3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans Game Recap
The Arizona Cardinals faced off against the Tennesse Titans for the team’s final preseason game. In a back-and-forth matchup, Arizona fell to the Titans with a final score of 26-23. The Cardinals finished the preseason with a 1-2 record. Pregame notes. Cody Ford got the start for Arizona; Ford...
Yardbarker
Tennessee Titans rookie QB Malik Willis gives himself 'B-minus' after his impressive preseason showing
Malik Willis gave Tennessee Titans fans plenty to be excited about Saturday night, but the third-round rookie said he can play a lot better than he did in the team's 26-23 preseason win. Willis finished the night with 15 completions on 23 attempts with one touchdown pass and one interception....
Tennessee Titans schedule: Must-win opener against lackluster New York Giants
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 1 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 vs Giants 4:25 PM EST FOX
CBS Sports
2022 NFL preseason Week 3 rookie QB roundup: Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis stand out in final preseason games
Rookie quarterbacks have been the talk of the 2022 preseason. One quarterback has made a legitimate argument to his team's starting quarterback (more on that in a second), while several other rookie passers have made their own marks during their first games in an NFL uniform. Each one either helped or hurt their collective cause during the final week of the preseason, as NFL teams prepare to release their 53-man rosters for the official start of the regular season.
Carolina Panthers interested in Jets receiver Denzel Mims
The Carolina Panthers have inquired about disgruntled New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims, The Athletic reported Friday. Mims, who
Watch: Josh Dobbs avoids sack, scrambles for wild two-point conversion
Vintage Joshua Dobbs was on display for the Cleveland Browns during the last couple weeks of the preseason, none more so than Saturday night against the Chicago Bears. Early in the fourth quarter in Cleveland, with the Browns attempting a two-point conversion, Dobbs dropped back on a play-action pass attempt, couldn’t find a receiver, avoided one would-be tackler while dropping back to the 14-yard line, spun over his right shoulder and ran left. After turning the corner, Dobbs leaped toward the pylon, crashing into a defender while diving toward the corner of the end zone.
