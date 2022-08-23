ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

I understand why Victoria Beckham changed her voice – sounding posh opens doors for you

By Adam White
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNPPc_0hRzgrnh00

It was a few years ago that I noticed Posh Spice was getting a bit posher. In the life and times of Victoria Beckham , this was long after the Spice Girls and her artistic collab with Dane Bowers. It was post-Wag. Post- Heat . This was amid her (current) run as Victoria Beckham: Fashion Mogul. Gone was the sharp, ice-blonde bob and that knowing self-deprecation; in their stead were clean lines and a polished seriousness. And that original voice of hers – loud, bolshie, lots of dropped consonants – was phased out in favour of something else. Slower. Airier. Clipped.

Weirdly, this change in voice seems to have only just been picked up. Over the weekend, Beckham posted a make-up tutorial to her Instagram, demonstrating how to achieve her “signature smokey eye” with one of her beauty products. Viewers, though, were distracted by her voice. “I love her but I swear she didn’t always sound like this,” one person commented. “I know she’s Posh Spice but girllll [ sic ].” Another added: “Sorry but [she] tries too hard with her accent, not natural at all.”

Most of the comments under her video followed a similar track: nothing, it seems, brings together a bored, miserable public quite like an opportunity to kick a Beckham. But I also felt an unexpected pang of recognition. For probably the first and only time in my life, I had something in common with Posh Spice: I, too, have an artificially crafted voice and an accent of unknown origin, a product of some indiscernible mix of misguided embarrassment and self-preservation. I’m guessing a lot of us do.

When I was 18 years old, I was told that my natural Bristolian accent – not quite Vicky Pollard, but at least vaguely Stephen Merchant-esque – projected my status in the world, and that I would need to “fix it” in order to get anywhere. This was during a Shakespeare-reading class at a fancy-pants drama school I was attending, which also operated as a kind of hellscape of chronic humiliations. There was the teacher who informed me I needed to “speak properly”. Another who swiftly picked up on every hard “r” sound I produced. Yet another, who asked me what area of Bristol I was from before recalling how she and her girlfriends used to travel there to make out with Black boys to make their fathers angry. It was all very, very grim.

Because I was young and stupid, I came away from the experience convinced not that it was a ghastly enterprise filled with horrible people, but that I was the problem. And that if I’d just had a different voice from day one – one that projected a degree of ambiguous poshness – I’d have escaped that litany of digs and queries about my background. And, more generally, that it’d be so much easier to blend in in places where I otherwise felt like an outsider. Turns out I’m not alone.

Dr Amanda Cole is a sociolinguist at the University of Essex, whose work revolves around accent bias and how it intersects with class, race and gender. She tells me that while Beckham may not have deliberately altered her voice – our accents often change depending on the context in which we are speaking – it is “a fact that people with certain accents are discriminated against or judged more harshly than others”.

Cole’s recent research found that certain groups of people are consistently judged as less intelligent, friendly and trustworthy than others when reading the same sentence aloud. These include people from Essex being rated 11 per cent less intelligent than those from southwest London, and working-class people being thought of as 14 per cent less intelligent than people from the upper middle class.

Beckham, whatever her spicy nickname, was never exactly “posh”, but she was “posh” compared with her bandmates – she famously once said she was embarrassed that her businessman dad used to drive to her local comprehensive school in a Rolls-Royce. Despite that, it does make sense that Beckham’s voice would change – be it consciously or unconsciously – as she entered new social stratospheres of wealth and moguldom.

Cole adds that people shifting their voices or losing their accents reflects the world that we all occupy. “It’s very easy to understand why an individual changes their accent, or feels the need to do that, because they themselves want to get on or they want their children to get on,” she says. “What’s underpinning that, though, is just inequality and prejudice in society. When we see prejudice, it’s no coincidence that it targets certain groups, because those groups are seen as inferior. Accent bias is actually just a window into those prejudices.”

Not that there are any specific guidelines to follow. In truth, working-class people get trapped in a catch-22: lose your accent to avoid being judged, but also be judged for losing it in the first place. Cole points to a raft of recent examples of people in the public eye, with working-class backgrounds, who’ve been mocked or jeered at for speaking in their natural accents. They include TV presenters Alex Scott and Rylan Clark, as well as Labour MP Angela Rayner.

“All these people have been criticised for their accents, and it’s used as a way to make it seem like their voices shouldn’t be heard in those specific settings,” she says. “But at the same time, when working-class people do change their accent, it’s seen as something inauthentic. It’s seen as ingratiating yourself to the higher classes – it seems insincere – or as something deliberate and calculated. So it’s just another way of slapping working-class people down.”

Learning to navigate a class system lined with trap doors is a very working-class experience, and there is something vaguely comforting about even the poshest of Spices encountering that. But it’s also depressing that rather than empathising with her change in voice, a number of onlookers have chosen to mock her instead. Particularly when – if we’re being totally honest – many of us can identify with that feeling of changing ourselves if the alternative is being laughed out of the room.

