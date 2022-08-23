Read full article on original website
TGCSO, SAPD work together to arrest dangerous fugitive
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A fugitive is in the Tom Green County Jail Friday after a joint effort between the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office and the San Angelo Police Department led to his arrest. The operation resulted in the capture and arrest of Juan Morales, 38, at...
Arrests for Assaulting a Pregnant Woman & Child Endangerment Top Daily Booking Report
San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Local man arrested on twelve warrants out of Tom Green County
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A local man was arrested on twelve warrants today. According to a press release, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office worked with the San Angelo Police Department to capture Juan Morales, 38, who they describe as a dangerous fugitive. Morales was arrested at a residence in San Angelo and had twelve warrants for his arrest out of Tom Green County.
Harboring a Runaway Child Arrest Tops the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.
Dangerous San Angelo Fugitive Captured Friday in Joint Operation
SAN ANGELO – Law enforcement officers led by the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Friday captured a dangerous fugitive at a residence in San Angelo. According to the TGCSO, Deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint operation with the San Angelo Police Department to capture a dangerous fugitive. The operation resulted in the capture and arrest of Juan Morales, age 38, from a residence in San Angelo.
Arrests for Possession of Weed & Hard Drugs Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a 15 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.
MPD Sergeant suspended amid DWI arrest
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department announced Wednesday that Sergeant Gage Smith has been placed on administrative suspension pending further investigation after he was charged with drunk driving in Tom Green County. Smith was arrested on August 23 after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level of greater […]
Shady San Angelo Business Owner Back in Jail Following Fourth Theft Scheme
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man who was already facing a number of felony theft charges is back in jail after he allegedly swindled $10,000 from another victim. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Jordan Velez, age 36, was arrested in Runnels County on a felony Theft of Property warrant issued out of Tom Green County. Jordan Velez was accused by written complaint of defrauding a customer out of over $10,000 in equipment. Jordan Velez is the owner/operator of several businesses in the San Angelo area including Viking Rental Services and JC Asset…
Midland Police Sergeant Arrested in San Angelo for DWI
SAN ANGELO, TX – A Midland Police Sergeant was arrested earlier this week in San Angelo for driving while intoxicated with a very high blood alcohol content. According to booking reports, on Aug. 23 at 6:11 p.m., Gage Smith, 30, of Midland, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for driving while intoxicated with a BAC over .15. A BAC, or blood alcohol content, over .15 means the driver is twice as intoxicated as the law allows. Smith's bond was set at $5,000 and he was released the following morning at 10:58 a.m. Smith is currently working for the Midland Police…
Midland Police sergeant arrested in Tom Green County for driving while intoxicated
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A Midland Police sergeant is in jail for driving while intoxicated. Gage Smith, 30, was arrested Tuesday evening in Tom Green County. Smith was taken to the Tom Green County Jail, where he bonded out late Wednesday morning after his bond was set at $5,000.
Drama at the Trailer Park Erupts in Sounds of Gunfire
SAN ANGELO, TX – Drama broke out at the South Concho Mobile Park homes on Thursday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Aug. 25, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Champions Ln., inside of the South Concho Mobile Park, for the report of shots fired. Prior to the officers' arrival it was learned that the shooting suspect had fled the scene. No listed vehicle was named. Police said the event happened as a result of a domestic disturbance. San Angelo LIVE! reporters spoke to witnesses on scene who gave a contradicting stories.
Business owner, unlicensed dealer conspired to sell more than 200 guns illegally, feds say
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man is accused of illegally selling firearms with an unlicensed dealer to buyers in the San Antonio area, according to federal authorities. Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of aiding and abetting someone engaged in the firearms business without a license, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.
Department of Public Safety making it easier to obtain Class B CDL
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Department of Public Safety is making it easier to obtain a Class B Commercial Drivers License. This comes amid a push to hire more school bus drivers. SAISD increased wages for school bus drivers from $15 to $20/hour last week in hopes of diminishing the driver deficit. This is proving […]
Concho Valley Crime Stoppers wanted list for August
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Crime Stoppers (CVCS) encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime. We have compiled a list of all individuals currently wanted by the CVCS for the month of August as of today. Antoni Gutierrez Stacy Rodreiguez Clinton Gallimore Earnest Hunter […]
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: August 26, 2022
New cases and positivity rates continue to decline, according to the latest COVID-19 report released by the City of San Angelo.
Arrests for Fishing Without a License & DWI Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Two dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.
Are Twin Buttes In San Angelo A Volcano? No, BUT…
Last week, drought conditions caused the exposure of 113 million year old dinosaur tracks at, appropriately named, Dinosaur Valley State Park in the city of Glen Rose. Hearing this, made me curious. I always wondered if the Twin Buttes in San Angelo had ever been a volcano. Then I googled...
Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
Article about Loop 306 Trash Motivates Angelo State University Students to Act
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! earlier this week reported that citizens across San Angelo are tired and concerned about trash piling up on W. Loop 306 near the Texas DPS Office recently. Trash in the area has been building up for weeks and now a group of Angelo State University students has stepped up to help address the problem. Following that article, students with the Angelo State University Community Outreach and Greek Life decided that they are going to help fix the problem. This Saturday, Aug. 27, starting at 9:30 a.m. students will be cleaning the entire portion of the loop from the…
BREAKING: Stubborn Roach Infestation Causes Pending Closure of San Angelo Animal Shelter
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is battling a serious issue with roaches and must clear the shelter of all animals and personnel to fix the infestation. According to new information from the City of San Angelo Friday morning, the San Angelo Animal Shelter, located at 3142 US Highway 67 N., will be temporarily closing in the coming days due to an issue with roaches at the shelter. Shelter staff has attempted to treat the issue using pet-friendly products and has exhausted all efforts.
