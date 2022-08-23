Read full article on original website
Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family
An autopsy report has officially confirmed the cause of death of country music legend Naomi Judd. Obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the report confirmed what daughters Wynonna and Ashley have already said about how she died. The 76 year old died by self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30th, 2022, at her home in Tennessee. The family released a statement in conjunction with the findings: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, […] The post Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
Trace Adkins Recounts His Time Working With Late Actor Anne Heche: ‘Way Too Short’
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) As he gears up for the premiere of his upcoming Fox TV series, Monarch, Trace Adkins reflected on his brief, memorable work with actor Anne Heche on another project, 13 Minutes. That film — released in October 2021 — was one of the last projects Heche worked on before her death in early August.
Jason Aldean Celebrates Daughter Kendyl’s 15th Birthday: ‘So Proud of You’
Jason Aldean's family was busy celebrating a birthday over the weekend: His daughter Kendyl turned 15 years old on Saturday (Aug. 20), and the singer shared a post reflecting on the occasion on social media. "Happy birthday to the sweetest, kindest, coolest kid I know. Hard to believe you are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hart Slay the ‘AGT’ Judges With Another Fiery Original Song [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The country trio performed last during Tuesday's broadcast, offering up an original song titled "The Girls Are Back in Town." The title song of the group's most recent album features a heavy country-rock electric guitar riff and an energetic vibe, with a lyric that sets old country music working man odes on their ear with a fresh new female perspective.
Craig Morgan Recounts the Day His Son, Jerry, Drowned in Memoir Excerpt
Craig Morgan will release his memoir, God, Family, Country, this fall. Within it, the country star details his time in the U.S. military, his rise in country music in the early 2000s and more. Morgan also writes about the heart-wrenching day that changed his life forever: the day when his son, Jerry, drowned while tubing on Kentucky Lake in July of 2016. In People's exclusive excerpts from the book, Morgan describes exactly what happened on that day and his journey of grief afterward.
Jennifer Wayne and Brad Rempel Join Forces for New Renovation Show, ‘Flip U’
Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne and High Valley's Brad Rempel are tag-teaming a new renovation show called Flip U. The country singers will serve as hosts and coaches during the series, helping house-flipping hopefuls in Nashville turn money pits into pots of gold. Airing on Design Network, Flip U — short...
