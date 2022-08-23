ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man sentenced for stabbing father to death, dumping body

WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan man has been sentenced to decades in prison for stabbing his father to death and then dumping the body in a nearby township, authorities said. Flem Stiltner IV, 25, was sentenced Friday to 29 to 50 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the August 2020 death of his father, 48-year-old Flem Stiltner III, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Stiltner IV was initially charged with first-degree murder.
The Flint Journal

2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after 4 flee from vehicle caught going 100 mph

DETROIT – Two people were arrested, and a stolen gun was recovered after suspects fled from Michigan State Police troopers early Friday, Aug. 26, in Detroit, police said. At 12:10 a.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 that was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone of I-96, according to Michigan State Police Second District. The driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
The Flint Journal

Man seriously injured when hit by car in Lapeer

LAPEER, MI – Lapeer police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries Thursday night. Police officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, to reports of a car versus a pedestrian crash that occurred at the intersection of Main Street (M-24) and West Genesee Street (M-21) in Lapeer.
The Ann Arbor News

Former head of police integrity unit pleads guilty to bribery conspiracy

DETROIT – A former Detroit police lieutenant who led the department’s integrity unit pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit bribery. John F. Kennedy, 57, of Farmington Hills, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in federal court to conspiring with another Detroit police officer to commit bribery, in connection with the corruption of towing permits in Detroit, U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced. The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
The Flint Journal

Overnight closures coming to U.S. 23 near Ann Arbor for work on damaged overpass

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A temporary fix has been designed to reopen a U.S. 23 overpass north of Ann Arbor struck by a too-tall load in February, and drivers will see the first round of short-term closures for the project Aug. 27-28. Construction crews removed a section of the bridge at the Warren Road overpass in Ann Arbor Township more than six months ago after an excavator on a trailer that exceeded height limits collided with the structure and severely damaged it.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Pest managers ‘hopeful’ Michigan lanternfly invasion contained

PONTIAC, MI — Pest management officials say they’re hopeful an infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly discovered in Oakland County has been contained. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said Thursday, Aug. 25 that surveys in response to the discovery of a small lanternfly population near Pontiac showed the pest was “mostly contained to a small, wooded lot” owned by the county.
The Saginaw News

See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
