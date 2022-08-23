ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian mourners at Darya Dugina’s memorial call for victory in war against Ukraine

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Members of Moscow’s elite attended a memorial service Tuesday for car blast victim Darya Dugina, the daughter of a key ally of President Vladimir Putin — and called on the Russian military to take more decisive steps in her memory to claim victory in the war against Ukraine.

Black-clad senior politicians, celebrities, businessmen, fellow nationalists and friends filed past 29-year-old Dugina’s dark wooden casket in a hall at Moscow’s TV center, Ostankino, to bid farewell, lay flowers and light candles.

Her father, ultra-nationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, 60, who has for years advocated the creation of a new Russian empire that would absorb the territory of neighboring countries such as Ukraine, told mourners his daughter had died for Russia.

“If her tragic death has touched someone, she would have asked them to defend sacred (Russian) Orthodoxy, the people and the Fatherland,” said Dugin, dressed in black and visibly distressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgaWe_0hRzckj000
Darya Dugina was a nationalist TV pundit who supported Russian President Vladimir Putin’s policies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8M5p_0hRzckj000
Russian ideologue and Putin ally Alexander Dugin attends a farewell ceremony for his daughter Darya at the Ostankino TV center in Moscow on Tuesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ym0ZH_0hRzckj000
A Russian Orthodox cleric comforted Dugin, who appeared distraught.

“She died for Russia, in the motherland and on the frontline which is not in Ukraine but here.”

Konstantin Malofeyev, a close family friend and a wealthy ultra-nationalist business tycoon, set the tone for many of the tributes that followed from Russian politicians, hailing the murdered woman as a martyr whose death made it all the more important for Russia to defeat Ukraine.

“The people fighting against us do not understand that the Russian people is not just made up of those who are alive now. But is made up of those who lived before us and will live afterwards,” Malofeyev told the mourners. “And we will become stronger with the blood of our martyrs.

“And thanks to the untimely end of our dear beloved Dasha (Darya), we will definitely be victorious in this war.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwKzo_0hRzckj000
Mourners dressed in black filed past Dugina’s wooden casket as somber music played.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJ0ZF_0hRzckj000
Flowers and candles are placed next to the 29-year-old TV pundit’s portrait in Moscow.

A large black and white photograph of Dugina — who worked as a journalist and nationalist TV pundit who supported Putin and was under US sanctions — hung on a black wall behind her casket as somber music played.

Dugina was murdered on Saturday when her SUV was blown up while she was returning from a cultural festival outside Moscow.

Russia’s counterintelligence agency, FSB, has accused Ukrainian intelligence services of masterminding her killing and sending a 43-year-old operative, Natalia Vovk, to carry it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQ2Q6_0hRzckj000
Dugin (left) is an influential ultra-nationalist ideologue who has advocated for the creation of a Russian empire. His daughter shared her father’s worldview.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbXwV_0hRzckj000
Dugina was returning from a festival on Saturday when her SUV was blown up.

Vovk had allegedly escaped to Estonia with her 12-year-old daughter in a Mini Cooper and was being sought by the Russian authorities.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in Dugina’s assassination, with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, declaring: “We are not a criminal state, unlike Russia, and definitely not a terrorist state.”

The parliamentary leaders of the three main pro-Kremlin parties spoke at the service, hailing Dugina as a patriot and promising that those who had ordered and carried out her murder would get their just deserts.

Leonid Slutsky, leader of the nationalist LDPR party, predicted that streets and squares would be named after Dugina before issuing a call for unity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FzkL_0hRzckj000
Russia’s counterintelligence agency accused Ukraine’s secret services of sending an assassin, 43-year-old Natalia Vovk (above), to kill Dugina.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtgAa_0hRzckj000
Vovk and her 12-year-old daughter had allegedly escaped to Estonia in this Mini Cooper.

“One country, one president, one victory,” Slutsky told mourners.

Putin sent a representative to the memorial to convey his condolences, after posthumously awarding Dugina a state medal.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov conveyed a message calling the woman’s killing “a vile and inhuman crime.”

A message of condolence was also read out from a Kremlin-backed leader in eastern Ukraine, and Sergei Mironov, who leads the Just Russia party in parliament, called for the destruction of what he called “the regime” in Kyiv.

“Victory will be the best monument to Dasha,” said Mironov.

In light of Dugina’s murder, which has prompted calls for revenge in Russia, and the six-month anniversary of the war looming on Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kyiv has warned of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes against civilian targets in the coming days and urged Americans to leave the country “now.”

Authorities have told Ukrainians to work from home from Tuesday to Thursday. They also urged people to take air raid warnings seriously and seek shelter when sirens sound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sr3L8_0hRzckj000
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Tuesday that any Russian airstrikes would be met with “a powerful response.”

The Kyiv city administration banned large public gatherings until Thursday, fearing that a crowd of celebrating residents could become a target for a Russian missile strike.

Zelensky warned on Tuesday that any Russian attacks would be followed by “a powerful response.”

“I want to say that each day … this response will grow, it will get stronger and stronger,” Ukraine’s leader said at a news conference with visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda.

With Post wires

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
CNBC

'It's just hell': Ukraine says Russia has the upper hand in Donbas; U.S. approves Sweden and Finland to NATO

This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on August 3, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the situation in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine as hellish, adding that Russia still has the upper hand in the region. Kyiv ordered the mandatory evacuation of Donetsk, a part of the Donbas, last weekend amid severe fighting there.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Andrzej Duda
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Us Embassy#Russian#Ostankino
Daily Mail

The photo that condemned Putin's Wagner thugs: Ukraine 'blows up Russian mercenary HQ in Donbas using HIMARS' after propagandist gave away its location with picture of a street sign

Smiling alongside mercenaries in full combat gear, this is how Russian war propagandist Sergei Sreda marked a visit to Wagner's Ukraine headquarters last week - saying they welcomed him 'like family' and told 'funny stories'. But Sreda may have condemned the men to death - giving away the base's location...
POLITICS
NBC News

How does Russia's war with Ukraine end

Only a few months after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Gen. David Petraeus asked a journalist, “Tell me how this ends.” As the war between Russia and Ukraine passes its sixth month, this question feels timely once again. On Monday, Russia’s FSB security agency claimed that Ukraine’s secret services had orchestrated a shocking car bomb that killed the daughter of a close Putin ally, war booster and Russian ultranationalist over the weekend. This claim, made without evidence, could well be a ploy for Russian escalation.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
nationalinterest.org

‘Starting to Fail’: Britain Says Russia Is Stalling Out in Ukraine

The claim came amid several high-profile setbacks for the invading forces and Western nations’ increasing delivery of high-tech weaponry to the Ukrainian side. British defense secretary Ben Wallace claimed Thursday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its sixth month, had “faltered” and was “starting to fail.” The claim came amid several high-profile setbacks for the invading forces and Western nations’ increasing delivery of high-tech weaponry to the Ukrainian side.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin Is LOVING This Big Mistake the West Is Making, Russian Dissidents Warn

Kremlin critics the world over are rallying against moves by some European countries to slap Russian citizens with travel bans, arguing that it will have the opposite effect of ramping up pressure on Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.A slew of prominent public figures in Russia, including celebrities, politicians and journalists with anti-war views, have insisted that such bans will backfire. “Do they believe that furious Russians left without EU visas would grab a pitchfork and attack the Kremlin? No, they will not,” Russian rock musician Andrew Makarevich said earlier this week.Many Russians are already...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
MILITARY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy