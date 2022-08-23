Read full article on original website
Sunnking holds first paint recycling event
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking held their first paint recycling event at East Syracuse Minoa High School on Saturday afternoon. Neighbors were asked to sign up for the event. According to event organizer, Robert Burns, 2,300 people signed up for the electronics and paint recycling and over of those 1,300 said they were recycling paint.
Centro celebrates 50 years and joins Bridge Street at the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fair is a busy time for Centro. Hundreds of people take the bus to and from the fairgrounds. Bridge Street was joined by Christopher Tuff, the deputy chief of Centro. Tuff outlined some of the features that Centro offers for the Fair. You can...
Fabulous Fair fun for Saturday, August 27
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re heading to the New York State Fair on Saturday, August 27, there is plenty in store for you to do!. Rally ‘Round The Trucks: Half a dozen food trucks join over 100 food vendors to participate in the Fair’s first-ever Food Truck Rally of 2022 around Chevy Court. The trucks will serve $2 samples of a signature menu item and some of their regular offerings. Check out the food trucks below:
The My Dream Summit makes its way to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Hundreds of minority business owners and professionals from across the state came to Syracuse for the My Dream Summit at the OnCenter. Journalists, speakers, and Fortune 500 executives shared words of wisdom and encouragement. The summit covered a wide range of topics like health, and the development of the black community. Dr. Frederick Douglas Haynes III spoke at the event.”You must do inner work to power your dream becoming a reality in your outer world,” said Haynes. “If you do your inner work, which is your most important work it will power the transformation of your outer world…boom there it is!”
‘Pizze Fritte’ a Syracuse staple returns to the NYS Fair for another year of deliciousness
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many fairgoers have been waiting for their chance to get a taste of one of the most popular items… Pizze Fritte!. Bright and early starting from scratch is when the baking begins at Villa Pizze Fritte. “We bake it fresh every 15 minutes. We...
Rock and Roll legend Chubby Checker joins Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock and Roll Legend Chubby Checker joined Bridge Street Friday morning ahead of his Monday performance to chat with Steve and Christie. Chubby Checker talked about what he’s doing now, his history, and of course — showed us all his famous moves!
Secretary of State and DEC Commissioner visit New York State Fair
STATE FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos, and new Secretary of State, Robert Rodriguez took in all that the Great New York State Fair has to offer. Secretary Rodriguez started off the day at a naturalization ceremony for New Americans, a tradition at the State Fair. After that, he took a tour of the fairgrounds with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan.
Second fire at Vinette Towers in just over a month
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Crews were called to Vinette Towers on Pond Street in Syracuse for a fire. This is the second fire at this building in just over a month. The first one happened on July 9th when Syracuse Police say a man was making fireworks and they exploded. The...
FAQ: Help with the letter from Practice Resources, LLC
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of Central New Yorkers recently received letters from Practice Resources, LLC, a local medical billing company, about a data breach. Viewers reached out to the Your Stories team to see if these letters were legitimate — which they are. As confusion around the letters grew, so did your questions.
8 restaurants fail their health inspection: August 7-13
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 7 to August 13, 2022. Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit) TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA. Sake Japan in Destiny USA. Sbarro in Destiny USA. Cajun Cafe &...
Saylor wants to grow old with her forever family: Petsavers
JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Saylor, a young Labrador retriever mix at Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville. Saylor is a happy go lucky girl who loves...
More heat and humidity Monday with storm chances going up into Tuesday
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Today was just a taste of the heat and humidity to follow us into Monday. Chances for showers and storms go up as the week goes on. Let’s discuss!. Sunday has turned out to be toasty and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s and higher dew points. High pressure is moving into New England so our winds will be from the south. This will result in much warmer temperatures overnight and into Monday with lows around 70. Heading to the NYS Fair this evening? If you don’t mind the warmth and extra humidity skies will stay dry for your ride to and from the fairgrounds.
West Genesee freshman paves way for young girls both on and off the field at Syracuse Mets game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — West Genesee freshman Sarah Domin became the first female in school history to play for the baseball team, and now she’s the first to take on nine jobs throughout all nine innings of a Syracuse Mets game. Domin came up with the project through...
Fulton Police investigate stabbing
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing early Saturday morning at the 500 block of Ontario Street. Upon arrival, Police located a 35-year-old woman who suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. She...
Syracuse Mets roughed up by Worcester
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets struggled offensively while the Worcester Red Sox scored early and often in a 9-1 Syracuse loss to Worcester on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium. This ends a streak of nine consecutive Syracuse games decided by two runs or less. Worcester...
Dom Foster suspended indefinitely from Syracuse Football Program
(WSYR-TV)– Syracuse freshman, Dom Foster has reportedly been suspended indefinitely from the Syracuse Football Program. Foster, a wide receiver for the Syracuse Orange, was indefinitely suspended on August 27 due to violating team rules. According to MSN, Foster came to the team as part of its 2022 recruiting class....
SU Men’s Soccer opens the season with shutout win over Iona
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – New additions Nathan Opoku and Levonte Johnson made immediate impacts in their official Syracuse debuts as the Orange men’s soccer team won the 2022 season opener over in-state foe Iona, 2-0. Johnson found Opoku in the middle of the box in the 13th...
