stall against his will, according to police.

The security guard recognized Sutton when he entered the restaurant, “as Sutton has had previous incidents at the location, regarding trespassing and other disturbances,” according to the police report. He began to follow Sutton and noticed him enter the men’s bathroom, it said.

When the security guard entered the bathroom, he pushed open the door to one of the stalls and, according to the police report, saw Sutton “holding” a 6-year-old boy “and rubbing him on his body.” He allegedly “had his left hand on the child’s bottom (over the pants) and his right hand under” the boy’s shirt, the police report said.

The security guard quickly removed the child from the stall and when confronted, Sutton allegedly began hitting the 61-year-old guard’s head and face with a closed fist, officials said.

When officers arrived, Sutton allegedly squared up as if to fight officers and resisted arrest until an officer deployed a Taser, striking Sutton, who was then handcuffed. The security guard refused medical treatment and the child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

When reached by a Tribune reporter, Nick Karavites, owner and operator of that restaurant and many others, said he is “thankful for the swift actions of our security personnel and law enforcement,” for putting a stop to the alleged assault.

“We are devastated that this terrible incident occurred in one of our restaurants. McDonald’s has always operated with a strong commitment to families, and that includes creating safe environments for all guests,” Karavites said in an emailed statement.

Sutton is to appear before a judge in bond court later Tuesday in connection with the two felony charges.

Check back for updates.

Chicago Tribune’s Rosemary Sobol contributed.

