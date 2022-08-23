Read full article on original website
Givenchy's New TK-360+ Wears Gradient Heat-Bonded Graphics
Matthew M Williams‘ tenure at Givenchy has brought cutting-edge products like 3D-printed nylon sunglasses, a bevy of clog-inspired footwear, and an overall recontextualization of luxury. At the forefront of this are numbers like the TK-360 sneaker, a pair loved so much by Williams himself that he chose to spotlight it in his issue of Sole Mates. Now, the luxury fashion house has debuted its updated TK-360+, a pair first seen in March and later on in the Fall/Winter 2022 runway show.
Wood Wood's Cozy FW22 Collection Featuring Tal R Artwork Has Dropped
Karl-Oskar Olsen and Brian SS Jensen’s Danish imprint Wood Wood turns 20 this year, and to mark the occasion the label has delivered its Fall/Winter 2022 collection with a bang. First seen during Copenhagen Fashion Week in February, the FW22 offering comprises a multitude of pieces made in collaboration with the Danish painter Tal R, most of which are influenced or directly reference the artist’s extensive archive.
Louis Vuitton's Panama Sandal Puts Luxury Footwear in Sport Mode
Following the release of its playful $2,280 USD James Ping Pong Set earlier this week,. has returned with a sporty new footwear delivery: the Panama Sandal. Constructed with a breathable, open-toe design, the head-turning sandal fronts a bicolor upper composed of technical materials and rubber, as well as a matching outsole made with flexible micro. Adjustable velcro straps tie the piece together and decorate the top of the lightweight offering with Monogram-Flower motifs in stand-out tones. Meanwhile, the back strap proudly hosts the statement-making Louis Vuitton signature.
Song for the Mute's adidas Originals SUPERTURF "SFTM-001" Is (Kind of) Dropping
Melvin Tanaya and Lyna Ty‘s Australian label Song for the Mute is about to break free from the realms of its IYKYK crowd as it steps into the world of collaboration, welcoming adidas Originals along for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection with its SUPERTURF “SFTM-001” in “Honeycomb.”
New Balance 2002R "Eclipse/Castlerock" Colorway Is Revealed
New Balance and its lifestyle footwear category are absolutely killing the sneaker game right now thanks to its constant output of noise-making collaborations and aesthetically pleasing general releases. The brand has a handful of silhouettes that are running up the sales numbers right now, one of which is the 2002R. Hot off the heels of being revealed in a clean “Calm Taupe” colorway, the model thrown itself back to the frontlines to reveal a new “Eclipse/Castlerock” iteration.
EXCLUSIVE: Anja Rubik, Ludwig Wilsdorff and Place Vendôme Star in New Boucheron Campaign
For Boucheron, its new “Icons” brand campaign, which will be revealed on Tuesday, was an opportunity to go big — and home. The campaign, which centers around new oversize twists on its “Quatre” collection launched in 2004 and three other house signatures, captures models Anja Rubik and Ludwig Wilsdorff on Place Vendôme, the historic birthplace of the French jeweler.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedOuterknown S.E.A. Jeans Launch at Ron Herman, Los Angeles “Why shoot in the Bahamas when we have the most beautiful place in the world just outside our home and that...
Sean Pablo Is Back Again for Another Converse One Star Pro Collaboration
As an OG Supreme skater, Converse CONS teammate and founder of streetwear label Paradis3, Sean Pablo is at the root of the California skate scene. Following his debut collaboration with Converse on the One Star Pro that launched in 2021, the pro rider is now back again for a second take.
Maison Margiela and Reebok Present the Zig CR
While Reebok boasts a broad collaborative catalog of artists, designers and brands, its partnership with Maison Margiela has certainly stood out in recent years. Whether it be reimagining classics with a Margiela touch or transforming them into something new such as the various Instapump Fury variants, the duo has a diverse history. Expanding on this, the Zig CR is the latest project from the ongoing collaboration. Quietly debuting via Machine-A as a new collaborative croafer, the shoe has now officially launched courtesy of Maison Margiela.
Nike Air More Uptempo "Wheat Gum" Has a Release Date
The lineup continues to expand with its high-top offerings of the Air More Uptempo silhouette. Arriving for the Fall season is the shoe in a “Wheat Gum” colorway. The new shoe comes dressed in a mix of wheat, white and gum light brown color scheme, constructed in an all-leather base. Since it is arriving in a tonal hue, the “AIR” branding is only highlighted by its standout bubble lettering in quilted-like stitching. The rest of the shoe is detailed in a wheat-tumbled leather base and mesh tongues. The shoe sits atop a white midsole, while a gum outsole rounds out the design.
EXCLUSIVE: Gabriela Hearst Opens First Paris Pop-up Shop at Le Bristol
HOME EXTENSION: When New York-based designer Gabriela Hearst travels to Paris to work on her collections for Chloé, she likes to stay at the Bristol hotel. It stands to reason then that when scouting for the first pop-up location in the French capital for her eponymous Gabriela Hearst brand, she chose her home away from home. Beginning Friday, the hotel’s ground-floor boutique will host a custom space for the label with a curated selection of ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories, including key pieces from its permanent collection, as well as from spring and fall 2022. It will mark the first time a...
P.F. Candle Co. x The Hundreds Invoke the Ocean With New Scent
Los Angeles-based brands P.F. Candle Co. and The Hundreds have joined forces for a limited-edition scent. Titled “WAVES,” the new scent invokes the spirit of the ocean. In bringing about the olfactory offering, the brands look to Bobby Hundreds’ love of surfing in the morning for inspiration. Therefore, alongside the collaboration’s homage to the coastal state, the offering presents a meditation with nature. Meant to be used after surfing of during moments of relaxation, the candle features warm notes of cedar leaf, sea salt, balsa wood and musk. Not limited to just soy candles, WAVES comes in incense cones and a car fragrance.
Gabriela’s Paris Pop-up, Tiffany in Brazil, Irina Shayk’s New Agency
The Jordan Granville Pro is Jordan Brand's Newest Lifestyle Sneaker
While a key part of Jordan Brand is introducing new and classic looks to its Air Jordan line, the label also continues to broaden its catalog with an array of lifestyle models. Recently, this expansion has included experimental designs such as the Jordan System.23 clog and is now supported by the Jordan Granville Pro.
Neiman’s 360-degree Campaign for Fall
Neiman Marcus has kicked off its “Live Your Luxury” fall 2022 campaign, an ambitious marketing effort advocating self-expression and inclusivity and incorporating “a 360-degree approach” across selling and media channels. “Live Your Luxury” depicts designer fashion in different settings — from the elegant interiors of a stately mansion to gritty Manhattan rooftops — suggesting luxury being worn for different purposes, moods and occasions. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests The campaign involves everything from store to connective television — window displays;...
Sam Edelman on Naomi Campbell and Plotting His Brand’s Next Chapter
“People have to be exhausted, we’re hitting them with an awful lot of of information,” Sam Edelman said, reflecting on advertising in today’s fast-paced digital world. “Therefore, you have to make a very strong statement,” he said bluntly. “Therefore, Naomi Campbell.”More from WWDMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort CollectionSydney Sweeney's Cotton On Body CampaignPhotos of Coach's Mother's Day Campaign Arguably there are few bigger statement makers than supermodel Campbell. And Edelman has her, using the legendary beauty as his latest campaign muse, fronting his brand’s fall 2022 campaign. “We love where she is at in her life. We love...
The New Clarks and Moncler Collaboration Is the Cozy Answer to Your Prayers
Following footwear collaborations with the likes of NEIGHBORHOOD, thisisneverthat, and C.P. Company, Clarks Originals is continuing the modern revival of its mainline silhouettes. This time, the British shoe label has collaborated with. for a distinctive approach to two of Clarks’ most classic designs. The collaboration reimagines Clarks’s Monwallabee and...
Drake's OVO Relaunches Essentials Series for FW22
Following the release of its Mike Tyson Capsule Collection, Drake‘s Toronto-based lifestyle label now reintroduces its foundational OVO Essentials collection featuring comfortable and versatile basics for the demands of “life on the road.” Originally released in 2018, the updated collection arrives in entirely new fabrics, cutting, and production methods with a heavy emphasis on material sourcing for the development of collection-exclusive, in-house fabrics.
Panerai Unveils New Luminor BiTempo Timepiece
Italian watchmaker Panerai is adding to its catalog of luxury timepieces with the new Luminor BiTempo. Housing a 44mm steel case, the refined watch appears in two color palettes featuring a striking blue sun-brushed dial and a matte black dial. Complimenting each refined colorway is a matching alligator strap. A focal feature of the timepiece is its GMT function which showcases a second time zone with a cerulean blue hand.
Goldwin FW22 Fuses Minimal Designs and Artistic Layering
Tokyo-based outerwear brand Goldwin has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection that expands its signature minimalist design cadence. Titled “The Rationality of Layering,” the beacon of this collection is its illustration of artistic layering. Bringing the overall collection to the surface are three divisions. First up is the Outdoor...
Follow Maharishi’s T-Shirt Map at This Year’s Notting Hill Carnival
Following its collaboration with New York-based graffiti artist EARSNOT and its recent “Experimental Flight” collection that takes inspiration fighter pilots who flew the Convair B-58 Huster, London-based label maharishi is now presenting its latest collaboration in time for Notting Hill Carnival. Working in collaboration with Andre “SHY FX”...
