newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Middlebury yesterday. Police say they observed a truck operating at a high rate of speed on Vermont Route 125 at around 10:35 p.m. When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the truck attempted to make a right-hand turn onto...
WCAX
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 has confirmed there was a stabbing on Riverside avenue on Friday night. At last check, Burlington Police and Fire were both on scene there. We know one person was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
newportdispatch.com
Newport man killed during crash on Vermont 58 in Lowell
LOWELL — A 24-year-old man from Newport was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Lowell yesterday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 58 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say shortly after the arrival of emergency medical services, Shane Copp, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased. According...
Man charged with DUI after crash into Williston police car on I-89 South
The Williston Police say the driver of the pickup truck shown here was Amir Pickersgill, 43.
mynbc5.com
New York man arrested in Northeast Kingdom on $20,000 warrant for drug trafficking, false information
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A New York man was arrested on Saturday in St. Johnsbury for an active $20,000 arrest warrant connected to drug trafficking and false information to police officers. Michael PauPaw, 24 of Far Rockaway, N.Y, had that active warrant out of Windsor County Superior Court, related...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Hit-and-run takes put mailboxes, fence in Swanton
SWANTON — Police are investigating a crash that took place in Swanton early this morning. Authorities say the incident took place on Comstock Road that occurred sometime during the night. The vehicle took out mailboxes, trash bins, and multiple fence posts before leaving the scene. Using debris left behind...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police: Suspect responsible for two separate gunfire incidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection with one of Burlington's recent gunfire incidents. Nineteen-year-old Abukar Hilowle pleaded not guilty to two attempted murder charges. It happened less than two weeks ago on Main Street, between Church and St. Paul streets. Two men...
WCAX
Police arrest 4 in Newport shooting
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting in Newport has led to four arrests, but police say none of them was the triggerman. Newport Police say multiple shots were fired into a home Thursday night at about 5:15 p.m. They say several people were inside the three-family property on 3rd Street at the time but that no one was hurt.
newportdispatch.com
Police: DUI the cause of 2-vehicle crash in Alburgh
ALBURGH — A 24-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Alburgh yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 2, by Border Road, at around 4:50 p.m. According to the report, Simon Wagner, of Alburgh, failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of Sandra Goodhue, 53, of Chazy, NY, resulting in the crash.
WCAX
Driver runs red light, causing crash in Lyndon
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - 25-year old Yulisa Gonzalez is charged with negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct, after VT State Police say she ran a red light and crashed into another car carrying five people on Friday. Gonzalez, with addresses in Maine and Arizona is...
WCAX
Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City. The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.
mychamplainvalley.com
Police seek alleged suspect in Newport shooting
Newport, VT — A shooting Thursday in Newport led to the arrest of four people on multiple charges while police continue to search for a man they believe is connected to the incident. At around 5:15 pm, the Newport Police received multiple calls of shots being fired into a...
mynbc5.com
Four people arrested following shooting incident
NEWPORT, Vt. — Newport police arrested four people on Thursday after multiple shots were fired into a home. Police say they began receiving multiple calls on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. about possible gunshots. An investigation found that multiple shots were fired into a three-family property on Third Street. Several...
Burlington man charged with attempted murder
Abukar Hilowle, 19, is being held without bail at Northwest Correctional Facility.
WCAX
In the Garden: Fixing dead grass
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer months wind down, have you found dead spots in your grass? In this week’s In the Garden, Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi show us how to fix that.
mynbc5.com
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
CLARENDON, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
WCAX
Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Search crews have found a Plattsburgh senior with dementia who went missing early Friday. Plattsburgh Police say 86-year-old Fred Kelley, 86, left his house on foot Friday morning and didn’t come back. He was found safe late Friday afternoon. There were no immediate details on where he was found or his condition.
WCAX
Burlington businesses provide stab resistant vests to Howard Center outreach team
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stab proof vests will now be part of the Howard Center Street Outreach Team’s apparel. The Burlington Business Association raised $5,000 from private donors including local businesses to outfit one vest per outreach team member. The Howard Center Outreach Team meets people where they are...
WCAX
Burlington VFW to transform into housing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The VFW in Burlington is getting a makeover. The Champlain Housing Trust will be transforming the current site into a five-story apartment building. Their CEO Michael Monte says they’ve been in talks with the organization for about a year. The top floors will host 38...
WCAX
Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May. The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
