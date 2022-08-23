The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) is looking to reward students who are making their schools — and the world — greener with GreenPrize. The 2022-2023 GreenPrize Award Program is a sustainability-focused project meant to encourage student-led green programs and “Green Teams” in schools. Green Teams or similar clubs focused on environmental sustainability are full of motivated students who give back and create long-lasting change within schools and the greater community. For this program, Green Teams should develop and implement a sustainable and impactful project in their school or community. The winning team will receive a monetary award for their project. A total of $4,500 will be distributed among Green Teams at participating schools in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

