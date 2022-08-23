ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans Game Recap

The Arizona Cardinals faced off against the Tennesse Titans for the team’s final preseason game. In a back-and-forth matchup, Arizona fell to the Titans with a final score of 26-23. The Cardinals finished the preseason with a 1-2 record. Pregame notes. Cody Ford got the start for Arizona; Ford...
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

2022 NFL preseason Week 3 rookie QB roundup: Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis stand out in final preseason games

Rookie quarterbacks have been the talk of the 2022 preseason. One quarterback has made a legitimate argument to his team's starting quarterback (more on that in a second), while several other rookie passers have made their own marks during their first games in an NFL uniform. Each one either helped or hurt their collective cause during the final week of the preseason, as NFL teams prepare to release their 53-man rosters for the official start of the regular season.
NFL
247Sports

Watch: Josh Dobbs avoids sack, scrambles for wild two-point conversion

Vintage Joshua Dobbs was on display for the Cleveland Browns during the last couple weeks of the preseason, none more so than Saturday night against the Chicago Bears. Early in the fourth quarter in Cleveland, with the Browns attempting a two-point conversion, Dobbs dropped back on a play-action pass attempt, couldn’t find a receiver, avoided one would-be tackler while dropping back to the 14-yard line, spun over his right shoulder and ran left. After turning the corner, Dobbs leaped toward the pylon, crashing into a defender while diving toward the corner of the end zone.
CLEVELAND, OH

