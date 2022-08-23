Read full article on original website
Hungry for More: 2022 Toms River North High School Football Preview
This time last year, Toms River North head coach Dave Oizerowitz knew he had a very talented roster. The issue was inexperience. He and his coaching staff were excited at the possibilities but also wary of the uncertainty and the potential for growing pains. The Mariners lost their first four...
In Transition: 2022 Wall Township High School Football Preview
The 2021 season was supposed to be a year in which Wall's transformative class of 2022 cemented its legacy and sent each other out with more championships. Instead, it was a season that began with adversity and ended with a hazing scandal that rocked the entire town and made national news.
The Next Wave: 2022 Donovan Catholic High School Football Preview
Coaches rarely use the word “rebuilding” when talking about a new season because it’s an acknowledgment that they’ve lost most of their top players and people should not expect the success they recently had. However, those of us in the media can use it when appropriate...
Chasing Consistency: 2022 Central Regional High School Football Preview
True to their nickname, the Golden Eagles got off to a flying start in 2021 by winning their first six games before losing their last four. However, with a 4-0 record Central did claim the Liberty Division title and their reward for that is a move up to the Colonial Division with Toms River North, Southern, Long Branch, Middletown North, and longtime rival Lacey. That and breaking in many new starters would seem to be a huge obstacle but third-year head coach Jarrett Pidgeon will lean on team leaders to drive success as he continues to build a program that will produce a consistent winner.
On-Time Launch: 2022 Raritan High School Football Preview
Anthony Petruzzi would love for his team to get off to a fast start this season, but when some of Raritan’s greatest finishes to the high school football season have come after rocky starts, maybe there is something in the struggle that makes the Rockets take off when it matters.
New Year, Same Goals: 2022 Middletown South High School Football Preview
Middletown South is coming off a nine-win season and an appearance in a sectional final, and despite losing some of their top players to graduation the Eagles' championship aspirations remain as high as ever. After a couple of subpar seasons, Middletown South returned to the ranks of the Shore Conference's...
HS football preview, 2022: A look at the NJIC Union Division
Pedal to the Metal: 2022 Point Pleasant Boro High School Football Preview
Point Boro is coming off a 10-2 season that included a division title and the program's fourth NJSIAA sectional championship, but you wouldn't know it by talking to any of the Panthers' returning starters. "We're putting the pedal to the metal and not taking anything for granted," said senior lineman...
Out for Redemption: 2022 Jackson Memorial High School Football Preview
Last year, Jackson Memorial entered the season with plans to rebound from a .500 record and return to its usual position of contending for division and state sectional championships. Instead, injuries and ineffectiveness led to the Jaguars going 3-6, missing the playoffs, having an offense ranked near the bottom of the Shore Conference, and a defense that was only in the middle of the pack.
Football: Check out the preseason Essex County 8 rankings for the 2022 season
Essex County put together a banner year of high school football in 2021 as four teams won regional championships. The 2022 season gets started this weekend, and true state champions will be crowned for the first time. Will any Essex County teams be among the first batch of true state...
Passing the Torch: 2022 Rumson-Fair Haven High School Football Preview
For a program that has been among the most stable and consistent in the Shore Conference over the past decade, it was very fitting of Rumson-Fair Haven to undergo a coaching change that required little to no adjustment in scheme, approach, and familiarity. Championship-winning and Hall of Fame-worthy head coach...
North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 0
Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. Friday St. Joseph at Good Counsel (Md.),...
New-Look Lions Ready To Pounce: 2022 Lacey High School Football Preview
It'll be a different-looking team this year in Lacey Township with only three returning starters on offense and five on defense, meaning the torch has been passed and the time is now to see what these young Lions can do on the football field. Noah Brunatti, Scott Stevens, John Dodaro,...
Youth Rush: 2022 Freehold Boro High School Football Preview
It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the Freehold Boro football team over the last six years, but the Colonials have enjoyed plenty of success during that stretch and their unique ability to produce and deploy dual-threat quarterbacks has been at the center of that success. It started with an unprecedented two-year stretch from Ashante Worthy in 2016 and 2017 and last season, Kamore Gill added his name to the list of dynamic dual-threat signal-callers.
Finding Their Way Again: 2022 Lakewood High School Football Preview
The Piners have had a stunt in their growth process in turning things around at Lakewood High School over the past few seasons and it's been a struggle to turn things in a positive direction. Lakewood has been one of at least a few Shore Conference schools fighting a roster...
Boys Soccer: 2022 preview guide (with plenty more to come)
The high school boys soccer season starts on Sept. 8, and NJ.com has you covered with preview coverage dropping daily until Opening Day. Be sure to check back daily for new links. PRESEASON COVERAGE. PLAYERS TO WATCH BY POSITION. Forwards. Midfielders. Defenders. Goalies. TEAMS TO WATCH. Group 1. Group 2.
The Culture Will Prevail: 2022 Holmdel High School Football Preview
Following four straight winning seasons, Holmdel slumped a bit in 2021 when a tougher schedule against bigger schools took its toll and they finished 3-6. The bright spot was the production of SSN All-Shore running back Jaden Gallo and Luke Dupont, who combined for over 2,000 yards on the ground. While both have been lost to graduation, four of the five starters on the offensive line return and will hopefully pave the way for players like senior Tim Haggerty and juniors A.J. Todisco and Anthony Seddeducate in Holmdel's split-back veer option attack.
Boys soccer preview: 15 Compelling storylines to follow in 2022
A lot has changed since the 2021 boys soccer season came to a close. In preparation for the upcoming 2022 season, which kicks off on Sept. 8, here are 15 compelling storylines to follow as the year unfolds. Can Seton Hall Prep’s defense replicate its historic numbers in 2022?
State of the Program: Passaic football reuniting with traditional rivals
Passaic has maintained the same local rivalries in varsity sports for decades – with one recent and notable exception. The football team is preparing to play in its fourth different Super Football Conference division in as many seasons. The Indians were the SFC Liberty White’s lone Passaic County program in 2019, reunited with neighboring cities in the 2020 Liberty Blue, then got matched with Ramapo, Ridgewood, Wayne Hills and Wayne Valley in last year’s Patriot White.
Knights Beat Aces... Again
WILLIAMSTON - The Riverside Knights have beaten John A. Holmes Aces for the second time this season. Even though the meetings were non-conference play, the intensity and energy display during the match showed differently. The first meeting was held at Holmes High School. The Knights’ volleyball team jumped out in front and won the first set 25-16. The Aces regrouped and won the second set by two, (26-24) and the...
