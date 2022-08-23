Read full article on original website
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron gets permission for ‘minor’ dredge of Black River Canal
There was no back-and-forth between the city of Port Huron and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy about getting an emergency amendment to the city’s permit to dredge 9,000 cubic yards from the Black River Canal, which connects Lake Huron to the Black River north of Lakeside Park.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Caremy Snellenberger – Senior Mortgage Loan Officer, Amerifirst Home Mortgage in Port Huron
Caremy Snellenberger, Senior Mortgage Loan Officer for Amerifirst Home Mortgage in Port Huron, stops by the GBS Studio to talk about important mortgage information. Caremy gives updates on the current state of the economy and how that impacts mortgage rates & prime rates, how the stock market effects mortgage rates and new home sales.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
A Higher Outlook – DIRK S. VAN ENKEVORT / MICHIGAN TRADER
Paul Murray captures stunning footage of freighters passing through the St. Clair River and under the Blue Water Bridge. Today’s video features the DIRK S. VAN ENKEVORT / MICHIGAN TRADER going upbound Lake Huron on the St. Clair River, passing under the International Blue Water Bridges at Port Huron, Michigan.
wdet.org
DTE’s proposed rate hike draws public outcry: ‘Our lights shouldn’t be able to get cut off for $124’
DTE Energy wants to raise its rates for electricity and gas — 8.8% for homes. The Michigan Public Service Commission will decide on the price hike before Thanksgiving. DTE says the addition of $388 million to its annual revenues is needed to maintain the state’s energy grid. But many oppose the increase.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Detroit Zoological Society encourages young environmentalists with the 2022-2023 GreenPrize Award Program
The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) is looking to reward students who are making their schools — and the world — greener with GreenPrize. The 2022-2023 GreenPrize Award Program is a sustainability-focused project meant to encourage student-led green programs and “Green Teams” in schools. Green Teams or similar clubs focused on environmental sustainability are full of motivated students who give back and create long-lasting change within schools and the greater community. For this program, Green Teams should develop and implement a sustainable and impactful project in their school or community. The winning team will receive a monetary award for their project. A total of $4,500 will be distributed among Green Teams at participating schools in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
It’s a Golden Age for Marijuana Users in Their Golden Years
Many senior citizens are settling into a THC-infused retirement
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
The “Blue Water Football Review”, 1st week of the season!
Blue Water Healthy Living brings you the weekly “Blue Water Football Review”, with highlights video from the first week of the football season. The Blue Water Football Review will highlight the latest on high school football in the Blue Water Area. Send us your highlights and get them...
Castle With Dungeon For Sale In Michigan For $2.5 Million
'Kings & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants?'
Slide reopens after riders go airborne at park in Michigan
A Michigan state park has reopened its "giant slide" after riders were filmed hurtling down at speeds that sent them momentarily airborne before crashing back down.
michiganradio.org
Wayne County juvenile detention facility at dangerous breaking point, county officials say
The situation at Wayne County’s juvenile detention facility has reached a breaking point, according to county officials. The detention center has become overcrowded, with some juveniles locked up for months in a facility that’s not meant to house people long-term. County officials say part of the issue is a shortage of residential treatment center beds for juveniles across the state.
thevarsitynews.net
Room Available 15 Mile/Mound
Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man sent to federal prison for stealing identities to claim unemployment
A Southfield man has been sentenced for using identity theft to obtain more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits. Samuel Baker, 39, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. Authorities say Baker was able to obtain insurance benefits from Michigan and Pennsylvania. According to court documents, the Southfield...
Detroit News
Michigan dog owners relieved that 'mystery canine virus' has been identified
At the end of a stressful week for dog owners, many were relieved that the mystery canine illness identified in northern Michigan was confirmed to be parvovirus, a serious illness for which there is a vaccine. Kari Beer, an emergency and critical care specialist with Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in...
Sinkhole opens in the heart of downtown Detroit, officials telling people to avoid the area
More problems with Detroit’s crumbling infrastructure have city officials telling residents to avoid an area right in the heart of downtown after a sinkhole opened on Griswold Street.
Flint rapper charged with hiring hitman to kill Sterling Heights woman for $10,000
A Michigan rapper who calls himself the “King of Flint” has been charged for a failed murder-to-hire plot, after allegedly ordering a hit on a woman in Macomb County.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
St. Clair DTF: Port Huron Twp. bust results in seizure of almost $40,000 worth of drugs
A 31-year-old man from Detroit is lodged at the St. Clair County Jail following a search warrant served after midnight on Thursday, August 25 that culminated in the seizure of almost $40,000 in drugs. Officers with the St. Clair Drug Task Force executed the warrant in the 1700 block of...
If the Uniroyal Giant Tire never broke loose and rolled down I-94, why do so many Metro Detroiters remember it?
For millions of Metro Detroiters, the Uniroyal Tire on I-94 in Allen Park is a beacon, welcoming them back from Detroit Metro Airport. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino, unearth the origin story behind the legendary landmark.
20-Year-Old Brett Muller Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Emmett Township (Emmett Township, MI)
The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety responded to a motorcycle crash near Battle Creek that killed a motorcyclist. The crash happened on E. Columbia Avenue near Inn [..]
wrif.com
Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
