Youngkin traveling to five more states amid talk of possible 2024 bid

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) will be heading to at least five more states amid growing speculation that he might run for president in 2024.

Kristin Davison, a political adviser to the governor, confirmed to The Hill that he will be traveling to Georgia, Kansas, Nevada, Oregon and New Mexico, where he’s seeking to hold rallies with the GOP gubernatorial candidate in each state.

She said more states could be added. Politico was the first to report about Youngkin’s travel plans.

Davison also confirmed that Youngkin will be attending a gala hosted by the Susan B. Anthony List, a prominent anti-abortion group, on Sept. 13 in Washington, D.C. The timing of the gala comes several months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

She additionally confirmed the governor will be holding an event with Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo (R) on Sept. 15.

Youngkin is already slated to headline the Michigan GOP state convention and campaign for the Republican gubernatorial candidate in the state, Tudor Dixon (R), who won her primary earlier this month and was endorsed by former President Trump.

Youngkin became a rising figure within the Republican Party after he won the governor’s race in Virginia last year, flipping the state red and fending off a challenge from former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D). But the new travel plans are fueling further speculation about whether Youngkin is seeking a presidential bid in 2024 as he gets ready to travel to a slew of battleground states.

During an interview last month, the Virginia governor said that while he was “hugely humbled” by people voicing interest in him possibly running for president, “that’s not a decision that we have even begun to undertake.”

Trump himself has not officially said whether he’ll be running in 2024, but he has at times teased the possibility of doing so. Other Republicans who have been floated as possible 2024 candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.