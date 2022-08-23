ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chasing Consistency: 2022 Central Regional High School Football Preview

True to their nickname, the Golden Eagles got off to a flying start in 2021 by winning their first six games before losing their last four. However, with a 4-0 record Central did claim the Liberty Division title and their reward for that is a move up to the Colonial Division with Toms River North, Southern, Long Branch, Middletown North, and longtime rival Lacey. That and breaking in many new starters would seem to be a huge obstacle but third-year head coach Jarrett Pidgeon will lean on team leaders to drive success as he continues to build a program that will produce a consistent winner.
