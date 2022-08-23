SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Today was just a taste of the heat and humidity to follow us into Monday. Chances for showers and storms go up as the week goes on. Let’s discuss!. Sunday has turned out to be toasty and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s and higher dew points. High pressure is moving into New England so our winds will be from the south. This will result in much warmer temperatures overnight and into Monday with lows around 70. Heading to the NYS Fair this evening? If you don’t mind the warmth and extra humidity skies will stay dry for your ride to and from the fairgrounds.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO