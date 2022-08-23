Second man charged in drug induced homicide case in Dupage County

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A second man is facing charges for a drug death.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney and DuPage County Sheriff's office said bond has been set at $350,000 for Bishop Moore, 62 of Oak Park.

He's charged with several crimes including Drug Induced Homicide.

Moore is accused of selling fentanyl to Sergius Harty who gave it to Margaret McCabe, 29 who died after taking it in Clarendon Hills last November.

Harty has already been charged. In a statement, DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin said Moore's alleged involvement is a "link in the deadly supply chain of illegal narcotics."

