Virginia State

Youngkin traveling to five more states amid talk of possible 2024 bid

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) will be heading to at least five more states amid growing speculation that he might run for president in 2024.

Kristin Davison, a political adviser to the governor, confirmed to The Hill that he will be traveling to Georgia, Kansas, Nevada, Oregon and New Mexico, where he’s seeking to hold rallies with the GOP gubernatorial candidate in each state.

She said more states could be added. Politico was the first to report about Youngkin’s travel plans.

Davison also confirmed that Youngkin will be attending a gala hosted by the Susan B. Anthony List, a prominent anti-abortion group, on Sept. 13 in Washington, D.C. The timing of the gala comes several months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

She additionally confirmed the governor will be holding an event with Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo (R) on Sept. 15.

Youngkin is already slated to headline the Michigan GOP state convention and campaign for the Republican gubernatorial candidate in the state, Tudor Dixon (R), who won her primary earlier this month and was endorsed by former President Trump.

Youngkin became a rising figure within the Republican Party after he won the governor’s race in Virginia last year, flipping the state red and fending off a challenge from former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D). But the new travel plans are fueling further speculation about whether Youngkin is seeking a presidential bid in 2024 as he gets ready to travel to a slew of battleground states.

During an interview last month, the Virginia governor said that while he was “hugely humbled” by people voicing interest in him possibly running for president, “that’s not a decision that we have even begun to undertake.”

Trump himself has not officially said whether he’ll be running in 2024, but he has at times teased the possibility of doing so. Other Republicans who have been floated as possible 2024 candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Comments / 27

AP_000815.2a09ee6d83be404bb707030cfbdb074f.2210
4d ago

He need to concentrate on thing here and now instead of 2024. We need teacher’s for our children not more extraneous hip about 2024.

Reply
3
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
ECONOMY
Salon

GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”

Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
