Abbeville man accused of terrorizing and cyberstalking woman from Lafourche Parish arrested
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A man accused of threatening, terrorizing, and cyberstalking a Lafourche Parish woman and her family is behind bars. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Armon Walker from Vermilion Parish was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police issued a warrant for his arrest.
St. Charles: Juvenile discharges gun striking cars, apartment and teen girl, arrest made
DESTREHAN. La. (WGNO) — A juvenile is in custody after a shooting in St. Charles Parish that left a teenager wounded. The incident reportedly happened just after Midnight in Destrehan, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at about 12:30, they responded to the 90...
Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The delivery driver is being identified, according to the police.
State Police: Nearly half of child safety seats are installed incorrectly
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are encouraging local parents and guardians to learn how to properly install child safety seats. According to LSP, it’s estimated that nearly 50 percent of child safety seats are not installed properly. State Police point out that this is...
Man critically injured in overnight shooting, police say
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – One person has been critically injured in an early morning shooting Friday, the Thibodaux Police Department said. Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue says officers responded to the 200 block of Sanders Street around 2 a.m. and learned that a male victim had been shot multiple times. He was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The police said information about the victim or a suspected motive will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Mayor Cantrell defends decision to travel to France, support teen carjacking suspect in court
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference on Wednesday to address recent decisions she made to travel to France and support a juvenile accused of carjackings in court. The mayor traveled to France in July as part of a Sister City agreement with the...
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A petition was filed Friday to recall New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell by a former city employee and former mayoral candidate. The two sponsors of the petition are Belden Batiste and Eileen Carter, listed as chair and vice chair of the motion, respectively. The two say filing the petition isn’t something they want to do, but rather something they feel like they have to do.
Advocates hold protest outside Orleans Parish School Board building demanding accountability from leaders
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Public School leaders are accused of not following the law when it comes to stopping student violence. Parents and activists are protesting what’s been happening at a charter school — Akili Academy in the 9th Ward. In the last week, a...
Destination Louisiane: Finding Venice in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Robert Dula has been bringing Italian romance to New Orleans for nearly two decades. For $100, couples get a 50-minute tour of Big Lake at City Park, complete with wildlife sightings and a duck’s eye view of NOMA’s Besthoff Sculpture Garden. Right...
