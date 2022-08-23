ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars release Ryan Santoso, only kicker on roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars are searching for a kicker after releasing Ryan Santoso on Tuesday.

Santoso, who turns 27 on Friday, was the only kicker on the roster after the team cut Elliott Fry last week.

Santoso made 3 of 6 field goals in three preseason games. He missed a potential game-winning 57-yard attempt in the final seconds of Saturday’s 16-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He has appeared in seven regular season games with three teams, making 4 of 5 field goals and 6 of 8 extra points with the Tennessee Titans (2019), Carolina Panthers (2021) and Detroit Lions (2021).

The Jaguars re-signed quarterback Jake Luton in a corresponding move. Jacksonville cut the 2020 sixth-round pick last week.

Luton, 26, was 0-3 as a starter for the Jaguars in 2020, completing 54.5 percent of his passes for 624 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

–Field Level Media

Yardbarker

Jaguars vs. Falcons Preseason Week 3: Live Game Log

The final tune-up of the preseason has arrived for the Atlanta Falcons (1-1), who take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game marks Atlanta's first home contest since last year's finale against the New Orleans Saints, a 30-20 defeat. While the primary focus of the exhibition will...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Watch: Falcons Rookie LB Intercepts Jags QB E.J. Perry

The Atlanta Falcons are playing good football today. The Falcons put an exclamation point to a 28-12 lead with two fourth-quarter interceptions of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback E.J. Perry. The second came with less than four minutes to go in the fourth quarter when second-round rookie linebacker Troy Andersen tipped Perry's...
ATLANTA, GA
