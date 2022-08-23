ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah teacher asks if white parents will accept classroom built for ‘non-white students’

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSqjZ_0hRzcjqH00

A fourth-grade teacher in Utah took to social media earlier this month, questioning how the parents and students in a majority-white school would react to her classroom, which she said was “built for non-White students.”

“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” said a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The teacher explained that this was her first year teaching in a majority-white school, and said there are “no White kids represented” in many of the elements of her classroom, including the coloring pages she offers to students.

The teacher went on to say that while some of her classroom library includes “straight, cis White men,” who she says dominate literature, it is “overpowered” by books depicting “diverse peoples,” including characters of color and different gender identities and sexual orientations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hz1oZ_0hRzcjqH00
A Utah teacher has attracted controversy for saying her classroom in a majority-white school was built for “non-white students.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRcIF_0hRzcjqH00
The teacher said many elements of her classroom had “no white kids represented.”

“I feel like some parents might have something to say about that — if my experience with posh, White parents holds true for this year. We’ll see,” she concluded.

The principal of William Penn Elementary issued a statement late Sunday saying it was her “personal commitment … to ensure every student feels safe and welcome,” and it is “inappropriate for any employee to make students feel unwelcome in any way, shape or form.”

The principal also noted the teacher had deleted the social media post, apologized for her comments, and that the district was investigating the situation to identify whether any district policies had been violated.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0fTj_0hRzcjqH00
Elite NYC private schools are teaching kids that American society must be destroyed

“When schools reopened last year for in-person education, we wondered whether parents would continue to stay engaged in education issues, or whether this movement would fizzle out,” Nicole Neily, president and founder of Parents Defending Education, which reported the incident, told Fox News Digital. “We quickly learned that parents were even more worried than before, because they no longer had a window into their children’s educations — and videos like this prove that in many cases, those fears are well-founded.”

A spokesperson for the Granite School District told Fox News Digital “it would be in violation of our district policies to teach anything other than the approved curriculum and standards or to discriminate against any student.”

“As soon as our investigation is complete, we anticipate taking appropriate corrective action,” the spokesperson said. “We know that it is our role as educators to support parents and the families we serve, and we value our parents and their engagement in our schools and classrooms.”

More than 85% of the 560 students attending William Penn Elementary are white, according to the school’s website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classroom#K12#Racism#Pri
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy