Jaguars release Ryan Santoso, only kicker on roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars are searching for a kicker after releasing Ryan Santoso on Tuesday.

Santoso, who turns 27 on Friday, was the only kicker on the roster after the team cut Elliott Fry last week.

Santoso made 3 of 6 field goals in three preseason games. He missed a potential game-winning 57-yard attempt in the final seconds of Saturday’s 16-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He has appeared in seven regular season games with three teams, making 4 of 5 field goals and 6 of 8 extra points with the Tennessee Titans (2019), Carolina Panthers (2021) and Detroit Lions (2021).

The Jaguars re-signed quarterback Jake Luton in a corresponding move. Jacksonville cut the 2020 sixth-round pick last week.

Luton, 26, was 0-3 as a starter for the Jaguars in 2020, completing 54.5 percent of his passes for 624 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

