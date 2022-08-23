ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupage County, IL

Second man charged in drug induced homicide case in Dupage County

By Terry Keshner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfX5Y_0hRzccfC00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A second man is facing charges for a drug death.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney and DuPage County Sheriff's office said bond has been set at $350,000 for Bishop Moore, 62 of Oak Park.

He's charged with several crimes including Drug Induced Homicide.
Moore is accused of selling fentanyl to Sergius Harty who gave it to Margaret McCabe, 29 who died after taking it in Clarendon Hills last November.

Harty has already been charged. In a statement, DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin said Moore's alleged involvement is a "link in the deadly supply chain of illegal narcotics."

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
Oak Park, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Berlin, IL
City
Clarendon Hills, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Dupage County, IL
Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Violent Crime#The Dupage County State#Dupage County Sheriff#Drug Induced Homicide#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Dart warns seniors about ruse burglaries

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is warning the public about ruse burglaries following an incident that occurred last week. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 8, Sheriff’s Police responded to a call of a residential burglary in unincorporated Norwood Township. Upon arrival, they learned that one of the...
COOK COUNTY, IL
wgac.com

Two Arrested in Large Drug Bust in Warrenville

A five-month-long investigation led to the arrests today of a man and woman authorities say were allegedly running an illegal drug distribution in Warrenville. Aiken County authorities and an agent from the United States Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Simonds Street in Warrenville today.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Instagram
fox32chicago.com

Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Near West Side drive-by

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man is in good condition following a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood late Saturday. Chicago police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue when he saw a black truck approach and an unknown man fired shots at him.
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Woman Pleads Guilty To Dealing Drugs in Grundy Co.

A woman pled guilty in a Grundy County court case on August 19th. Robin Solner, 28, of Streator entered into a blind guilty plea on the charge of the unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class two felony. Solner delivered the drugs to another individual somewhere in the Grundy...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Man charged with murder in road rage stabbing

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department provided an update on a fatal road rage stabbing that happened on Aug. 23. CPD Superintendent David Brown said that 25-year-old Alan Perez has been charged with first-degree murder after fatally stabbing 36-year-old Jeremy Walker in the neck after a road rage incident on Aug. 23. Perez turned himself […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Markham alderman arrested, accused of domestic battery involving wife, minor

MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) -- A south suburban alderman was in jail Friday night, accused of domestic battery.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Markham City Ald. Rondal Jones turned himself in to police by walking right through the doors of the Markham Police Department. On Friday night, he remained locked up – accused of getting into a nasty fight with his wife and a minor at their home.Markham police were called to Jones' home this week. CBS 2 got a hold of a police report, which shows officers responded for "domestic battery."Police records reveal around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jones got into...
MARKHAM, IL
CBS Chicago

After teen's violent arrest was caught on video, prosecutors move forward with weapons charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County prosecutors are moving forward with weapons charges against the teen at the center of a violent and controversial arrest last month in Oak Lawn.Police officers repeatedly punched 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest on July 27. Oak Lawn police have said the officers were convinced he was reaching for a gun.After spending four days in the hospital, Abuatelah was charged as a juvenile with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and also with two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession...
OAK LAWN, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy