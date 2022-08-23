AHN warns patients of possible scam calls and messages

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Allegheny Health Network (AHN) is warning patients about suspicious emails, texts, and phone calls.

According to AHN, the scam messages and calls are asking patients for their personal information.

The email and text messages may include a link to a phony but realistic-looking website and may also encourage people to download a harmful app or ask them to call a non-AHN number.

If you're even a little unsure of whether a text or email from AHN is legitimate don't respond to it in any way.