Brendan Fraser nominated for major pre-Oscars award for performance in The Whale

Brendan Fraser has received a prestigious award for his performance in the forthcoming film, The Whale .

The actor plays Charlie, a man who battles a compulsive eating disorder while trying to rebuild his relationship with his estranged teenage daughter, Elle (Sadie Sink).

Initial reactions to the Darren Aronofsky-directed psychological drama have included attention on Fraser’s transformed physical appearance as a 600lb (272kg) man.

Now, it has been announced that the George of the Jungle star will receive the Toronto International Film Festival TIFF Tribute Award.

Several winners of TIFF prizes have gone on to score nominations and wins at the Academy Awards, including Benedict Cumberbatch ( The Power of the Dog ), Jessica Chastain ( The Eyes of Tammy Faye ), Joaquin Phoenix ( Joker ) and Anthony Hopkins ( The Father ).

Upon receiving this award, Fraser is said to be in good standing for consideration for an Oscar nomination when the list is finalised early next year.

Prior to this role, Fraser had taken a nearly decade-long break from his acting career.

Speaking about The Whale in 2021, Fraser teased that it would subvert the expectations of the audience.

“It's gonna be like something you haven't seen before," Fraser told Unilad . “That's really all I can tell you. The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly far removed from anything I've ever done but not to be coy… I do know it's going to make a lasting impression.”

The Whale is due to have its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on 4 September.