ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Current State and Future Promise of Magnetoencephalography (MEG) in Epilepsy and Beyond

By Richard C. Burgess, MD, PhD
neurologylive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
moneytalksnews.com

Can This Berry Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?

Sinking your teeth into a sweet strawberry might help ward off Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers at Rush University in Chicago. A compound that gives the fruit its color, called pelargonidin, is associated with fewer tau tangles in the brain, according to the researchers. These tangles are a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
CHICAGO, IL
Fortune

A COVID diagnosis could increase the risk of ‘brain fog,’ dementia, and other cognitive disorders for as long as 2 years, new Oxford study says

A study of 1.5 million COVID patients found elevated risks of conditions like brain fog and dementia up to two years after diagnosis. For months now, studies of COVID patients have suggested that contracting the disease could lead to neurological conditions like dementia and ‘brain fog, but a new study from Oxford researchers shows just how long the risk can last.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Linus Epilepsy#Brain Tumors#Diseases#General Health#The Current State And#Pet#Eeg
MedicalXpress

Discovering a major contributor to Alzheimer's disease

Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer's disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Health

How Alzheimer's Disease Progresses: From Diagnosis Through the 7 Stages

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological condition that typically affects older adults and often causes memory loss, confusion, changes in behavior, and other troubling symptoms. It's the most common type of dementia. Approximately 10.7%—or one in nine—Americans over the age of 65 live with the condition, with women representing nearly two-thirds of cases.1 As baby boomers continue to reach their golden years, the number of Americans with Alzheimer's disease is projected to rise to 7.16 million in 2025, and 13.9 million by 2060.2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
deseret.com

COVID risk 2 years later: dementia, psychosis, seizure, brain fog

Two years after recovering from COVID-19, people of all ages have greater risk of brain challenges like dementia, psychosis, epilepsy and brain fog. That’s according to a study involving more than 1 million people conducted by the University of Oxford. Published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry, the study relied on health data from more than 1 million people — mostly from the United States, but also from Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Bulgaria, India, Malaysia and Taiwan. The data came from an international network called TriNetX that removes identifying information.
MENTAL HEALTH
PsyPost

Neuroimaging study indicates bariatric surgery can reverse the accelerated brain aging caused by obesity

New research provides evidence that bariatric surgery for obesity is associated with significant improvements in brain age. The new findings appear in the journal NeuroImage. “It is important to improve our understanding of how obesity-linked cardiometabolic alterations relate to brain and cognitive health, which may in turn improve the overall health prospects of our aging society,” said study author Andréanne Michaud, an assistant professor at the School of Nutrition at Laval University.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AFP

'Quiet quitting' raising a din in stressful US workplaces

They are drawing a line at the 40-hour work week, limiting after-hours calls and emails and generally, if softly, saying "no" more often -- some American workers are embracing the concept of "quiet quitting" as they push back against what some see as the stifling trap of constant connectivity.  I did not have a work-life balance," Perkins explains in a TikTok video about how she chose -- though she did not have a name for it back then -- to begin "quiet quitting." 
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

AI Predicts Alzheimer’s Disease from a Single Brain Scan

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common type of dementia and a progressive neurodegenerative disease that destroys brain cells over time. A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning can be used in the development of a biomarker based on a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan for Alzheimer’s disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Patients with ALS are not only troubled by muscle weakness and respiratory dysfunction

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is an intractable disease of motor neurons for which there is no radical cure in current medicine. Without a ventilator, most people die within 3–5 years of onset due to weakness of the respiratory and swallowing muscles. Therefore, attention is being paid to the motor symptoms. However, non-motor symptoms also affect the quality of life (QoL) of a large number of patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Is There a Connection Between Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Gout?

Gout and multiple sclerosis (MS) might seem like very different conditions, but there is a connection between the two. Research has found that people with MS may be less susceptible to gout. Additionally, high levels of uric acid (found in gout) have been associated with protection against MS and other neurological diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

COVID-19 and Changes in the Brain

Long-term COVID-19 syndrome is real although the definition of it is still unclear. Cognitive problems after COVID-19 can persist for six to twelve months. Severe COVID, may be associated with long-term cognitive impairments. It has been over two and a half years since COVID-19 was first diagnosed in our country....
SCIENCE
labroots.com

By Targeting the Cause of the Disease, a Potential Long-Term Treatment for Asthma is Found

Asthma is a disease that affects the lungs, causing symptoms of wheezing, tightness in the chest, and shortness of breath. Asthma is typically treated by taking medication and avoiding the triggers that can exacerbate asthma. Asthma medications may include rescue inhalers, leukotriene modifiers, and long-acting beta agonists. With over 339 million people affected by asthma worldwide, there is a need for asthma treatments that target the cause of the disease rather than the symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

An Unexpected Change in the Brain: A New Cause of Parkinson’s Related Cell Death Discovered

Researchers from Osaka University discover an unexpected alteration in the brain during the autopsy of a patient with clinically typical Parkinson’s disease: an accumulation of TDP-43 proteins rather than alpha-synuclein. Parkinson’s disease (PD) currently has no known cure, and one of the major challenges in creating effective treatments is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Alternative Treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerve cells (myelin) in the brain and spinal cord, impairing nerve signaling and causing a variety of symptoms. This is a lifelong condition, but there are a variety of ways people with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy