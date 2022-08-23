Rookie quarterbacks have been the talk of the 2022 preseason. One quarterback has made a legitimate argument to his team's starting quarterback (more on that in a second), while several other rookie passers have made their own marks during their first games in an NFL uniform. Each one either helped or hurt their collective cause during the final week of the preseason, as NFL teams prepare to release their 53-man rosters for the official start of the regular season.