As for me, I did eventually lose the shame placed on me for my natural accent, even if my years of trying to suppress it have now left me with a jarring soup of a voice that veers between Bristolian, Irish, and Elizabeth Taylor. What didn’t go away, though, is the anger about having felt the need to change it in the first place. As a country rich in accents and cadences, we need to do better.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

The Wendy Williams staff allegedly enabled her drinking but now that the show is over they are spilling details

Wendy Williams staff is talking now that they no longer have jobs. The former employees of The Wendy Williams show are speaking out regarding the talk show host's struggles with sobriety during her 13-year run. Now that they no longer have jobs they fear losing some of the staff is making startling allegations against their former boss. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter about Wendy's alleged condition during the final years on the daytime talk show prior to her going on hiatus and finally being unable to continue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
The Independent

‘Everyone was in tears’: Meghan Markle says she had to continue royal tour after baby Archie narrowly escaped bedroom fire

Meghan Markle has revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire while she and her husband Prince Harry were on tour in South Africa. In the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by her friend, tennis star Serena Williams. At one point in their discussion, they touched upon the expectations of keeping a calm public appearance amid struggles in their personal lives.Markle went into an anecdote from 2019, when she and Harry visited Nyanga township in South Africa as part of their royal duties. Soon after landing in the country, they left four-month-old...
TENNIS
RadarOnline

Living With Sly & Jennifer Was Like A ‘Real-Life Rocky Horror Show’: Stallone’s One-Time Housekeeper Reveals How Divorcing Stars' Staff ‘Worse Than Dogs’

Sly Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s marriage split is a real-life Hollywood scandal — but the sordid secrets of their 25-year marriage are no surprise to those who lived with them.While Sly, 76, played a regular Joe in his box office hit Rocky movies, in the flesh the muscleman was a miserly slave driver, according to five disgruntled former staffers.Stallone and “nasty” Flavin ran their posh mansion like a prison where they abused the staff and then paid a pittance of what they owed.“Stallone is a real-life Scrooge,” said Maria Vivanco, who previously headed up a Florida agency that supplied staff...
Black Enterprise

Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’

Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#S Voice#Posh Spice
Daily Mail

Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant

A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
WEIGHT LOSS
Page Six

Kylie Jenner slammed for bad ‘attitude’ while meeting excited fan

Kylie Jenner trolls are slamming the reality star for allegedly having a “bad attitude.” The “Kardashians” star is facing backlash online after a photo went viral of her looking less than thrilled while snapping a pic with an excited fan. It all went down at the launch of Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics’ Lip Kits collection at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Wednesday. LA-based producer Alexa May Rhodes posted a TikTok video of herself approaching Jenner for a photo at the event’s step-and-repeat. Jenner, 25, didn’t make eye contact with Rhodes – barely acknowledging her existence – throughout the duration of the short clip. “Interviewed the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home

The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where...
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson Takes Over Ellen’s Old Studio In 1st Look At Her New Talk Show: Watch

Get ready for some J.Hud on your TV screen! Jennifer Hudson dropped the first look at her upcoming talk show on Thursday, August 11. The EGOT winner, 40, got candid in the teaser for The Jennifer Hudson Show, which will debut on September 12. “This is the first day of my show,” Jennifer said into the camera with her mega-watt smile. “I’m still getting used to saying that.”
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Lindsay Lohan Looks Unrecognizable While Getting 'Glam' For Photoshoot — See The Pic!

Lindsay Lohan has been getting her glam on! The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, August 21, to share a selfie of herself getting her hair and makeup done for an upcoming project, however, some fans could not believe how different she looked in the snap. "Glam Time 💖 #bts," the Parent Trap star penned beneath the photo of herself rocking a white feathered top with green jewels as she puckered up for the camera. WEDDING BELLS ARE RINGING! LINDSAY LOHAN ANNOUNCES SHE IS MARRIED TO BADER SHAMMAS"Gorgeous doll of mine 💕," Lohan's mother Dina Lohan commented under the snap,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kelly Clarkson: My Divorce Was So Messy I Had to Quit The Voice!

Earlier this year, after months of messy legal wrangling, Kelly Clarkson finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Yes, Kelly’s ex has a villainous-sounding name, and he’s fully lived up to it in recent months. The divorce settlement wasn’t ideal — Clarkson was forced to pay millions to Blackstock...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
POPSUGAR

"House of the Dragon" Star Emily Carey Had to Delete Twitter After Fan Backlash

Varying opinions on an actor's portrayal of a character are common, especially for a high-profile show like "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," which has legions of loyal fans. But for British actor Emily Carey, who plays Lady Alicent Hightower on the HBO show, these overwhelming opinions led her to temporarily delete Twitter after it became too "loud."
The Independent

Harry Styles’ fan interactions aren’t as heartwarming as you think – they’re deeply unhealthy

These modern musicians. There was a time when all you needed to do was sing a few tunes. Maybe, if you were David Bowie, you also did a little acting on the side. Nowadays, pop stars have to be anyone and everyone for their loyal fans: they have to masquerade as BFFs, therapists… maybe even officiants. At least, it sure seems that way watching Harry Styles.The former One Direction singer has, over the last few years, emerged as one of the world’s most popular stars, a renaissance artist of sorts whose talentshow beginnings have ballooned into a hit solo career...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

809K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy