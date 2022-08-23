ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

AHN warns patients of possible scam calls and messages

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LtLD7_0hRzcKyE00

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Allegheny Health Network (AHN) is warning patients about suspicious emails, texts, and phone calls.

According to AHN, the scam messages and calls are asking patients for their personal information.

The email and text messages may include a link to a phony but realistic-looking website and may also encourage people to download a harmful app or ask them to call a non-AHN number.

If you're even a little unsure of whether a text or email from AHN is legitimate don't respond to it in any way.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
977rocks.com

Authorities Investigating Kiski Township Burglary

Authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred late last week in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, a Kiski Township woman was at her Pine Circle Drive residence on Thursday (August 25th) when an unknown man allegedly entered her home. Police say that the suspect went through several dresser...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Am 1020
WTRF- 7News

Police release new details in woman’s death in Brooke County

New details have been revealed after a woman died in Beech Bottom. Brooke County Sheriff’s were interviewing a suspect in the death, but now officials say they have found no foul play. Officials state there are no injuries to the body to indicate that she was murdered. The death of the woman is still being […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Forgery After Deposited Money Orders Were Identified as Fictitious

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony counts of forgery after two money orders he deposited in a Cranberry Township bank were deemed to be “altered/fictitious.”. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 35-year-old Cecil Alexander Cohen, of...
msn.com

Editorial: Fix unnecessarily broad, and dangerous, license plate statute

A panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania has ruled that police can pull drivers over with even a speck of their license plates obscured by frames, which typically promote sports teams, colleges and auto dealerships. This is an open invitation for officers to perform traffic stops based on flimsy license plates violations. The legislature must fix this oddity of the state vehicle code.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy