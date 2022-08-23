Is the geographical history of Sundaland closely linked to the evolution of the native Sumatran cascade frogs? This question was investigated by an international team led by herpetologist Umilaela Arifin of the LIB in their latest study, which was recently published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports. They assumed that these frogs have already dispersed in Sundaland way before the formation of the watersheds in this region, which took place during the Pleistocene—the Earth's history about 2.5 million to 11,650 years ago. These findings challenge previous assumptions by experts.

