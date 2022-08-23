ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine City, MI

Port Huron gets permission for ‘minor’ dredge of Black River Canal

There was no back-and-forth between the city of Port Huron and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy about getting an emergency amendment to the city’s permit to dredge 9,000 cubic yards from the Black River Canal, which connects Lake Huron to the Black River north of Lakeside Park.
PORT HURON, MI
A Higher Outlook – DIRK S. VAN ENKEVORT / MICHIGAN TRADER

Paul Murray captures stunning footage of freighters passing through the St. Clair River and under the Blue Water Bridge. Today’s video features the DIRK S. VAN ENKEVORT / MICHIGAN TRADER going upbound Lake Huron on the St. Clair River, passing under the International Blue Water Bridges at Port Huron, Michigan.
PORT HURON, MI
Marine City, MI
Michigan Government
Detroit Zoological Society encourages young environmentalists with the 2022-2023 GreenPrize Award Program

The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) is looking to reward students who are making their schools — and the world — greener with GreenPrize. The 2022-2023 GreenPrize Award Program is a sustainability-focused project meant to encourage student-led green programs and “Green Teams” in schools. Green Teams or similar clubs focused on environmental sustainability are full of motivated students who give back and create long-lasting change within schools and the greater community. For this program, Green Teams should develop and implement a sustainable and impactful project in their school or community. The winning team will receive a monetary award for their project. A total of $4,500 will be distributed among Green Teams at participating schools in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.
DETROIT, MI
The “Blue Water Football Review”, 1st week of the season!

Blue Water Healthy Living brings you the weekly “Blue Water Football Review”, with highlights video from the first week of the football season. The Blue Water Football Review will highlight the latest on high school football in the Blue Water Area. Send us your highlights and get them...
PORT HURON, MI
Wayne County juvenile detention facility at dangerous breaking point, county officials say

The situation at Wayne County’s juvenile detention facility has reached a breaking point, according to county officials. The detention center has become overcrowded, with some juveniles locked up for months in a facility that’s not meant to house people long-term. County officials say part of the issue is a shortage of residential treatment center beds for juveniles across the state.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Room Available 15 Mile/Mound

Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
MICHIGAN STATE

