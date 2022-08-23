ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Schefter guarantees the Steelers will start Kenny Pickett this season

By Alex Reimer
Kenny Pickett continues to be the star of Steelers training camp. And now, it may be all but inevitable that he becomes the starting quarterback at one point this season.

On ESPN Monday, venerated NFL Insider Adam Schefter said people around the NFL think Pickett is destined to usurp Mitchell Trubisky, and it might not even take that long.

“I think the feeling around the league has been that Mitchell Trubisky was in line to be the opening day starter — the favorite to be that guy,” said Schefter. “And when you talk to people now, here’s what you keep hearing: that the young kid is “coming on. He’s coming quick.” I din’t know when they’re going to get to Kenny Pickett, but they’re going to get to Kenny Pickett at some point during the season.”

The first-round pick played well in his two possessions against the Jaguars Friday night, completing 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards. On his final drive, he found Diontae Johnson for a 17-yard completion, Pat Friermuth for gains of 11 and 24 yards, and Benny Snell for 11 yards on a touchdown that gave Pittsburgh the lead.

In two preseason games, Pickett is a combined 19-of-22 for 171 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

While Trubisky remains the favorite to start Week 1, it’s apparent that Pickett is now the No. 2 quarterback, leaving Mason Rudolph’s future in doubt. Schefter says the Steelers will have no hesitation about going to Pickett early on — if Trubisky struggles.

“I think, essentially, as soon as Mitchell Trubisky has a stumble early in the season, that will open the door for Kenny Pickett,” said Schefter.

The Pickett era is seemingly upon us. Andrew Fillipponi must be one happy guy.

