Pity Party Held for Rescue Dog

Emma, a German Shepherd-Cattle Dog cross, is waiting for her future family to find her. Because she is the first dog in seven years to have been waiting at the Surrey Animal Resource Centre for more than a year, staff at the rescue held a ‘pity party’ in her honor – even if it wasn’t National Dog Party Day .

The staff wrote on Facebook that, on August 4 th , Emma partied with her friends at the shelter. “Although Emma enjoys her time with the staff, she would prefer to be in her forever home with a pile of stuffed animals to call her own. If you are looking to adopt Emma or would like to view our other dogs available for adoption, check out their adoptable dogs album , including adorable photos of the party girl herself,” they wrote.

More of a Celebration Than a Pity Party

Emma’s ‘pity party’ was really a celebration, complete with plastic leis, cupcakes, party hats, and a kiddie pool overflowing with toys, reported CTV News Vancouver . Emma appeared to enjoy her party, but those at the center say she’d rather be in her forever home, with a pile of toys she doesn’t have to share.

Since August 1st, 2021, five-year-old Emma has called the shelter home. It’s “long enough that she thinks she’s part of the staff”, the center said.

“She tries to be one of the cool kids, but she is always putting her ‘paw in her mouth’ and saying the wrong thing,” staff wrote on Facebook . Staff say Emma has made a few acquaintances, but that making friends is hard.

Emma’s Ready for Adoption

In their call-out to “dog-loving introverts”, the shelter wrote that Emma is fine on walks with other dogs. However, she finds large social gatherings overwhelming. She would rather spend her time with humans, and “loves to lean in for snuggles with people she knows are not judging her for being socially awkward … If you dread going to parties and events, Emma understands and is happy to stay at home with you for cuddles instead.”

Emma is “loyal to the core,” and just hasn’t found the right humans yet.

