SAN ANGELO, TX – A Midland Police Sergeant was arrested earlier this week in San Angelo for driving while intoxicated with a very high blood alcohol content. According to booking reports, on Aug. 23 at 6:11 p.m., Gage Smith, 30, of Midland, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for driving while intoxicated with a BAC over .15. A BAC, or blood alcohol content, over .15 means the driver is twice as intoxicated as the law allows. Smith's bond was set at $5,000 and he was released the following morning at 10:58 a.m. Smith is currently working for the Midland Police…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO