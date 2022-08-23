Read full article on original website
'Fluffy' Pit Bull With Long Hair Due to Rare Recessive Gene Stuns Internet
"I didn't know the cure for my bad day was seeing a fluffy pitbull, but here we are," said one delighted internet user.
Gorilla Terrifies Zoo Visitor With 'Smooth' Entrance In Hilarious Video
One viewer called it ""the smoothest thing I've ever seen" while another was convinced He's done that before."
Lion Cub Tries To Roar For The First Time In Front Of Proud Mother
I’ll admit, baby animals can be pretty adorable, whether they’re bear cubs, lion cubs, a foal, or hell, all of them. They’re so cute, that you tend to forget to think about how a lot of these baby animals will grow into creatures that will relentlessly tear you apart if you cross paths with them the wrong way.
Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches
Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
‘Hannibull-dog Lecter’: Pup has to wear mask across face to stop her ‘eating grasshoppers
A Texas woman says she had to buy her French bulldog a mask to wear while outside to stop her from “eating grasshoppers like they’re skittles.”Megan Lasuzzo said her pet, Olive, kept giving herself a sick stomach from her insect binge sessions, forcing her to find a creative solution to stop the dog from snacking.Footage shows Olive sporting her mask, and then chasing down a grasshopper to munch on when it was removed.“She’s our little Hannibull-dog Lecter,” Lasuzzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her
It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
Man Battles Shark With Bare Hands on Beach in 'Crazy' Video
According to Emily Murray, a witness at the scene, the man was trying to release the shark after accidentally catching the shark while fishing.
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious
I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips
We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
Texas woman poisoned by napkin after restaurant birthday dinner: 'I couldn't breathe'
A woman in Houston says she was sent to the hospital after touching a napkin on her car door that was apparently poisoned. Erin Mims was at a Houston restaurant celebrating her birthday on Tuesday afternoon with her husband, but when the couple went back to get in their car, a napkin was on the door, according to FOX 26.
Sign Warning People Not to Fall for Dog Faking Own Death Delights Internet
"That sign looks a bit worn. How many times has this happened?" wondered one Reddit user.
pethelpful.com
Video of Husky Singing His 'Little Human' to Sleep Couldn't Be More Precious
Big siblings are truly a gift, whether they have two feet or four paws. Just take this gorgeous red and white Husky boy, for example. Not only does he love snuggling up to his newborn human sibling, but he sings them to sleep, too. Yep, he loves to sing for his family's new baby, and it's even more precious than you think.
I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill
A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
Video of Dogs Seeing Owner After 18 Months Away Has Viewers 'Sobbing'
Sarah Keogh surprised her dogs after spending a year and a half in Australia, and their reaction to her return did not disappoint.
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
