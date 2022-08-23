Read full article on original website
Uncle charged in fatal shooting of 5-year-old boy who found unsecured gun
DETROIT – A 29-year-old man is facing charges related to the death of his 5-year-old nephew who found a gun and shot himself this week, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Carlin McDaniel, 5, of Detroit, was in the care of his uncle when he fatally shot himself...
Michigan man sentenced for stabbing father to death, dumping body
WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan man has been sentenced to decades in prison for stabbing his father to death and then dumping the body in a nearby township, authorities said. Flem Stiltner IV, 25, was sentenced Friday to 29 to 50 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the August 2020 death of his father, 48-year-old Flem Stiltner III, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Stiltner IV was initially charged with first-degree murder.
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after 4 flee from vehicle caught going 100 mph
DETROIT – Two people were arrested, and a stolen gun was recovered after suspects fled from Michigan State Police troopers early Friday, Aug. 26, in Detroit, police said. At 12:10 a.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 that was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone of I-96, according to Michigan State Police Second District. The driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
Suspect in fatal shooting at barbeque allegedly used girl, 2, as shield against police
DETROIT – A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a barbeque in Detroit on Sunday allegedly fled from police and took a 2-year-old girl hostage during a five-hour standoff, authorities said. Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, eventually surrendered to police and was arrested on Monday,...
Man seriously injured when hit by car in Lapeer
LAPEER, MI – Lapeer police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries Thursday night. Police officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, to reports of a car versus a pedestrian crash that occurred at the intersection of Main Street (M-24) and West Genesee Street (M-21) in Lapeer.
Former head of police integrity unit pleads guilty to bribery conspiracy
DETROIT – A former Detroit police lieutenant who led the department’s integrity unit pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit bribery. John F. Kennedy, 57, of Farmington Hills, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in federal court to conspiring with another Detroit police officer to commit bribery, in connection with the corruption of towing permits in Detroit, U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced. The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try a flight of organic loose leaf tea at this new Grand Blanc business
GRAND BLANC, MI -- This Grand Blanc couple is responsible for bringing a new drinking option to Genesee County. Scott and Tabbitha Poehner, owners of Tea Bee at 11356 Seward St. in Grand Blanc, opened the area’s first loose leaf tea business earlier this year.
Michigan’s Belle Isle Slide is a fun, epic trainwreck you can’t look away from
DETROIT - The term “ride at your own risk” has never rang more true than when it comes to the famous Belle Isle Giant Slide. After video went viral last weekend showing people going dangerously fast, getting air and slamming down on the unforgiving metal track, dozens of thrill-seekers couldn’t wait to get on the slide when it reopened today.
See 30-plus photos of Teddy Bear Run participants at 2022 Crim
FLINT, MI -- A wave of orange washed down downtown Flint in a youthful final race to conclude the 2022 Crim Festival of Races on Saturday. The runners, ages 12 and younger, clad in orange race shirts, laughed and yelled as they sprinted, ran, walked or got carried in this year’s Teddy Bear Trot.
Overnight closures coming to U.S. 23 near Ann Arbor for work on damaged overpass
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A temporary fix has been designed to reopen a U.S. 23 overpass north of Ann Arbor struck by a too-tall load in February, and drivers will see the first round of short-term closures for the project Aug. 27-28. Construction crews removed a section of the bridge at the Warren Road overpass in Ann Arbor Township more than six months ago after an excavator on a trailer that exceeded height limits collided with the structure and severely damaged it.
Convention chaos: Snubbed Michigan county GOP chair leads swap of Macomb delegates
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Republican convention started in chaos Saturday as Mark Forton, the formerly recognized chair of the Macomb County GOP, brought a local fight to a statewide stage. Minutes after the convention commenced, Forton supporters led a challenge of Macomb County’s 199 delegates. Dueling Republicans factions...
More than a race: Supporters along route and runners enjoy Crim’s sense of community
FLINT, MI -- Denny and Nancy Pickard have been visiting the same corner at West Court Street and Bradley Avenue for the past 15 years to cheer on Crim 10-mile runners. Their support of runners in the race actually started 15 years before that, traveling to different spots on the route. Both Denny and Nancy have themselves raced in the annual event.
Flint high school football scores for 8-26-22
Pest managers ‘hopeful’ Michigan lanternfly invasion contained
PONTIAC, MI — Pest management officials say they’re hopeful an infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly discovered in Oakland County has been contained. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said Thursday, Aug. 25 that surveys in response to the discovery of a small lanternfly population near Pontiac showed the pest was “mostly contained to a small, wooded lot” owned by the county.
Swartz Creek opens football season with Vehicle City Gridiron Classic blowout
FLINT – Joe Spencer saw a lot of good things from his Swartz Creek football team Thursday afternoon at Atwood Stadium. That’s no surprise given the Dragons beat Flint 62-0. But he also saw some things he wasn’t crazy about in the season opener of the Vehicle City...
Pilot shortage blamed as American Airlines ends flights between Flint and Charlotte
FLINT, MI -- A pilot shortage that’s been blamed for widespread flight delays and cancellations this year is hitting close to home. American Airlines says it will end its flights between Flint Bishop Airport and Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 7 and said the reason for the decision is directly tied to “regional pilot staffing challenges.”
‘Immersive Nutcracker’ coming to select U.S. cities with just one Michigan stop
DETROIT - The same people who brought you “Immersive Van Gogh” and who are bringing you the upcoming “Immersive Klimt” as well as the upcoming “Immersive King Tut” have just announced another head-to-toe installation for the holiday season. “Immersive Nutcracker, A winter Miracle,” which...
The Isley Brothers to perform at Flint’s Capitol Theatre in October
FLINT, MI - Celebrating 100 years of service to the community, the United Way of Genesee County is presenting The Isley Brothers in concert this fall. The famed soul band, featuring Ronald and Ernest Isley, is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at The Capitol Theatre, located at 140 E. 2nd St. in downtown Flint.
See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
